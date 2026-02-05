Phillips Edison & Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

CINCINNATI, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 and provided guidance for 2026. For the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, net income attributable to stockholders was $47.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, and $111.3 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, respectively.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter, Full Year and Subsequent

Reported Nareit FFO of $88.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter

Reported Core FFO of $91.1 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter

Generated Nareit FFO per share of $2.54 for the full year, or 7.2% growth over 2024

Generated Core FFO per share of $2.60 for the full year, or 7.0% growth over 2024

Increased same-center NOI year-over-year by 3.2% for the fourth quarter, and increased same-center NOI by 3.8% for the full year

Reported strong leased portfolio occupancy of 97.3% and same-center leased portfolio occupancy of 97.6%

Increased leased inline occupancy and same-center leased inline occupancy to a record-high 95.1%

Executed portfolio comparable new leases at a rent spread of 34.3% and inline comparable new leases at a rent spread of 27.5% during the fourth quarter

Executed portfolio comparable renewal leases at a rent spread of 20.0% and inline comparable renewal leases at a rent spread of 19.8% during the fourth quarter

Acquired $395.5 million in assets at PECO’s total prorated share for the full year, which included 18 shopping centers, an outparcel and land for future development

Sold $145.4 million in assets at PECO’s total prorated share for the full year, which included nine shopping centers and development land

Subsequent to quarter end, acquired $77.0 million in assets, which included two shopping centers and land for future development

Management Commentary

Jeff Edison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PECO, stated: “2025 was a strong year for PECO, and we enter 2026 with good momentum. Retailer demand remains strong for well-located, grocery-anchored shopping centers. In 2025, the PECO team delivered Nareit FFO per share growth of 7.2%, Core FFO per share growth of 7.0% and Same-Center NOI growth of 3.8%. Our strong 2026 guidance is consistent with our long-term targets for Same-Center NOI growth in a range of 3% to 4% and Nareit FFO per share and Core FFO per share growth in the mid-to-high single digits. We are excited about 2026 and are confident in our ability to deliver solid growth well beyond 2026.”

Financial Results

Net Income

Fourth quarter 2025 net income attributable to stockholders totaled $47.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, during the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income attributable to stockholders totaled $111.3 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to $62.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, during the year ended December 31, 2024.

Nareit FFO

Fourth quarter 2025 funds from operations attributable to stockholders and operating partnership (“OP”) unit holders as defined by Nareit (“Nareit FFO”) increased 5.9% to $88.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $83.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, during the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Nareit FFO increased 9.1% to $353.1 million, or $2.54 per diluted share, compared to $323.8 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, during the year ended December 31, 2024.

Core FFO

Fourth quarter 2025 core funds from operations attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders (“Core FFO”) increased 6.2% to $91.1 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to $85.8 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, during the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Core FFO increased 8.7% to $360.7 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, compared to $331.8 million, or $2.43 per diluted share, during the year ended December 31, 2024.

Same-Center NOI

Fourth quarter 2025 same-center net operating income (“NOI”) increased 3.2% to $115.9 million, compared to $112.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, same-center NOI increased 3.8% to $454.7 million, compared to $438.1 million during the year ended December 31, 2024.

Portfolio Overview

Portfolio Statistics

As of December 31, 2025, PECO’s wholly-owned portfolio consisted of 297 properties, totaling approximately 33.5 million square feet. This compared to 294 properties, totaling approximately 33.3 million square feet, as of December 31, 2024.

Leased portfolio occupancy remained high at 97.3% at December 31, 2025, compared to 97.7% at December 31, 2024. Same-center leased portfolio occupancy remained strong at 97.6% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 97.8% as of December 31, 2024.

Leased anchor occupancy remained strong at 98.7% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 99.1% at December 31, 2024. Same-center leased anchor occupancy was 99.0% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 99.3% as of December 31, 2024.

Leased inline occupancy increased to a record-high 95.1% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 95.0% at December 31, 2024. Same-center leased inline occupancy increased to a record-high 95.1% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 95.0% as of December 31, 2024.

