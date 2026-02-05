Digital Realty Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

Highlights

  • Reported net income available to common stockholders of $0.24 per share in 4Q25, compared to $0.51 in 4Q24
  • Reported FFO per share of $1.89 in 4Q25, compared to $1.61 in 4Q24
  • Reported Core FFO per share of $1.86 in 4Q25, compared to $1.73 in 4Q24; reported Constant-Currency Core FFO per share of $1.81 in 4Q25
  • Reported rental rate increases on renewal leases of 6.1% on a cash basis in 4Q25
  • Signed total bookings during 4Q25 that are expected to generate $400 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue at 100% share; at Digital Realty’s share, total bookings were $175 million, including a $96 million contribution from the 0-1 megawatt plus interconnection category
  • Reported a backlog of $817 million of annualized GAAP base rent, at Digital Realty’s share, at year end 2025
  • Introduced 2026 Core FFO per share outlook of $7.90 - $8.00 on a reported and Constant-Currency basis

Financial Results

Digital Realty reported revenues of $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 4% increase from the previous quarter and a 14% increase from the same quarter last year.

The company delivered net income of $96 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, as well as net income available to common stockholders of $88 million and $0.24 per share, compared to $0.15 per share in the previous quarter and $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year.

Digital Realty generated Adjusted EBITDA of $857 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 1% decrease from the previous quarter and a 14% increase over the same quarter last year.

The company reported Funds From Operations (FFO) of $658 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, or $1.89 per share, compared to $1.65 per share in the previous quarter and $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding certain items that do not represent core expenses or revenue streams, Digital Realty delivered Core FFO per share of $1.86 in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $1.89 per share in the previous quarter and $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year. Digital Realty delivered Constant-Currency Core FFO per share of $1.81 in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $7.29 per share for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025.

“Digital Realty delivered strong financial results in 2025, with robust top‑line growth, record leasing across our 0‑1 megawatt plus interconnection offering, and a substantial backlog that provides clear revenue visibility into 2026 and beyond,” said Digital Realty President and CEO Andy Power. “The evolution of our private capital strategy is enabling us to efficiently scale development while maintaining a flexible balance sheet positioned for growth. At the same time, we’re expanding the PlatformDIGITAL footprint to meet rising global demand. Together, these initiatives strengthen our ability to support our customers’ cloud and AI roadmaps while driving long term value for shareholders.”

Leasing Activity

In the fourth quarter, Digital Realty signed total bookings that are expected to generate $400 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, at 100% share; at Digital Realty’s share, total bookings were $175 million, including a $77 million contribution from the 0-1 megawatt category and a $19 million contribution from interconnection.

The weighted-average lag between new leases signed during the fourth quarter of 2025 and the contractual commencement date was eight months. The backlog of signed-but-not-commenced leases at quarter-end was $817 million of annualized GAAP base rent, at Digital Realty’s share.

In addition, Digital Realty also signed renewal leases representing $269 million of annualized cash rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 6.1% on a cash basis and 12.0% on a GAAP basis.

New leases signed during the fourth quarter of 2025 at Digital Realty’s share are summarized by region and product as follows:

          
 Annualized GAAP        
 Base Rent Square Feet GAAP Base Rent   GAAP Base Rent
Americas(in thousands) (in thousands) per Square Foot Megawatts per Kilowatt
0-1 MW$39,317 112 $351 12.2 $269
> 1 MW64,759 207 313 29.0 186
Other (1)385 7 53  
Total$104,461 326 $320 41.2 $211
          
EMEA (2)         
0-1 MW$30,107 89 $337 8.4 $300
> 1 MW5,585 21 266 2.3 199
Other(1)291 1 289  
Total$35,982 111 $323 10.7 $278
          
Asia Pacific (2)         
0-1 MW$7,693 17 $443 2.2 $286
> 1 MW7,643 42 181 4.5 142
Other(1)46 1 45  
Total$15,382 61 $254 6.7 $190
          
All Regions (2)         
0-1 MW$77,118 219 $352 22.8 $282
> 1 MW77,987 270 289 35.9 181
Other (1)722 9 78  
Total$155,826 498 $313 58.6 $220
          
Interconnection$18,890 N/A N/A N/A N/A
          
Grand Total at DLR Share$174,716 498 $313 58.6 $220
          
Grand Total at 100% Share$400,330 1,291 $294 159.1 $198
          

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding differences.

(1)   Other includes Powered Base Building® shell capacity as well as storage and office space within fully improved data center facilities.

(2)   Based on quarterly average exchange rates during the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Investment Activity

During the fourth quarter, Digital Realty sold a non-core data center in the Dallas metro area for gross proceeds of approximately $33 million, as previously disclosed.

Digital Realty acquired the following:

  • Two parcels of land totaling approximately 20 acres in the Portland metro area, one acquired in the fourth quarter and the other in January, that are expected to support up to 85 megawatts of IT capacity for approximately $23.6 million; and
  • A building and land in Lisbon, Portugal which can support up to 2.4 megawatts of IT capacity for approximately €7.1 million or $8.3 million, marking Digital Realty's entry into the Portugal market.

Further, Digital Realty Mivne established a new joint venture with MedOne Ltd., the leading data center operator in Israel. The joint venture acquired approximately 2.5 acres of land in Petah Tikvah, the primary connectivity hub in Israel, with the intention of developing an 18-megawatt campus for ILS90 million, or $29 million at 100% share. Digital Realty’s share of the land was $7.1 million.

