Monolithic Power Systems Provides Earnings Commentary for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

2025 Financial Summary (Unaudited)





GAAP





2025 2024 YoY Change YoY Change (%) Revenue ($k) $ 2,790,459 $ 2,207,100 $ 583,359 26.4% Gross Margin 55.2% 55.3% (0.1) pts (0.2)% Opex ($k) $ 811,105 $ 681,512 $ 129,593 19.0% Operating Margin 26.1% 24.4% 1.7 pts 7.0% Net income ($k) $ 615,927 $ 1,786,700 $ (1,170,773) (65.5)% Diluted EPS $ 12.75 $ 36.59 $ (23.84) (65.2)%





Non-GAAP





2025 2024 YoY Change YoY Change (%) Revenue ($k) $ 2,790,459 $ 2,207,100 $ 583,359 26.4% Gross Margin 55.5% 55.8% (0.3) pts (0.5)% Opex ($k) $ 567,519 $ 466,379 $ 101,140 21.7% Operating Margin 35.2% 34.6% 0.6 pts 1.7% Net income ($k) $ 858,434 $ 689,755 $ 168,679 24.5% Diluted EPS $ 17.77 $ 14.12 $ 3.65 25.8% Tax Rate 15.0% 12.5% 2.5 pts 20.0%





Revenue by End Market





Revenue YoY Change % of Revenue End Market ($M) 2025 2024 $ % 2025 2024 Storage & Computing $ 732.5 $ 501.6 $ 230.9 46.0% 26.3% 22.7% Enterprise Data 701.8 716.2 (14.4) (2.0)% 25.2 32.5 Automotive 592.5 414.0 178.5 43.1% 21.2 18.8 Communications 309.1 225.9 83.2 36.8% 11.1 10.2 Consumer 255.2 202.0 53.2 26.3% 9.1 9.1 Industrial 199.4 147.4 52.0 35.3% 7.1 6.7 Total $ 2,790.5 $ 2,207.1 $ 583.4 26.4% 100% 100%





Q4 2025 Financial Summary (Unaudited)





GAAP





Q4'25 Q3'25 Q4'24 QoQ Change YoY Change Revenue ($k) $ 751,155 $ 737,176 $ 621,665 1.9% 20.8% Gross Margin 55.2% 55.1% 55.4% 0.1 pts (0.2) pts Opex ($k) $ 214,331 $ 211,045 $ 181,101 1.6% 18.3% Operating Margin 26.6% 26.5% 26.3% 0.1 pts 0.3 pts Net income ($k) $ 170,136 $ 178,274 $ 1,449,363 (4.6)% (88.3)% Diluted EPS $ 3.46 $ 3.71 $ 29.88 (6.7)% (88.4)%





Non-GAAP





Q4'25 Q3'25 Q4'24 QoQ Change YoY Change Revenue ($k) $ 751,155 $ 737,176 $ 621,665 1.9% 20.8% Gross Margin 55.5% 55.5% 55.8% Flat (0.3) pts Opex ($k) $ 148,050 $ 148,339 $ 126,117 (0.2)% 17.4% Operating Margin 35.8% 35.4% 35.5% 0.4 pts 0.3 pts Net income ($k) $ 235,327 $ 227,114 $ 198,401 3.6% 18.6% Diluted EPS $ 4.79 $ 4.73 $ 4.09 1.3% 17.1% Tax Rate 15.0% 15.0% 12.5% Flat 2.5 pts





Revenue by End Market





Revenue YoY Change % of Revenue End Market ($M) Q4'25 Q4'24 $ % Q4'25 Q4'24 Enterprise Data $ 233.5 $ 194.9 $ 38.6 19.8% 31.1% 31.3% Storage & Computing 162.1 136.5 25.6 18.8% 21.6 22.0 Automotive 151.0 128.4 22.6 17.6% 20.1 20.6 Communications 83.7 63.8 19.9 31.2% 11.1 10.3 Consumer 66.2 57.3 8.9 15.5% 8.8 9.2 Industrial 54.7 40.8 13.9 34.1% 7.3 6.6 Total $ 751.2 $ 621.7 $ 129.5 20.8% 100% 100%



Ongoing Business Conditions

In 2025, MPS's revenue grew 26.4% year-over-year and achieved record revenue of $2.8 billion. This is our 14th consecutive year of revenue growth driven by consistent execution, continued innovation, and strong customer focus.

Highlights from 2025 include:

Our non-Enterprise Data end markets grew by over 40% year-over-year, showcasing the strength of our diversified business model.