Leasing Activity

During the fourth quarter of 2025, 246 leases were executed totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet. This compared to 231 leases executed totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet during the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, 1,026 leases were executed totaling approximately 6.0 million square feet. This compared to 1,021 leases executed totaling approximately 6.0 million square feet during the same period in 2024.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, comparable rent spreads, which compare the percentage increase of new or renewal leases to the expiring lease of a unit that was occupied within the past twelve months, were 34.3% for new leases, 20.0% for renewal leases and 24.5% combined.

Comparable rent spreads during the year ended December 31, 2025 were 30.9% for new leases, a record-high 20.7% for renewal leases and 23.3% combined.

Transaction Activity - Wholly-Owned

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company acquired $76.1 million in assets, which included two shopping centers, an outparcel and land for future development. The Company expects to drive value in these assets through occupancy increases and rent growth, as well as potential future development of ground-up outparcel retail spaces. During the same period, the Company sold $111.2 million in assets, which included seven shopping centers. The fourth quarter 2025 acquisitions consisted of:

Bel Air Town Center, a 77,817 square foot Everyday Retail center located in a Baltimore, Maryland suburb.

Surprise Lake Square, a 132,616 square foot shopping center anchored by Safeway located in a Seattle, Washington suburb.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company acquired $356.9 million in assets, which included 13 shopping centers, an outparcel and land for future development. During the same period, $145.3 million in assets were sold, which included nine shopping centers and one land parcel.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company acquired $77.0 million in assets, which included two shopping centers and land for future development. Acquisitions completed included:

The Village at Indian Wells, a 105,177 square foot shopping center anchored by Sprouts located in a Palm Springs, California suburb.

Creekside Park Village Green, a 74,641 square foot shopping center anchored by H-E-B located in a Houston, Texas suburb.

Transaction Activity - Joint Ventures

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company acquired $17.7 million in assets at PECO’s total prorated share, which included two shopping centers. The fourth quarter 2025 acquisitions consisted of:

Rio Hill Shopping Center, a 286,195 square foot shopping center anchored by Kroger located in a Richmond, Virginia suburb, acquired through Necessity Retail Venture LLC.

Springs Plaza, a 195,353 square foot shopping center anchored by ALDI located in a Fort Myers, Florida suburb, acquired through Necessity Retail Venture LLC.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company acquired $38.6 million in assets at PECO’s total prorated share, which included five shopping centers purchased through its joint ventures. During the same period, the Company, through Grocery Retail Partners I LLC, sold land for development for $0.1 million at PECO’s total prorated share.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $925.1 million of total liquidity, comprised of $43.3 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, plus $881.8 million of borrowing capacity available on its $1.0 billion revolving credit facility.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company’s net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre was 5.2x. This compared to 5.0x at December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2025, the Company’s outstanding debt had a weighted-average interest rate of 4.5% and a weighted-average maturity of 5.3 years when including all extension options. As of December 31, 2025, 84.7% of the Company’s total debt was fixed-rate debt, which includes PECO’s total prorated share of debt for its joint ventures.

2026 Guidance

The following guidance is based upon PECO’s current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2026. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 Full Year Guidance Net income per share $0.74 - $0.77 Nareit FFO per share $2.65 - $2.71 Core FFO per share $2.71 - $2.77 Same-Center NOI growth 3.00% - 4.00% Portfolio Activity: Acquisitions, gross(1) $400,000 - $500,000 Other: Interest expense, net $117,000 - $127,000 G&A expense $49,000 - $53,000 Non-cash revenue items(2) $19,000 - $21,000 Adjustments for collectibility $5,000 - $8,000

(1) Includes the prorated portion owned through the Company’s unconsolidated joint ventures.