Additionally, Digital Realty contributed an incremental 40% interest in five operating data centers to its Digital Realty DC Partners NA Fund, increasing the Fund's stake to 80% at year end. Digital Realty received approximately $427 million of additional proceeds as a result of the contribution.

Subsequent to quarter end, Digital Realty announced an agreement to acquire the TelcoHub 1 data center located in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, one of Greater Kuala Lumpur’s most established data center hubs. TelcoHub 1 is an operational 1.5 megawatt data center that is one of Malaysia's leading connectivity hubs. In conjunction with this transaction, Digital Realty also agreed to acquire adjacent land that can support up to 14 megawatts of IT capacity, providing clear capacity for future expansion. The transactions are expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Balance Sheet

Digital Realty had approximately $18.4 billion of total debt outstanding as of December 31, 2025, comprised of $17.5 billion of unsecured debt and approximately $0.9 billion of secured debt and other debt. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA was 4.9x, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value was 26.1% and fixed charge coverage was 4.5x.

In October, the company sold 0.4 million shares of common stock under its At-The-Market (ATM) equity issuance program at a weighted average price of $175.68 per share, for net proceeds of approximately $77 million.

In November, Digital Realty issued €600 million of 3.750% notes due 2033 and €800 million of 4.250% notes due 2037, for aggregate net proceeds of approximately €1.4 billion ($1.6 billion).

In December, Digital Realty repaid early €1.075 billion ($1.3 billion) in aggregate principal amount of its 2.500% senior notes due 2026.

2026 Outlook

Digital Realty introduced its 2026 Core FFO per share outlook on a reported and Constant-Currency basis of $7.90 - $8.00. The assumptions underlying the outlook are summarized in the following table.

  
 As of
Top-Line and Cost StructureFebruary 5, 2026
Total revenue$6.600 - $6.700 billion
Net non-cash rent adjustments (1)($90 - $95 million)
Adjusted EBITDA$3.600 - $3.700 billion
G&A$610 - $620 million
  
Internal Growth 
Rental rates on renewal leases 
Cash basis6.0% - 8.0%
GAAP basis8.5% - 10.5%
Year-end portfolio occupancy (2)+50 - 100 bps
"Same-Capital" cash NOI growth (3)4.0% - 5.0%
  
Foreign Exchange Rates 
U.S. Dollar / Pound Sterling$1.30 - $1.35
U.S. Dollar / Euro$1.13 - $1.18
  
External Growth 
Dispositions / Joint Venture Capital 
Dollar volume$500 - $1,000 million
Cap rate0.0% - 10.0%
Development 
CapEx (Net of Partner Contributions) (4)$3,250 - $3,750 million
Average stabilized yields10.0%+
Enhancements and other non-recurring CapEx (5)$30 - $35 million
Recurring CapEx + capitalized leasing costs (6)$400 - $425 million
  
Balance Sheet 
Long-term debt issuance 
Dollar amount$1,000 - $1,500 million
Pricing4.0% - 4.5%
TimingMid-Year
  
Net income per diluted share$2.55 - $2.65
Real estate depreciation and (gain) / loss on sale$4.90 - $4.90
Funds From Operations / share (NAREIT-Defined)$7.45 - $7.55
Non-core expenses and revenue streams$0.45 - $0.45
Core Funds From Operations / share$7.90 - $8.00
Foreign currency translation adjustments$0.00 - $0.00
Constant-Currency Core Funds From Operations / share$7.90 - $8.00
  


(1)Net non-cash rent adjustments represent the sum of straight-line rental revenue and straight-line rental expense, as well as the amortization of above- and below-market leases (i.e., ASC 805 adjustments).
(2)Year-end portfolio occupancy guidance based on IT load (kW).
(3)The “Same-Capital” pool includes properties owned as of December 31, 2024 with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development. It excludes properties that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2025-2026, properties classified as held for sale and contribution, and properties sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented. The 2026 “Same-Capital” cash NOI growth outlook is presented on a constant currency basis.
(4)Excludes land acquisitions and includes Digital Realty’s share of joint venture and fund contributions. Figure is net of joint venture and fund partners’ share of contributions.
(5)Other non-recurring CapEx represents costs incurred to enhance the capacity or marketability of operating properties, such as network fiber initiatives and software development costs.
(6)Recurring CapEx represents non-incremental improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions.
  

Note: The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items, and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. Please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures in this document for further discussion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, Core FFO, Constant Currency Core FFO, Adjusted FFO, Net Operating Income (NOI), “Same-Capital” Cash NOI and Adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to FFO, a reconciliation from FFO to Core FFO, a reconciliation from Core FFO to Adjusted FFO, a reconciliation from NOI to Cash NOI, and definitions of FFO, Core FFO, Constant Currency Core FFO, Adjusted FFO, NOI and “Same-Capital” Cash NOI are included as an attachment to this document. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA, a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and definitions of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value, cash NOI, and fixed charge coverage ratio are included as an attachment to this document.