We achieved our milestone of securing more than $4B of geographically balanced capacity and continue to add additional supply chain partners to support future growth.



We had record module revenue and positioned for a further shift to solutions by sampling our 800V power solution for data center.



In automotive, we launched solutions for 48V and Zonal architectures including the first fully integrated 48V e-fuse and a kilowatt level zonal controller that will support growth in 2026 and beyond.



We expanded our customer base in Data Center for power solutions across AI, server, memory, optical modules, and switch applications with leading edge current density, power efficiency, and packaging.





In Q4 2025, MPS achieved record quarterly revenue of $751.2 million, 1.9% higher than revenue in the third quarter of 2025 and 20.8% higher than revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024. Overall, we continued to demonstrate strong diversified growth and our ability to swiftly adapt all aspects of our business to the fluid geopolitical and macro-economic environment.

Our strategy remains unchanged. MPS continues to focus on innovation and solving our customers’ most challenging problems. We continue to invest in new technology, expand into new markets, and to diversify our end-market applications and global supply chain. This will allow us to capture future growth opportunities, maintain supply stability, and rapidly adapt to market changes as they occur.

“Our results demonstrate our continued success in transforming from a chip-only, semiconductor supplier to a full service, silicon-based solutions provider,” said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS.

2025 Full Year Revenue Results

Our full year 2025 revenue by end market was as follows:

Full year 2025 Storage and Computing revenue grew $230.9 million over the prior year to $732.5 million. This 46.0% increase was driven by higher sales of power solutions for memory, storage, notebooks and graphic cards. Storage and Computing revenue represented 26.3% of MPS’s total revenue in 2025 compared with 22.7% in 2024.

Automotive revenue grew $178.5 million year over year to $592.5 million in 2025. This 43.1% gain was driven by higher sales across all categories including applications supporting advanced driver assistance systems and infotainment. Automotive revenue represented 21.2% of MPS’s full year 2025 revenue compared with 18.8% in 2024.

Communications revenue increased $83.2 million in 2025 to $309.1 million. This 36.8% increase was a result of higher sales of power solutions for optical modules and routers. Communications revenue represented 11.1% of our 2025 revenue compared with 10.2% in 2024.

Consumer revenue increased $53.2 million to $255.2 million in 2025. This 26.3% year-over-year increase was a result of higher sales in home appliances and gaming solutions. Consumer revenue represented 9.1% of MPS’s full year 2025 and 2024 revenue.

Industrial revenue grew by $52.0 million to $199.4 million in 2025. This 35.3% increase was driven by higher sales for power sources and instrumentation applications. Industrial revenue represented 7.1% of MPS’s full year 2025 revenue compared with 6.7% in 2024.

Enterprise Data revenue decreased $14.4 million to $701.8 million in 2025. Enterprise Data revenue represented 25.2% of MPS’s total revenue in 2025 compared with 32.5% in 2024.

Q4 2025 Revenue Results

MPS reported fourth quarter revenue of $751.2 million, 1.9% higher than the third quarter of 2025 and 20.8% higher than the fourth quarter of 2024.

In our Enterprise Data market, fourth quarter 2025 revenue of $233.5 million increased 21.9% from the third quarter of 2025. The sequential increase was primarily driven by stronger sales in power management solutions for AI and server applications. Fourth quarter 2025 Enterprise Data revenue was up 19.8% year over year. Enterprise Data revenue represented 31.1% of MPS's fourth quarter 2025 revenue compared with 31.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth quarter 2025 Communications revenue of $83.7 million was up 4.9% from the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to higher sales into routers and optical modules. Fourth quarter 2025 Communications revenue was up 31.2% year over year. Communications sales represented 11.1% of our total fourth quarter 2025 revenue compared with 10.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth quarter Automotive revenue of $151.0 million decreased 0.4% from the third quarter of 2025 as higher sales from power solutions for ADAS and USB applications were offset by lower sales in applications supporting infotainment. Fourth quarter 2025 Automotive revenue was up 17.6% year over year. Automotive revenue represented 20.1% of MPS’s fourth quarter 2025 revenue compared with 20.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth quarter 2025 Industrial revenue of $54.7 million decreased 1.1% from the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to lower sales in industrial meter applications. Fourth quarter 2025 Industrial revenue was up 34.1% year over year. Industrial revenue represented 7.3% of our total fourth quarter 2025 revenue compared with 6.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth quarter 2025 Consumer revenue of $66.2 million decreased 8.6% from the third quarter of 2025 primarily from lower sales in smart TV solutions. Fourth quarter 2025 Consumer revenue was up 15.5% year over year. Consumer revenue represented 8.8% of our total fourth quarter 2025 revenue compared with 9.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth quarter 2025 Storage and Computing revenue of $162.1 million decreased 13.1% from the third quarter of 2025 as lower sales of power solutions for notebooks offset higher sales for memory and storage solutions. Fourth quarter 2025 Storage and Computing revenue was up 18.8% year over year. Storage and Computing revenue represented 21.6% of MPS’s fourth quarter 2025 revenue compared with 22.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Q4 2025 Gross Margin & Operating Income