(2) Represents straight-line rental income and net amortization of above- and below-market leases.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for same-center NOI estimates on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to provide a meaningful or reasonably accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items which could be significant to the Company’s results without unreasonable effort.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of the Company's 2026 estimated net income to estimated Nareit FFO and Core FFO:

(Unaudited) Low End High End Net income per common share $ 0.74 $ 0.77 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 1.87 1.89 Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures 0.04 0.05 Nareit FFO per common share $ 2.65 $ 2.71 Depreciation and amortization of corporate assets 0.01 0.01 Transaction costs and other 0.05 0.05 Core FFO per common share $ 2.71 $ 2.77

For more information on the Company's financial results, please refer to the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, to be filed with the SEC on or around February 10, 2026.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of December 31, 2025, PECO managed 324 shopping centers, including 297 wholly-owned centers comprising 33.5 million square feet across 31 states and 27 shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2025 2024 ASSETS Investment in real estate: Land and improvements $ 1,963,735 $ 1,867,227 Building and improvements 4,305,174 4,085,713 In-place lease assets 538,324 523,209 Above-market lease assets 77,551 76,359 Total investment in real estate assets 6,884,784 6,552,508 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,957,569 ) (1,771,052 ) Net investment in real estate assets 4,927,215 4,781,456 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 42,561 31,724 Total investment in real estate assets, net 4,969,776 4,813,180 Cash and cash equivalents 3,544 4,881 Restricted cash 39,768 3,768 Goodwill 29,066 29,066 Other assets, net 244,284 195,328 Total assets $ 5,286,438 $ 5,046,223 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Debt obligations, net $ 2,375,328 $ 2,109,543 Below-market lease liabilities, net 118,356 116,096 Accounts payable and other liabilities 180,332 163,692 Deferred income 23,044 22,907 Total liabilities 2,697,060 2,412,238 Commitments and contingencies — — Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 10,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 125,788 and 125,120 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 1,258 1,251 Additional paid-in capital 3,664,205 3,646,801 Accumulated other comprehensive income 358 4,305 Accumulated deficit (1,379,252 ) (1,332,435 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,286,569 2,319,922 Noncontrolling interests 302,809 314,063 Total equity 2,589,378 2,633,985 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,286,438 $ 5,046,223





PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Rental income $ 183,243 $ 169,455 $ 709,186 $ 647,589 Fees and management income 3,378 2,788 12,751 10,731 Other property income 1,240 805 4,657 3,072 Total revenues 187,861 173,048 726,594 661,392 Operating Expenses: Property operating 34,194 31,172 123,649 112,633 Real estate taxes 21,503 19,787 86,087 77,684 General and administrative 13,878 11,551 51,638 45,611 Depreciation and amortization 64,294 63,310 266,374 253,016 Total operating expenses 133,869 125,820 527,748 488,944 Other: Interest expense, net (28,403 ) (25,036 ) (110,338 ) (96,990 ) Gain (loss) on disposal of property, net 28,992 4 38,790 (30 ) Other expense, net (1,986 ) (2,015 ) (4,330 ) (5,732 ) Net income 52,595 20,181 122,968 69,696 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,070 ) (2,039 ) (11,665 ) (7,011 ) Net income attributable to stockholders $ 47,525 $ 18,142 $ 111,303 $ 62,685 Earnings per share of common stock: Net income per share attributable to stockholders - basic and diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.15 $ 0.89 $ 0.51

Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Same-Center Net Operating Income

The Company presents Same-Center NOI as a supplemental measure of its performance. The Company defines NOI as total operating revenues, adjusted to exclude non-cash revenue items, less property operating expenses and real estate taxes. For the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, Same-Center NOI represents the NOI for the 272 properties that were wholly-owned for the entirety of both calendar year periods being compared. The Company believes Same-Center NOI provides useful information to its investors about its financial and operating performance because it provides a performance measure of the revenues and expenses directly involved in owning and operating real estate assets and provides a perspective not immediately apparent from net income (loss). Because Same-Center NOI excludes the change in NOI from properties acquired or disposed of after December 31, 2023, it highlights operating trends such as occupancy levels, rental rates, and operating costs for our same-center portfolio. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same-Center NOI, and accordingly, PECO’s Same-Center NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.

Same-Center NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company’s financial performance as it does not reflect the operations of its entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, other income (expense), or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company’s properties that could materially impact its results from operations.