The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, external growth factors, such as dispositions, and balance sheet items such as debt issuances, that have not yet occurred, are out of the company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Investor Conference Call

Prior to Digital Realty’s investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. CT on February 5, 2026, a presentation will be posted to the Investors section of the company’s website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com. The presentation is designed to accompany the discussion of the company’s fourth quarter 2025 financial results and operating performance. The conference call will feature President & Chief Executive Officer Andy Power and Chief Financial Officer Matt Mercier.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of Digital Realty’s website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com. The webcast will be archived until February 5, 2027 and the replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Operations             
Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data             
                     
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
       
 31-Dec-25  30-Sep-25  30-Jun-25  31-Mar-25  31-Dec-24  31-Dec-25  31-Dec-24 
Rental revenues$1,074,703  $1,045,708  $1,003,550  $960,526  $958,892  $4,084,487  $3,722,646 
Tenant reimbursements - Utilities356,084  332,681  294,503  271,189  302,664  1,254,457  1,158,623 
Tenant reimbursements - Other34,406  37,302  37,355  42,177  38,591  151,240  158,612 
Interconnection and other123,414  120,399  121,952  112,969  112,360  478,734  442,591 
Fee income45,692  36,398  34,427  20,643  23,316  137,160  64,888 
Other372  4,746  1,363  133  40  6,614  7,608 
Total Operating Revenues$1,634,671  $1,577,234  $1,493,150  $1,407,637  $1,435,862  $6,112,692  $5,554,968 
                     
Utilities$398,185  $375,627  $339,288  $313,385  $337,534  $1,426,485  $1,333,416 
Rental property operating295,948  278,292  267,724  238,600  273,104  1,080,564  984,921 
Property taxes50,791  51,823  49,570  48,856  46,044  201,040  182,453 
Insurance4,711  4,508  4,946  4,483  6,007  18,648  18,325 
Depreciation and amortization493,458  497,002  461,167  443,009  455,355  1,894,636  1,771,797 
General and administration159,283  139,911  133,755  121,112  124,470  554,061  473,521 
Severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses4,937  1,794  2,262  2,428  2,346  11,421  6,502 
Transaction and integration expenses36,083  86,559  22,546  39,902  11,797  185,090  93,902 
Provision for impairment78,553        22,881  78,553  191,184 
Other expenses98  3,297  195  112  12,002  3,702  27,083 
Total Operating Expenses$1,522,047  $1,438,813  $1,281,453  $1,211,887  $1,291,540  $5,454,200  $5,083,104 
                     
Operating Income$112,624  $138,421  $211,697  $195,750  $144,322  $658,492  $471,864 
                     
Equity in earnings / (loss) of unconsolidated entities4,659  (16,944) (12,062) (7,640) (36,201) (31,987) (120,138)
Gain / (loss) on sale of investments42,865  19,780  931,830  1,111  144,885  995,586  595,825 
Interest and other income / (expense), net42,797  47,735  37,747  32,773  44,517  161,052  154,243 
Interest (expense)(116,516) (113,584) (109,383) (98,464) (104,742) (437,947) (452,836)
Income tax benefit / (expense)9,673  (11,695) (12,883) (17,135) (4,928) (32,040) (54,760)
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment and modifications9        (2,165) 9  (5,871)
Net Income$96,111  $63,713  $1,046,946  $106,395  $185,688  $1,313,165  $588,327 
                     
Net (income) / loss attributable to noncontrolling interests2,536  4,099  (14,790) 3,579  3,881  (4,576) 14,163 
Net Income Attributable to Digital Realty Trust, Inc.$98,647  $67,812  $1,032,156  $109,974  $189,569  $1,308,589  $602,490 
                     
Preferred stock dividends(10,181) (10,181) (10,181) (10,181) (10,181) (40,724) (40,725)
Net Income / (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders$88,466  $57,631  $1,021,975  $99,793  $179,388  $1,267,865  $561,766 
                     
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic343,493  341,370  337,589  336,683  333,376  339,807  323,336 
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted351,570  349,234  345,734  344,721  340,690  347,810  331,547 
Weighted-average fully diluted shares and units357,430  355,165  351,691  350,632  346,756  353,720  337,697 
                     
Net income / (loss) per share - basic$0.26  $0.17  $3.03  $0.30  $0.54  $3.73  $1.74 
Net income / (loss) per share - diluted$0.24  $0.15  $2.94  $0.27  $0.51  $3.58  $1.61 
                     


Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations
Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data
 Three Months Ended
  Twelve Months Ended
 
Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (FFO)
31-Dec-25
  30-Sep-25
  30-Jun-25
  31-Mar-25
  31-Dec-24
  31-Dec-25
  31-Dec-24
 
Net Income / (Loss)  Available to Common Stockholders$88,466  $57,631  $1,021,975  $99,793  $179,388  $1,267,865  $561,766 
Adjustments:                    
Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership2,000  2,000  21,000  3,000  4,000  28,000  12,700 
Real estate related depreciation and amortization (1)484,260  487,182  451,050  432,652  445,462  1,855,144  1,730,059 
Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests(22,753) (22,888) (21,038) (19,480) (19,531) (86,159) (64,612)
Unconsolidated entities real estate related depreciation and amortization70,260  65,922  59,172  55,861  49,463  251,215  192,931 
(Gain) / loss on real estate transactions(42,865) (19,780) (931,830) (1,111) (137,047) (995,586) (596,904)
Provision for impairment
78,553
  
  
  
  22,881
  78,553
  191,185
 
Funds From Operations$657,921  $570,067  $600,329  $570,715  $544,616  $2,399,032  $2,027,122 
                     
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic349,354  347,301  343,546  342,594  339,442  345,717  329,485 
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2) (3)
357,430
  355,165
  351,691
  350,632
  346,756
  353,720
  337,697
 
                     
Funds From Operations per share - basic
$1.88
  $1.64
  $1.75
  $1.67
  $1.60
  $6.94
  $6.15
 
                     
Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2) (3)$1.89
  $1.65
  $1.75
  $1.67
  $1.61
  $6.96
  $6.14
 
