U.S. Energy® Expands Its Volt Vault™ EV Charging Product Line

Appleton, Wis., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy ®, a leading provider of refined products, alternative fuels, and environmental credits, released a new model of its Volt Vault ™ EV charging product line: Volt Vault Lite. This model provides an alternative to U.S. Energy’s Volt Vault Classic , offering a smaller footprint, increased mobility, and ability to run off propane.

While traditional charging infrastructure requires organizations to plan their EV deployments around utilities and grid capacity, Volt Vault Lite meets fleets where they’re at by offering:

A mobile solution built in a 22-foot trailer: easily relocate with a mid-sized pickup truck

Flexible fuel sources including propane, utility natural gas, and renewable natural gas (RNG)

2 ports of level 3 charging up to 60kW

Predictable fuel spend with a consistent cost per kWh

A four-month unit lead time

“Solving for EV charging shouldn’t feel like a game of ‘would you rather’ and with Volt Vault Lite, it won’t,” shared Jerry Miller, director of business development at U.S. Energy. “Serving as a complement to our Volt Vault Classic, the Lite model is ideal for fast charging in areas that just can’t get the necessary electrical infrastructure or when charging infrastructure is only needed for short durations. Its compact design offers flexibility without compromising on performance or reliability.”

Now deployed across fifteen states and counting, Volt Vault is helping more fleets meet their EV charging needs much sooner than they’d be able to with traditional EV charging infrastructure. For more information on supporting your electrical infrastructure with Volt Vault, contact Jerry Miller at jmiller@us-energy.com.

Media Contacts

Stephanie Lowney, Vice President of Marketing, Strategy, and Innovation

U.S. Energy, a U.S. Venture company

920.381.2190

slowney@us-energy.com

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy, a U.S. Venture company, delivers flexible, full‑service energy solutions across traditional fuels, alternative energy, and environmental credits. Backed by 75 years of market expertise, we combine deep industry insight with a nimble, customer‑first approach to keep your operations running smoothly. From supply and logistics to compliance and risk management, we help simplify energy—so you can stay focused on your business. Learn more at www.us‑energy.com .