GAAP gross margin was 55.2%, 0.1 percentage points higher than the third quarter of 2025. Our GAAP operating income was $199.9 million compared to $195.2 million reported in the third quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 55.5%, flat to the third quarter of 2025. Our non-GAAP operating income was $269.0 million compared to $260.6 million reported in the third quarter of 2025.

Q4 2025 Operating Expenses

Our GAAP operating expenses were $214.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $211.0 million in the third quarter of 2025. Our Non-GAAP operating expenses were $148.1 million, down from $148.3 million in the third quarter of 2025.

The differences between non-GAAP operating expenses and GAAP operating expenses for the quarters discussed here are primarily stock-based compensation and related expenses and deferred compensation plan expense.

Total stock-based compensation and related expenses, including approximately $2.1 million charged to cost of goods sold, was $66.9 million compared with $60.9 million recorded in the third quarter of 2025.



The Bottom Line

Fourth quarter 2025 GAAP net income was $170.1 million or $3.46 per fully diluted share, compared with $178.3 million or $3.71 per share in the third quarter of 2025.

Fourth quarter 2025 non-GAAP net income was $235.3 million or $4.79 per fully diluted share, compared with $227.1 million or $4.73 per fully diluted share in the third quarter of 2025.

Fourth quarter 2025 non-GAAP tax rate of 15% was flat to the third quarter of 2025.

There were 49.2 million fully diluted shares outstanding at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.26 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $1.27 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025. For the fourth quarter of 2025, MPS generated operating cash flow of $104.9 million compared with the third quarter of 2025 operating cash flow of $239.3 million.

Accounts receivable at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 were $255.6 million, representing 31 days of sales outstanding, which was 1 day higher than the 30 days reported at the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Our internal inventories at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 were $564.6 million, up from $505.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025. Days of inventory of 153 days at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was 14 days higher than at the end of the third quarter of 2025.

We have carefully managed our internal inventories throughout the year, balancing the uncertainty in the market with being prepared to capture market upturns when they occur. Comparing current inventory levels using next quarter’s projected revenue, days of inventory at the end of the fourth quarter of 147 days was 10 days higher than at the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Selected Balance Sheet and Inventory Data (Unaudited) Q4'25 Q3'25 Q4'24 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments $ 1,256.5 M $ 1,269.5 M $ 862.9 M Operating Cash Flow $ 104.9 M $ 239.3 M $ 167.7 M Accounts Receivable $ 255.6 M $ 241.6 M $ 172.5 M Days of Sales Outstanding 31 Days 30 Days 25 Days Internal Inventories $ 564.6 M $ 505.7 M $ 419.6 M Days of Inventory (current quarter revenue) 153 Days 139 Days 138 Days Days of Inventory (next quarter revenue) 147 Days 137 Days 134 Days



Q1 2026 Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026 ending March 31, we are forecasting:

Revenue in the range of $770 million to $790 million.

GAAP gross margin in the range of 54.9% to 55.5%.

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 55.2% to 55.8% which excludes the impact from stock-based compensation and related expenses as well as the impact from amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

Total stock-based compensation and related expenses in the range of $52.8 million to $54.8 million including approximately $1.7 million that would be charged to cost of goods sold.

GAAP operating expenses between $207.1 million and $213.1 million.

Non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $156.0 million to $160.0 million. This estimate excludes stock-based compensation and related expenses in the range of $51.1 million to $53.1 million.

Interest and other income in the range from $7.4 million to $7.8 million before foreign exchange gains or losses.

Non-GAAP tax rate of 15% for 2026.

Fully diluted shares outstanding in the range of 49.0 to 49.4 million shares.