      
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
Reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO31-Dec-25  30-Sep-25  30-Jun-25  31-Mar-25  31-Dec-24  31-Dec-25  31-Dec-24 
                     
Funds From Operations$657,921  $570,067  $600,329  $570,715  $544,616  $2,399,032  $2,027,122 
Other non-core revenue adjustments (4)(10,633) (4,746) 4,228  (1,925) 4,537  (13,076) (30,339)
Transaction and integration expenses36,083  86,559  22,546  39,902  11,797  185,090  93,902 
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment and modifications(9)       2,165  (9) 5,871 
Severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses (5)4,937  1,794  2,262  2,428  2,346  11,421  6,502 
(Gain) / Loss on FX and derivatives revaluation(16,295) 252  8,827  (2,064) 7,127  (9,280) 74,464 
Other non-core expense adjustments (6)(21,794) 2,075  5,092  (702) 14,229  (15,329) 37,671 
Core Funds From Operations$650,210  $656,001  $643,284  $608,354  $586,816  $2,557,849  $2,215,194 
                     
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2) (3)349,740  347,700  343,909  343,050  339,982  346,086  329,899 
                     
Core Funds From Operations per share - diluted(2)$1.86  $1.89  $1.87  $1.77  $1.73  $7.39  $6.71 
                     
                     
(1)
 Three Months Ended
  Twelve Months Ended
 
Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization
31-Dec-25  30-Sep-25  30-Jun-25  31-Mar-25  31-Dec-24  31-Dec-25  31-Dec-24 
Depreciation and amortization per income statement$493,458
  $497,002
  $461,167
  $443,009
  $455,355
  $1,894,636
  $1,771,798
 
Non-real estate depreciation(9,198
) (9,820
) (10,117
) (10,356
) (9,894
) (39,492
) (41,739
)
Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization$484,260
  $487,182
  $451,050
  $432,652
  $445,462
  $1,855,144
  $1,730,059
 
                     


(2)Certain of Teraco's minority indirect shareholders have the right to put their shares in an upstream parent company of Teraco to Digital Realty in exchange for cash or the equivalent value of shares of Digital Realty common stock, or a combination thereof. U.S. GAAP requires Digital Realty to assume the put right is settled in shares for purposes of calculating diluted EPS. This same approach was utilized to calculate FFO/share. The potential future dilutive impact associated with this put right will be excluded from Core FFO and AFFO until settlement occurs – causing diluted share count to be higher for FFO than for Core FFO and AFFO. When calculating diluted FFO, Teraco related noncontrolling interest is added back to the FFO numerator as the denominator assumes all shares have been put back to Digital Realty.
  


                    
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended
 31-Dec-25  30-Sep-25  30-Jun-25  31-Mar-25  31-Dec-24  31-Dec-25  31-Dec-24
Teraco noncontrolling share of FFO$18,240  $17,018  $15,850  $13,286  $14,905  $64,394  $46,954
Teraco related minority interest$18,240  $17,018  $15,850  $13,286  $14,905  $64,394  $46,954
                           


(3)For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of FFO and the share count detail section that follows the reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding. For definitions and discussion of FFO and Core FFO, see the Definitions section.
(4)Includes deferred rent adjustments related to a customer bankruptcy, development fees included in gains, lease termination fees and gain on sale of equity investment included in other income.
(5)Relates to severance and other charges related to the departure of company executives and integration-related severance.
(6)Includes write-offs associated with bankrupt or terminated customers, non-recurring legal and insurance expenses, impact of foreign tax rate changes and adjustments to reflect our proportionate share of transaction costs associated with noncontrolling interest.
  


Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)       
Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data       
                      
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
Reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO31-Dec-25  30-Sep-25  30-Jun-25  31-Mar-25  31-Dec-24   31-Dec-25  31-Dec-24 
                      
Core FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders$650,210  $656,001  $643,284  $608,354  $586,816   $2,557,849  $2,215,194 
Adjustments:                     
Non-real estate depreciation9,198  9,820  10,117  10,356  9,894   39,492  41,739 
Amortization of deferred financing costs6,781  6,565  6,451  6,548  5,697   26,345  21,198 
Amortization of debt discount/premium1,341  1,293  1,251  1,125  1,324   5,010  5,805 
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense17,327  18,174  18,026  16,700  13,386   70,227  55,468 
Straight-line rental revenue(34,351) (33,351) (23,698) (9,692) (18,242)  (101,092) (25,513)
Straight-line rental expense(97) (271) (475) (160) (136)  (1,003) 3,447 
Above- and below-market rent amortization(972) (864) (752) (706) (269)  (3,294) (3,555)
Deferredtax(benefit)/expense(26,184) 18,187  (30,714) (517) (15,048)  (39,228) (37,834)
Leasing compensation and internal lease commissions14,644  15,013  14,721  13,405  10,505   57,783  45,233 
Recurring capital expenditures(1)(168,539) (77,998) (62,083) (35,305) (130,245)  (343,925)  (305,712)
                      
AFFO available to common stockholders and unitholders(2)$469,358  $612,569  $576,127  $610,108  $463,682   $2,268,164  $2,015,471 
                      
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic349,354  347,301  343,546  342,594  339,442   345,717  329,485 
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted(3)349,740  347,700  343,909  343,050  339,982   346,086  329,899 
                      