Nareit Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations

Nareit FFO is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”) defines FFO as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: (i) gains (or losses) from sales of property and gains (or losses) from change in control; (ii) depreciation and amortization related to real estate; and (iii) impairment losses on real estate and impairments of in-substance real estate investments in investees that are driven by measurable decreases in the fair value of the depreciable real estate held by the unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect Nareit FFO on the same basis. The Company calculates Nareit FFO in a manner consistent with the Nareit definition.

Core FFO is an additional financial performance measure used by the Company as Nareit FFO includes certain non-comparable items that affect its performance over time. The Company believes that Core FFO is helpful in assisting management and investors with the assessment of the sustainability of operating performance in future periods, and that it is more reflective of its core operating performance and provides an additional measure to compare PECO’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that may cause short-term fluctuations in net income (loss). To arrive at Core FFO, the Company adjusts Nareit FFO to exclude certain recurring and non-recurring items including, but not limited to: (i) depreciation and amortization of corporate assets; (ii) changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability; (iii) adjustments related to our investments in unconsolidated joint ventures; (iv) gains or losses on the extinguishment or modification of debt and other; (v) other impairment charges; (vi) transaction and acquisition expenses; and (vii) realized performance income.

Nareit FFO and Core FFO should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) under GAAP, as an indication of the Company’s liquidity, nor as an indication of funds available to cover its cash needs, including its ability to fund distributions. Core FFO may not be a useful measure of the impact of long-term operating performance on value if the Company does not continue to operate its business plan in the manner currently contemplated.

Accordingly, Nareit FFO and Core FFO should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements, and should not be viewed as more prominent measures of performance than net income (loss) or cash flows from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s Nareit FFO and Core FFO, as presented, may not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate and Adjusted EBITDAre

Nareit defines Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (“EBITDAre”) as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP before: (i) interest expense; (ii) income tax expense; (iii) depreciation and amortization; (iv) gains or losses from disposition of depreciable property; and (v) impairment write-downs of depreciable property. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect EBITDAre on the same basis.

Adjusted EBITDAre is an additional performance measure used by the Company as EBITDAre includes certain non-comparable items that affect the Company’s performance over time. To arrive at Adjusted EBITDAre, the Company excludes certain recurring and non-recurring items from EBITDAre, including, but not limited to: (i) changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability; (ii) other impairment charges; (iii) adjustments related to our investments in unconsolidated joint ventures; (iv) transaction and acquisition expenses; and (v) realized performance income.

The Company uses EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre as additional measures of operating performance which allow it to compare earnings independent of capital structure, determine debt service and fixed cost coverage, and measure enterprise value. Additionally, the Company believes they are a useful indicator of its ability to support its debt obligations. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), as an indication of the Company’s liquidity, nor as an indication of funds available to cover its cash needs, including its ability to fund distributions. Accordingly, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements, and should not be viewed as more prominent measures of performance than net income (loss) or cash flows from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, as presented, may not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs.

Same-Center Net Operating Income—The table below compares Same-Center NOI (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Favorable

(Unfavorable) Year Ended

December 31, Favorable

(Unfavorable) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Revenues: Rental income(1) $ 119,933 $ 116,091 $ 3,842 $ 475,261 $ 460,618 $ 14,643 Tenant recovery income 40,978 39,407 1,571 154,059 147,687 6,372 Reserves for uncollectibility(2) (1,433 ) (876 ) (557 ) (4,939 ) (4,844 ) (95 ) Other property income 1,197 760 437 3,793 2,842 951 Total revenues 160,675 155,382 5,293 3.4 % 628,174 606,303 21,871 3.6 % Operating expenses: Property operating expenses 25,493 24,626 (867 ) 96,540 93,699 (2,841 ) Real estate taxes 19,260 18,435 (825 ) 76,955 74,533 (2,422 ) Total operating expenses 44,753 43,061 (1,692 ) (3.9 )% 173,495 168,232 (5,263 ) (3.1 )% Total Same-Center NOI $ 115,922 $ 112,321 $ 3,601 3.2 % $ 454,679 $ 438,071 $ 16,608 3.8 %

(1) Excludes straight-line rental income, net amortization of above- and below-market leases, and lease buyout income.