Our quarterly dividend will increase 28% to $2.00 per share from $1.56 per share for stockholders of record as of March 31, 2026.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings commentary contains references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP other income, net, and non-GAAP income before income taxes differ from net income, net income per share, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, other income, net, and income before income taxes determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related expenses, which include stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes in relation to the stock-based compensation, net deferred compensation plan expense (income), amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and related tax effects. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share in the prior year also exclude the recognition of a tax benefit granted to a foreign subsidiary. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and related expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan expense. Non-GAAP operating income excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and related expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan expense. Non-GAAP other income, net excludes the effect of deferred compensation plan income. Non-GAAP income before income taxes excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and related expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and net deferred compensation plan expense (income). Projected non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and related expenses, and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Projected non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related expenses. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A schedule reconciling non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. MPS utilizes both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to assess what it believes to be its core operating performance and to evaluate and manage its internal business and assist in making financial operating decisions. MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an alternative presentation useful to investors’ understanding of MPS’s core operating results and trends. Additionally, MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an additional dimension of comparability to similar companies. However, investors should be aware that non-GAAP financial measures utilized by other companies are not likely to be comparable in most cases to the non-GAAP financial measures used by MPS. See the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations in the tables set forth below.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 170,136 $ 1,449,363 $ 615,927 $ 1,786,700 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation and related expenses 66,875 56,320 241,841 213,209 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 320 320 1,280 1,303 Deferred compensation plan expense (income), net (113 ) 573 585 867 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,891 ) (22,773 ) (1,199 ) (26,922 ) Recognition of a tax benefit granted to a foreign subsidiary - (1,285,402 ) - (1,285,402 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 235,327 $ 198,401 $ 858,434 $ 689,755 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 4.85 $ 4.11 $ 17.87 $ 14.19 Diluted $ 4.79 $ 4.09 $ 17.77 $ 14.12 Shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 48,502 48,317 48,035 48,599 Diluted 49,168 48,506 48,309 48,835





RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands)





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross profit $ 414,267 $ 344,408 $ 1,539,741 $ 1,220,870 Gross margin 55.2 % 55.4 % 55.2 % 55.3 % Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit: Stock-based compensation and related expenses 2,137 1,745 7,675 6,975 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 287 287 1,148 1,171 Deferred compensation plan expense 387 417 1,329 1,500 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 417,078 $ 346,857 $ 1,549,893 $ 1,230,516 Non-GAAP gross margin 55.5 % 55.8 % 55.5 % 55.8 %





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (Unaudited, in thousands)





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total operating expenses $ 214,331 $ 181,101 $ 811,105 $ 681,512 Adjustments to reconcile total operating expenses to non-GAAP total operating expenses: Stock-based compensation and related expenses (64,738 ) (54,575 ) (234,166 ) (206,234 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (33 ) (33 ) (132 ) (132 ) Deferred compensation plan expense (1,510 ) (376 ) (9,288 ) (8,767 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 148,050 $ 126,117 $ 567,519 $ 466,379





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands)





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total operating income $ 199,936 $ 163,307 $ 728,636 $ 539,358 Adjustments to reconcile total operating income to non-GAAP total operating income: Stock-based compensation and related expenses 66,875 56,320 241,841 213,209 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 320 320 1,280 1,303 Deferred compensation plan expense 1,897 793 10,617 10,267 Non-GAAP operating income $ 269,028 $ 220,740 $ 982,374 $ 764,137





RECONCILIATION OF OTHER INCOME, NET, TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME, NET (Unaudited, in thousands)





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total other income, net $ 9,837 $ 6,224 $ 37,580 $ 33,554 Adjustments to reconcile other income, net to non-GAAP other income, net: Deferred compensation plan income (2,010 ) (220 ) (10,032 ) (9,400 ) Non-GAAP other income, net $ 7,827 $ 6,004 $ 27,548 $ 24,154





RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (Unaudited, in thousands)





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total income before income taxes $ 209,773 $ 169,531 $ 766,216 $ 572,912 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to non-GAAP income before income taxes: Stock-based compensation and related expenses 66,875 56,320 241,841 213,209 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 320 320 1,280 1,303 Deferred compensation plan expense (income), net (113 ) 573 585 867 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 276,855 $ 226,744 $ 1,009,922 $ 788,291





2026 FIRST QUARTER OUTLOOK RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (Unaudited)





Three Months Ending March 31, 2026 Low High Gross margin 54.9 % 55.5 % Adjustment to reconcile gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation and other expenses 0.3 % 0.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 55.2 % 55.8 %





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (Unaudited, in thousands)