AFFO per share - diluted(3)$1.34  $1.76  $1.68  $1.78  $1.36   $6.55  $6.11 
                      
Dividends per share and common unit$1.22  $1.22  $1.22  $1.22  $1.22   $4.88  $4.88 
                      
Diluted AFFO Payout Ratio90.9%  69.2%  72.8%  68.6%  89.5%   74.5%  79.9% 
                      
 Three Months Ended
 Twelve Months Ended
 
Share Count Detail
31-Dec-25
  30-Sep-25
  30-Jun-25
  31-Mar-25
  31-Dec-24
   31-Dec-25
  31-Dec-24
 
                      
                      
Weighted Average Common Stock and Units Outstanding
349,354
  347,301
  343,546
  342,594
  339,442
   345,717
  329,485
 
Add: Effect of dilutive securities
386
  399
  362
  456
  540
   369
  413
 
Weighted Avg. Common Stock and Units Outstanding - diluted349,740  347,700  343,909  343,050  339,982   346,086  329,899 


(1)Recurring capital expenditures represent non-incremental building improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and external leasing commissions. Recurring capital expenditures do not include acquisition costs contemplated when underwriting the purchase of a building, costs which are incurred to bring a building up to Digital Realty’s operating standards, or internal leasing commissions.
(2)For a definition and discussion of AFFO, see the Definitions section. For a reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to FFO and Core FFO, see above.
(3)For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of FFO and for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding.
  


Consolidated Balance Sheets       
Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data       
               
 31-Dec-25 30-Sep-25 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 31-Dec-24 
Assets              
Investments in real estate:              
Real estate$31,359,298  $30,194,891  $29,836,218  $27,947,964  $27,558,993 
Construction in progress4,976,785  5,422,338  5,080,701  4,973,266  5,164,334 
Land held for future development91,130  66,668  73,665  69,089  38,785 
Investments in Real Estate$36,427,213  $35,683,897  $34,990,583  $32,990,319  $32,762,112 
Accumulated depreciation and amortization(9,993,596) (9,665,380) (9,341,719) (8,856,535) (8,641,331)
Net Investments in Properties$26,433,617  $26,018,517  $25,648,865  $24,133,784  $24,120,781 
Investment in unconsolidated entities3,427,903  3,690,749  3,622,677  2,702,847  2,639,800 
Net Investments in Real Estate$29,861,520  $29,709,266  $29,271,542  $26,836,631  $26,760,582 
               
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net$1,135,645  $1,167,398  $1,180,657  $1,165,924  $1,178,853 
Cash and cash equivalents3,451,647  3,299,703  3,554,126  2,321,885  3,870,891 
Accounts and other receivables, net (1)1,358,895  1,496,105  1,586,146  1,373,521  1,257,464 
Deferred rent, net750,907  710,624  681,375  641,290  642,456 
Goodwill9,711,953  9,647,754  9,636,513  9,174,165  8,929,431 
Customer relationship value, deferred leasing costs and other intangibles, net2,134,698  2,080,898  2,171,318  2,124,989  2,178,054 
Assets held for sale and contribution349,826  116,624  139,993  953,236   
Other assets655,377  500,262  493,325  488,921  465,885 
Total Assets$49,410,468  $48,728,634  $48,714,995  $45,080,562  $45,283,616 
               
Liabilities and Equity              
Global unsecured revolving credit facilities, net$899,090  $1,152,042  $567,699  $1,096,931  $1,611,308 
Unsecured term loans, net439,536  438,933  440,788  404,335  386,903 
Unsecured senior notes, net of discount16,194,441  15,808,565  16,641,367  14,744,063  13,962,852 
Secured and other debt, net of discount869,068  825,894  802,294  770,950  753,314 
Operating lease liabilities1,253,217  1,285,067  1,298,085  1,281,572  1,294,219 
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities2,600,979  2,377,726  2,310,882  1,927,611  2,056,215 
Deferred tax liabilities1,124,724  1,151,374  1,137,305  1,109,294  1,084,562 
Accrued dividends and distributions428,337        418,661 
Security deposits and prepaid rents754,920  699,528  653,640  559,768  539,802 
Obligations associated with assets held for sale and contribution182  283  1,089  7,882   
Total Liabilities$24,564,494  $23,739,412  $23,853,149  $21,902,406  $22,107,836 
               
Redeemable noncontrolling interests1,498,975  1,535,972  1,505,889  1,459,322  1,433,185 
               
Equity              
Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 110,000 shares authorized:              
Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (2)$193,540  $193,540  $193,540  $193,540  $193,540 
Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (3)203,264  203,264  203,264  203,264  203,264 
Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (4)334,886  334,886  334,886  334,886  334,886 
Common Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 502,000 shares authorized (5)3,406  3,400  3,374  3,338  3,337 
Additional paid-in capital29,350,487  29,182,332  28,720,826  28,091,661  28,079,738 
Dividends in excess of earnings(6,690,722) (6,358,501) (5,997,607) (6,604,217) (6,292,085)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net(469,198) (533,891) (543,756) (926,874) (1,182,283)
Total Stockholders' Equity$22,925,663  $23,025,030  $22,914,527  $21,295,598  $21,340,397 
               
Noncontrolling Interests              
Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership$415,456  $420,280  $431,000  $415,956  $396,099 
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities5,880  7,940  10,430  7,280  6,099 
               
Total Noncontrolling Interests$421,336  $428,220  $441,430  $423,236  $402,198 
               
Total Equity$23,346,999  $23,453,250  $23,355,957  $21,718,834  $21,742,595 
               
Total Liabilities and Equity$49,410,468  $48,728,634  $48,714,995  $45,080,562  $45,283,616 
               