(2) Includes billings that will not be recognized as revenue until cash is collected or the Neighbor resumes regular payments and/or the Company deems it appropriate to resume recording revenue on an accrual basis, rather than on a cash basis.





Same-Center Net Operating Income Reconciliation—Below is a reconciliation of Net Income to NOI and Same-Center NOI (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 52,595 $ 20,181 $ 122,968 $ 69,696 Adjusted to exclude: Fees and management income (3,378 ) (2,788 ) (12,751 ) (10,731 ) Straight-line rental income(1) (2,852 ) (3,061 ) (10,705 ) (9,646 ) Net amortization of above- and below-market leases (2,367 ) (1,855 ) (8,643 ) (6,587 ) Lease buyout income (455 ) (23 ) (2,517 ) (867 ) General and administrative expenses 13,878 11,551 51,638 45,611 Depreciation and amortization 64,294 63,310 266,374 253,016 Interest expense, net 28,403 25,036 110,338 96,990 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, net (28,992 ) (4 ) (38,790 ) 30 Other expense, net 1,986 2,015 4,330 5,732 Property operating expenses related to fees and management income 1,219 995 4,111 3,323 NOI for real estate investments 124,331 115,357 486,353 446,567 Less: Non-same-center NOI(2) (8,409 ) (3,036 ) (31,674 ) (8,496 ) Total Same-Center NOI $ 115,922 $ 112,321 $ 454,679 $ 438,071 Period-end Same-Center Leased Occupancy % 97.6 % 97.8 %

(1) Includes straight-line rent adjustments for Neighbors for whom revenue is being recorded on a cash basis.

(2) Includes operating revenues and expenses from non-same-center properties, which includes properties acquired or sold, and corporate activities.





Nareit FFO and Core FFO—The following table presents the Company’s calculation of Nareit FFO and Core FFO and provides additional information related to its operations (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Calculation of Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders Net income $ 52,595 $ 20,181 $ 122,968 $ 69,696 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 63,926 62,876 264,834 251,250 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, net (28,992 ) (4 ) (38,790 ) 30 Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures 1,242 740 4,076 2,795 Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders $ 88,771 $ 83,793 $ 353,088 $ 323,771 Calculation of Core FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders $ 88,771 $ 83,793 $ 353,088 $ 323,771 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization of corporate assets 368 434 1,540 1,766 Transaction and acquisition expenses 1,519 1,492 5,523 4,993 Loss on extinguishment or modification of debt and other, net 89 60 90 — 1,290 Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures 424 5 469 13 Realized performance income(1) (30 ) — (30 ) — Core FFO attributable to stockholders and UP unit holders $ 91,141 $ 85,784 $ 360,680 $ 331,833 Nareit FFO/Core FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders per diluted share Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 138,845 137,437 138,899 136,821 Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders per share - diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.61 $ 2.54 $ 2.37 Core FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders per share - diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.62 $ 2.60 $ 2.43

(1) Realized performance income includes fees received related to the achievement of certain performance targets in the Company’s NRP joint venture, which was dissolved in December 2025.





EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre—The following table presents the Company’s calculation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Calculation of EBITDAre Net income $ 52,595 $ 20,181 $ 122,968 $ 69,696 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 64,294 63,310 266,374 253,016 Interest expense, net 28,403 25,036 110,338 96,990 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, net (28,992 ) (4 ) (38,790 ) 30 Federal, state, and local tax expense 708 774 1,307 1,821 Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures 1,904 1,088 6,200 4,025 EBITDAre $ 118,912 $ 110,385 $ 468,397 $ 425,578 Calculation of Adjusted EBITDAre EBITDAre $ 118,912 $ 110,385 $ 468,397 $ 425,578 Adjustments: Transaction and acquisition expenses 1,519 1,492 5,523 4,993 Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures 15 5 60 13 Realized performance income(1) (30 ) — (30 ) — Adjusted EBITDAre $ 120,416 $ 111,882 $ 473,950 $ 430,584

(1) Realized performance income includes fees received related to the achievement of certain performance targets in the Company’s NRP joint venture, which was dissolved in December 2025.