               


(1)Net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $86,351 and $59,224 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2)Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.250%, $200,000 liquidation preference ($25.00 per share), 8,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
(3)Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.850%, $210,000 liquidation preference ($25.00 per share), 8,400 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
(4)Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.200%, $345,000 liquidation preference ($25.00 per share), 13,800 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
(5)Common Stock: 343,557 and 336,637 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
  


               
 Three Months Ended 
Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA)(1)31-Dec-25  30-Sep-25  30-Jun-25  31-Mar-25  31-Dec-24 
               
Net Income / (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders$88,466  $57,631  $1,021,975  $99,793  $179,388 
Interest116,516  113,584  109,383  98,464  104,742 
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment and modifications(9)       2,165 
Income tax expense (benefit)(9,673) 11,695  12,883  17,135  4,928 
Depreciation and amortization493,458  497,002  461,167  443,009  455,355 
EBITDA$688,758  $679,912  $1,605,408  $658,400  $746,578 
Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation and amortization70,260  65,922  59,172  55,861  49,463 
Unconsolidated JV interest expense and tax expense38,498  44,795  31,243  33,390  32,255 
Severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses4,937  1,794  2,262  2,428  2,346 
Transaction and integration expenses36,083  86,559  22,546  39,902  11,797 
(Gain) / loss on sale of investments(42,865) (19,780) (931,830) (1,111) (144,885)
Provision for impairment78,553        22,881 
Other non-core adjustments, net(2)(25,033) 2,523  9,545  (4,316) 24,539 
Noncontrolling interests(2,536) (4,099) 14,790  (3,579) (3,881)
Preferred stock dividends10,181  10,181  10,181  10,181  10,181 
Adjusted EBITDA$856,836  $867,807  $823,319  $791,156  $751,276 
               


(1)For definitions and discussion of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, see the Definitions section.
(2)Includes foreign exchange net unrealized gains/losses attributable to remeasurement, deferred rent adjustments related to a customer bankruptcy, impact of foreign tax rate changes, write offs associated with bankrupt or terminated customers, non-recurring legal and insurance expenses, gain on sale of land option and lease termination fees.
  


              
 Three Months Ended
Financial Ratios31-Dec-25  30-Sep-25  30-Jun-25  31-Mar-25  31-Dec-24
              
Total GAAP interest expense$116,516   $113,584   $109,383   $98,464   $104,742 
Capitalized interest 34,783    32,923    29,393    30,095    34,442 
Change in accrued interest and other non-cash amounts (52,014)   41,265    (92,065)   45,416    (58,137)
Cash Interest Expense (3)$99,285   $187,772   $46,711   $173,975   $81,046 
              
Preferred stock dividends 10,181    10,181    10,181    10,181    10,181 
Total Fixed Charges (4)$161,479   $156,687   $148,957   $138,739   $149,364 
              
              
Coverage             
Interest coverage ratio (5)4.8x  4.9x  5.0x  5.3x  4.5x
Cash interest coverage ratio (6)6.8x  3.9x  11.2x  4.1x  6.9x
Fixed charge coverage ratio (7)4.5x  4.6x  4.7x  4.9x  4.2x
Cash fixed charge coverage ratio (8)6.3x  3.8x  9.9x  3.9x  6.3x
              
Leverage             
Debt to total enterprise value (9)(10) 25.1%   23.0%   23.2%   25.4%   21.4%
Debt-plus-preferred-stock-to-total-enterprise-value (10)(11) 26.1%   23.9%   24.1%   26.6%   22.3%
Pre-tax income to interest expense (12)1.8x  1.6x  10.6x  2.1x  2.8x
Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (13)4.9x  4.9x  5.1x  5.1x  4.8x


(3)Cash interest expense is interest expense less amortization of debt discount and deferred financing fees and includes interest that we capitalized. We consider cash interest expense to be a useful measure of interest as it excludes non-cash-based interest expense.
(4)Fixed charges consist of GAAP interest expense, capitalized interest, and preferred stock dividends.
(5)Adjusted EBITDA (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities EBITDA), divided by GAAP interest expense plus capitalized interest (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities interest expense).
(6)Adjusted EBITDA (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities EBITDA), divided by cash interest expense (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities interest expense).
(7)Adjusted EBITDA (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities EBITDA), divided by fixed charges (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities fixed charges).
(8)Adjusted EBITDA (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities EBITDA), divided by the sum of cash interest expense and preferred stock dividends (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities cash fixed charges).
(9)Total debt divided by market value of common equity plus debt plus preferred stock.
(10)Total enterprise value defined as market value of common equity plus debt plus preferred stock.
(11)Same as (9), except numerator includes preferred stock.
(12)Calculated as net income plus interest expense divided by GAAP interest expense.
(13)Calculated as total debt at balance sheet carrying value, plus finance lease obligations, plus Digital Realty’s pro rata share of unconsolidated entities debt, less cash and cash equivalents (including Digital Realty’s pro rata share of unconsolidated entities cash) divided by the product of Adjusted EBITDA (including Digital Realty’s pro rata share of unconsolidated entities EBITDA), multiplied by four.
  

Definitions

Funds From Operations (FFO):
We calculate funds from operations, or FFO, in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit) in the Nareit Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gain (loss) from the disposition of real estate assets, provision for impairment, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), our share of unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in operating partnership and reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests. Management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the Nareit definition and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to other REITs’ FFO. FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO):
We present core funds from operations, or Core FFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, in excluding certain items that do not reflect core revenue or expense streams, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in our core business operating performance. We calculate Core FFO by adding to or subtracting from FFO (i) other non-core revenue adjustments, (ii) transaction and integration expenses, (iii) loss on debt extinguishment and modifications, (iv) gain on / issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock, (v) severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses, (vi) gain/loss on FX and derivatives revaluation, and (vii) other non-core expense adjustments. Because certain of these adjustments have a real economic impact on our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of Core FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate Core FFO differently than we do and accordingly, our Core FFO may not be comparable to other REITs’ Core FFO. Core FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO):
We present adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, when compared year over year, it assesses our ability to fund dividend and distribution requirements from our operating activities. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the operations of REITs, AFFO will be used by investors as a basis to assess our ability to fund dividend payments in comparison to other REITs, including on a per share and unit basis. We calculate AFFO by adding to or subtracting from Core FFO (i) non-real estate depreciation, (ii) amortization of deferred financing costs, (iii) amortization of debt discount/premium, (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (v) straight-line rental revenue, (vi) straight-line rental expense, (vii) above- and below-market rent amortization, (viii) deferred tax expense / (benefit), (ix) leasing compensation and internal lease commissions, and (x) recurring capital expenditures. Other REITs may calculate AFFO differently than we do and, accordingly, our AFFO may not be comparable to other REITs’ AFFO. AFFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
We believe that earnings before interest, loss on debt extinguishment and modifications, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below), are useful supplemental performance measures because they allow investors to view our performance without the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization or the cost of debt and, with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, (i) unconsolidated entities real estate related depreciation & amortization, (ii) unconsolidated entities interest expense and tax expense, (iii) severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses, (iv) transaction and integration expenses, (v) gain (loss) on sale / deconsolidation, (vi) provision for impairment, (vii) other non-core adjustments, net, (viii) noncontrolling interests, (ix) preferred stock dividends, and (x) gain on / issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding (i) unconsolidated entities real estate related depreciation & amortization, (ii) unconsolidated entities interest expense and tax, (iii) severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses, (iv) transaction and integration expenses, (v) gain (loss) on sale / deconsolidation, (vi) provision for impairment, (vii) other non-core adjustments, net, (viii) noncontrolling interests, (ix) preferred stock dividends, and (x) gain on / issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock. In addition, we believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated before recurring cash charges including interest expense and income taxes, exclude capitalized costs, such as leasing commissions, and are not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of our business, their utility as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and, accordingly, our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other REITs’ EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our financial performance.

Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI:
Net operating income, or NOI, represents rental revenue, tenant reimbursement revenue and interconnection revenue less utilities expense, rental property operating expenses, property taxes and insurance expenses (as reflected in the statement of operations). NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measurement of operating performance of the company’s rental portfolio. Cash NOI is NOI less straight-line rents and above- and below-market rent amortization. Cash NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measure of property operating performance on a cash basis. Same-Capital Cash NOI represents buildings owned as of December 31, 2023 with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development and excludes buildings that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2024-2025, buildings classified as held for sale and contribution, and buildings sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented (prior period numbers adjusted to reflect current same-capital pool). However, because NOI and cash NOI exclude depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of NOI and cash NOI as measures of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate NOI and cash NOI differently than we do and, accordingly, our NOI and cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs’ NOI and cash NOI. NOI and cash NOI should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as measures of our performance.

Additional Definitions

GAAP refers to United States generally accepted accounting principles.

Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated as total debt at balance sheet carrying value, plus finance lease obligations, plus Digital Realty’s pro rata share of unconsolidated entities debt, less cash and cash equivalents (including Digital Realty’s pro rata share of unconsolidated entities cash) divided by the product of Adjusted EBITDA (including Digital Realty’s pro rata share of unconsolidated entities EBITDA), multiplied by four.

Debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value is total debt plus preferred stock divided by total debt plus the liquidation value of preferred stock and the market value of outstanding Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock and Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units, assuming the redemption of Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units for shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock.

Fixed charge coverage ratio is Adjusted EBITDA divided by the sum of GAAP interest expense, capitalized interest and preferred stock dividends. For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, GAAP interest expense was $117 million, capitalized interest was $35 million and preferred stock dividends were $10 million.

               
Reconciliation of Net Operating Income (NOI)Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended
(in thousands)31-Dec-25 30-Sep-25 31-Dec-24  31-Dec-25 31-Dec-24
               
Operating income$112,624   $138,421   $144,322    $658,492   $471,864 
               
Fee income (45,692)   (36,398)   (23,316)    (137,160)   (64,888)
Other income (372)   (4,746)   (40)    (6,614)   (7,608)
Depreciation and amortization 493,458    497,002    455,355     1,894,636    1,771,797 
General and administrative 159,283    139,911    124,470     554,061    473,521 
Severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses 4,937    1,794    2,346     11,421    6,502 
Transaction and integration expenses 36,083    86,559    11,797     185,090    93,902 
Provision for impairment 78,553        22,881     78,553    191,184 
Other expenses 98    3,297    12,002     3,702    27,083 
               
Net Operating Income$838,972   $825,840   $749,818    $3,242,181   $2,963,357 
               
               
Cash Net Operating Income (Cash NOI)              
               
Net Operating Income$838,972   $825,840   $749,818    $3,242,181   $2,963,357 
               
Straight-line rental revenue (34,359)   (33,196)   (22,577)    (101,264)   (46,395)
Straight-line rental expense (140)   (297)   51     (882)   4,061 
Above- and below-market rent amortization (972)   (864)   (269)    (3,294)   (3,555)
               