Financial Leverage Ratios—The Company believes its net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre, net debt to total enterprise value, and debt covenant compliance as of December 31, 2025 allow it access to future borrowings as needed in the near term. The following table presents the Company’s calculation of net debt and total enterprise value, inclusive of its prorated portion of net debt and cash and cash equivalents owned through its unconsolidated joint ventures, as of December 31, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):

2025 2024 Net debt: Total debt, excluding discounts, market adjustments, and deferred financing expenses $ 2,456,933 $ 2,166,326 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 5,124 5,470 Total net debt $ 2,451,809 $ 2,160,856 Enterprise value: Net debt $ 2,451,809 $ 2,160,856 Total equity market capitalization(1)(2) 4,926,872 5,175,286 Total enterprise value $ 7,378,681 $ 7,336,142

(1) Total equity market capitalization is calculated as diluted shares multiplied by the closing market price per share, which includes 138.5 million and 138.2 million diluted shares as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and the closing market price per share of $35.57 and $37.46 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(2) Fully diluted shares include common stock and OP units.





The following table presents the Company’s calculation of net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre and net debt to total enterprise value as of December 31, 2025 and 2024 (dollars in thousands):

2025 2024 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre - annualized: Net debt $ 2,451,809 $ 2,160,856 Adjusted EBITDAre - annualized(1) 473,950 430,584 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre - annualized 5.2x 5.0x Net debt to total enterprise value: Net debt $ 2,451,809 $ 2,160,856 Total enterprise value 7,378,681 7,336,142 Net debt to total enterprise value 33.2 % 29.5 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDAre is based on a trailing twelve month period.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (the “Company”) intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with the safe harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company’s use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “seek,” “objective,” “goal,” “strategy,” “plan,” “focus,” “priority,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “possible,” “look forward,” “optimistic,” or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this earnings release. Such statements include, but are not limited to: (a) statements about the Company’s plans, strategies, initiatives, and prospects; (b) statements about the Company’s underwritten incremental yields; and (c) statements about the Company’s future results of operations, capital expenditures, and liquidity. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, without limitation: (i) changes in national, regional, or local economic climates; (ii) local market conditions, including an oversupply of space in, or a reduction in demand for, properties similar to those in the Company’s portfolio; (iii) vacancies, changes in market rental rates, and the need to periodically repair, renovate, and re-let space; (iv) competition from other available shopping centers and the attractiveness of properties in the Company’s portfolio to its tenants; (v) the financial stability of the Company’s tenants, including, without limitation, their ability to pay rent; (vi) the Company’s ability to pay down, refinance, restructure, or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due; (vii) increases in the Company’s borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors; (viii) potential liability for environmental matters; (ix) damage to the Company’s properties from catastrophic weather and other natural events, and the physical effects of climate change; (x) the Company’s ability and willingness to maintain its qualification as a REIT in light of economic, market, legal, tax, and other considerations; (xi) changes in tax, real estate, environmental, and zoning laws; (xii) information technology security breaches; (xiii) the Company’s corporate responsibility initiatives; (xiv) loss of key executives; (xv) the concentration of the Company’s portfolio in a limited number of industries, geographies, or investments; (xvi) the economic, political, and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, pandemics or other health crises; (xvii) the Company’s ability to re-lease its properties on the same or better terms, or at all, in the event of non-renewal or in the event the Company exercises its right to replace an existing tenant; (xviii) the loss or bankruptcy of the Company’s tenants; (xix) to the extent the Company is seeking to dispose of properties, the Company’s ability to do so at attractive prices or at all; and (xx) the impact of tariffs and global trade disruptions on the Company, its tenants, and consumers, including the impact on inflation, supply chains, and consumer sentiment. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the SEC and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, to be filed with the SEC on or around February 10, 2026, as updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic and/or current reports filed with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of the Company’s performance in future periods.

Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