Cash Net Operating Income$803,501   $791,483   $727,022    $3,136,741   $2,917,467 
               
               
               
Constant Currency Core FFO ReconciliationThree Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)31-Dec-25   31-Dec-24  31-Dec-25 31-Dec-24
               
Core FFO(1)$650,210      $586,816    $2,557,849   $2,215,194 
Core FFO impact of holding '24 Exchange Rates Constant(2) (16,372)           (33,721)    
               
Constant Currency Core FFO$633,838      $586,816    $2,524,128   $2,215,194 
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted 349,740       339,982     346,086    329,899 
Constant Currency Core FFO Per Share$1.81      $1.73    $7.29   $6.71 
                       

1)   As reconciled to net income above.

2)   Adjustment calculated by holding currency translation rates for 2025 constant with average currency translation rates that were applicable to the same periods in 2024.

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to: our economic outlook, our expected investment and expansion activity, anticipated continued demand for our products and service, our liquidity, our joint ventures, supply and demand for data center and colocation space, our acquisition and disposition activity, pricing and net effective leasing economics, market dynamics and data center fundamentals, our strategic priorities, our product offerings, available inventory, rent from leases that have been signed but have not yet commenced and other contracted rent to be received in future periods, rental rates on future leases, lag between signing and commencement, cap rates and yields, investment activity, the company’s FFO, Core FFO, constant currency Core FFO, adjusted FFO, and net income, 2026 outlook and underlying assumptions, information related to trends, our strategy and plans, leasing expectations, weighted average lease terms, the exercise of lease extensions, lease expirations, debt maturities, annualized rent at expiration of leases, the effect new leases and increases in rental rates will have on our rental revenue, our credit ratings, construction and development activity and plans, projected construction costs, estimated yields on investment, expected occupancy, expected square footage and IT load capacity upon completion of development projects, backlog NOI, NAV components, and other forward-looking financial data. Such statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance and may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

  • reduced demand for data centers or decreases in information technology spending;
  • decreased rental rates, increased operating costs or increased vacancy rates;
  • increased competition or available supply of data center space;
  • the suitability of our data centers and data center infrastructure, delays or disruptions in connectivity or availability of power, or failures or breaches of our physical and information security infrastructure or services;
  • breaches of our obligations or restrictions under our contracts with our customers;
  • our inability to successfully develop and lease new properties and development space, and delays or unexpected costs in development of properties;
  • the impact of current global and local economic, credit and market conditions;
  • increased tariffs, global supply chain or procurement disruptions, or increased supply chain costs;
  • the impact from periods of heightened inflation on our costs, such as operating and general and administrative expenses, interest expense and real estate acquisition and construction costs;
  • the impact on our customers’ and our suppliers’ operations during an epidemic, pandemic, or other global events;
  • our dependence upon significant customers, bankruptcy or insolvency of a major customer or a significant number of smaller customers, or defaults on or non-renewal of leases by customers;
  • changes in political conditions, geopolitical turmoil, political instability, civil disturbances, restrictive governmental actions or nationalization in the countries in which we operate;
  • our inability to retain data center space that we lease or sublease from third parties;
  • information security and data privacy breaches;
  • difficulties managing an international business and acquiring or operating properties in foreign jurisdictions and unfamiliar metropolitan areas;
  • our failure to realize the intended benefits from, or disruptions to our plans and operations or unknown or contingent liabilities related to, our recent and future acquisitions;
  • our failure to successfully integrate and operate acquired or developed properties or businesses;
  • difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions;
  • risks related to joint venture investments, including as a result of our lack of control of such investments;
  • risks associated with using debt to fund our business activities, including re-financing and interest rate risks, our failure to repay debt when due, adverse changes in our credit ratings or our breach of covenants or other terms contained in our loan facilities and agreements;
  • our failure to obtain necessary debt and equity financing, and our dependence on external sources of capital;
  • financial market fluctuations and changes in foreign currency exchange rates;
  • adverse economic or real estate developments in our industry or the industry sectors that we sell to, including risks relating to decreasing real estate valuations and impairment charges and goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges;
  • our inability to manage our growth effectively;
  • losses in excess of our insurance coverage;
  • our inability to attract and retain talent;
  • environmental liabilities, risks related to natural disasters and our inability to achieve our sustainability goals;
  • the expected operating performance of anticipated near-term acquisitions and descriptions relating to these expectations;
  • our inability to comply with rules and regulations applicable to our company;
  • Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s failure to maintain its status as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes;
  • Digital Realty Trust, L.P.’s failure to qualify as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes;
  • restrictions on our ability to engage in certain business activities;
  • changes in local, state, federal and international laws, and regulations, including related to taxation, real estate, and zoning laws, and increases in real property tax rates; and
  • the impact of any financial, accounting, legal or regulatory issues or litigation that may affect us.

The risks included here are not exhaustive, and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. Several additional material risks are discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Those risks continue to be relevant to our performance and financial condition. Moreover, we operate in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all such risk factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Digital Realty, Digital Realty Trust, the Digital Realty logo, Interxion, Turn-Key Flex, Powered Base Building, ServiceFabric, AnyScale Colo, Pervasive Data Center Architecture, PlatformDIGITAL, PDx, Data Gravity Index and Data Gravity Index DGx are registered trademarks and service marks of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other names, trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.


