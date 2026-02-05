Paylocity Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Q2 2026 Recurring & Other Revenue of $387.0 million, up 11.3% year-over-year

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR, Finance, and IT solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended December 31, 2025.

“The momentum seen in Q1 continued into the second quarter and contributed to a strong selling season performance and increased revenue and profitability guidance for fiscal 26. Our results continue to be driven by the combination of strong sales, operational execution, and product differentiation – including the addition of new platform capabilities like Benefits Guided Setup to support our clients and broker partners through open enrollment season. Additionally, as highlighted last quarter, we continue to invest in AI and broader automation efforts internally to drive greater efficiency and productivity across our business, as evidenced by our increasing free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA margins. I would also like to thank all of our Paylocity teams as they support our clients through our busiest time of year,” said Toby Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

Recurring & other revenue was $387.0 million, an increase of 11.3% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Total revenue was $416.1 million, an increase of 10.4% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $70.4 million and non-GAAP operating income was $119.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared to GAAP operating income of $46.6 million and non-GAAP operating income of $101.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.



Net Income:

GAAP net income was $50.2 million or $0.92 per share in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 based on 54.8 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding compared to $37.5 million or $0.66 per share in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 based on 56.7 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.



Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $142.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared to $126.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients, a non-GAAP measure, was $113.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 as compared to $96.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $162.5 million as of December 31, 2025.

Long-term debt totaled $81.3 million as of December 31, 2025, representing borrowings under our credit facility to fund the acquisition of Airbase Inc. on October 1, 2024. This reflects approximately $81.3 million repaid on our outstanding balance during the first six months of fiscal year 2026.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of fiscal year 2026 was $203.5 million compared to $145.7 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2025. Net cash from operating activities for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was $476.0 million or 28.3% of total revenue as compared to $393.1 million or 26.2% of total revenue for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $396.9 million or 23.6% of total revenue for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $315.1 million or 21.0% of total revenue for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2024.





A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. Additional information regarding these measures can be found below under the headings “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Definitions of our Non-GAAP Measures.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of February 5, 2026, Paylocity is issuing guidance for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2026 as indicated below.

Third Quarter 2026:

Recurring and other revenue is expected to be in the range of $457.5 million to $462.5 million, which represents approximately 9%-10% growth over fiscal year 2025 third quarter recurring and other revenue.

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $487.0 million to $492.0 million, which represents approximately 7%-8% growth over fiscal year 2025 third quarter total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $200.0 million to $204.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $170.5 million to $174.5 million.

Fiscal Year 2026:

Recurring and other revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.620 billion to $1.630 billion, which represents approximately 10%-11% growth over fiscal year 2025 recurring and other revenue.

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.732 billion to $1.742 billion, which represents approximately 9% growth over fiscal year 2025 total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $622.5 million to $630.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $510.5 million to $518.5 million.





We are unable to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP measures set forth above to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details

Paylocity will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2026 results at 4:00 p.m. Central Time today (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call along with detailed financial information can be accessed through https://investors.paylocity.com/events-and-presentations where dial in details are provided. A replay of the call will be available and archived via webcast at https://investors.paylocity.com/ .

About Paylocity

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity is an award-winning provider of HR, finance, and IT software solutions through ONE unified platform. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures when reporting and discussing its financial results, including the financial measures in this release that are designated as being “non-GAAP.” Management presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance, as they provide investors with the company’s view of its financial performance. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance, including comparisons of current results to prior periods’ results by excluding items the company does not believe reflect fundamental business performance and are not representative or indicative of its results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in the accompanying tables to this release, as well as the definitions of those non-GAAP measures following such tables.

Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein regarding Paylocity’s future operations, future financial position and performance, anticipated results of operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “seek” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include statements about management's estimates regarding future revenues and financial performance, and other statements about management’s beliefs, intentions or goals and are expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. Paylocity may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Paylocity’s control, that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from what is presented include, but are not limited to, the general economic conditions in regions in which Paylocity does business, changes in interest rates, business disruptions, reductions in employment and increases in business failures that have occurred or may occur in the future; Paylocity’s ability to leverage AI Assist and other forms of artificial intelligence and machine learning in its technology, which may be constrained by current and future laws, regulations, interpretive positions or standards governing new and evolving technologies and ethical considerations that could restrict or impose burdensome and costly requirements on its ability to continue to leverage data in innovative ways; Paylocity’s ability to retain existing clients and to attract new clients to enter into subscriptions for its services; the challenges associated with a growing company’s ability to effectively service clients in a dynamic and competitive market; challenges associated with expanding and evolving a sales organization to effectively address new geographies and products and services; challenges related to cybersecurity threats and evolving cybersecurity regulations; Paylocity’s reliance on and ability to expand its referral network of third parties; difficulties associated with accurately forecasting revenue and appropriately planning expenses; challenges with managing growth effectively; risks related to acquisitions and investments in other businesses and technologies; risks related to regulatory, legislative and judicial uncertainty in Paylocity’s markets; Paylocity’s ability to protect and defend its intellectual property and its use of open source software in its products; the risk that Paylocity’s security measures are compromised or a threat actor gains unauthorized access to customer data; unexpected events in the market for Paylocity’s solutions; changes in the competitive environment in Paylocity’s industry and the markets in which it operates; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the employment rates of Paylocity’s clients and the resultant impact on revenue; the possibility that Paylocity may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and potential factors that could affect Paylocity’s business and financial results that are identified in Paylocity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 6, 2025, as well as any revisions or supplements to the information in subsequent reports filed or furnished to the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent Paylocity’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and unless legally required, Paylocity disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2025

December 31,

2025

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 398,070 $ 162,495 Accounts receivable, net 41,642 44,014 Deferred contract costs 117,177 124,651 Prepaid expenses and other 50,943 52,541 Total current assets before funds held for clients 607,832 383,701 Funds held for clients 2,704,137 5,510,227 Total current assets 3,311,969 5,893,928 Capitalized internal-use software, net 132,317 134,617 Property and equipment, net 54,210 54,379 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,997 33,865 Intangible assets, net 92,671 82,235 Goodwill 343,100 343,158 Long-term deferred contract costs 393,671 409,005 Long‑term prepaid expenses and other 7,739 7,401 Deferred income tax assets 17,754 14,196 Total assets $ 4,389,428 $ 6,972,784 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,347 $ 7,299 Accrued expenses 193,081 171,573 Total current liabilities before client fund obligations 210,428 178,872 Client fund obligations 2,694,842 5,499,182 Total current liabilities 2,905,270 5,678,054 Long-term debt 162,500 81,250 Long-term operating lease liabilities 46,772 44,042 Other long-term liabilities 8,580 8,713 Deferred income tax liabilities 32,559 62,410 Total liabilities $ 3,155,681 $ 5,874,469 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025 $ — $ — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 155,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025; 55,366 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 53,873 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 55 54 Additional paid-in capital 327,518 93,148 Retained earnings 900,583 998,771 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,591 6,342 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,233,747 $ 1,098,315 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,389,428 $ 6,972,784





PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31,

2024 2025 2024

2025

Revenues: Recurring and other revenue $ 347,714 $ 386,980 $ 680,819 $ 765,838 Interest income on funds held for clients 29,266 29,154 59,117 58,468 Total revenues 376,980 416,134 739,936 824,306 Cost of revenues 124,545 133,996 239,505 262,376 Gross profit 252,435 282,138 500,431 561,930 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 93,133 98,078 181,564 194,446 Research and development 56,155 57,739 103,415 113,346 General and administrative 56,524 55,940 104,685 109,546 Total operating expenses 205,812 211,757 389,664 417,338 Operating income 46,623 70,381 110,767 144,592 Other income (expense) 193 (204 ) 4,935 498 Income before income taxes 46,816 70,177 115,702 145,090 Income tax expense 9,351 19,980 28,664 46,902 Net income $ 37,465 $ 50,197 $ 87,038 $ 98,188 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (5,658 ) 72 1,153 751 Comprehensive income $ 31,807 $ 50,269 $ 88,191 $ 98,939 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.93 $ 1.56 $ 1.80 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.92 $ 1.54 $ 1.77 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 55,826 54,086 55,733 54,550 Diluted 56,740 54,773 56,536 55,342

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises for each of the three and six months ended December 31 are included in the above line items:

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2024

2025

2024

2025

Cost of revenues $ 6,007 $ 5,294 $ 10,930 $ 9,841 Sales and marketing 10,663 10,054 20,415 19,250 Research and development 11,861 10,295 22,172 20,182 General and administrative 16,379 17,541 27,053 33,835 Total stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises $ 44,910 $ 43,184 $ 80,570 $ 83,108





PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Six Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 87,038 $ 98,188 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 77,206 80,090 Depreciation and amortization expense 47,212 55,256 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (126 ) 33,056 Provision for credit losses 617 939 Net accretion of discounts on available-for-sale securities (1,277 ) (818 ) Other 577 550 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,144 ) (3,304 ) Deferred contract costs (25,861 ) (22,445 ) Prepaid expenses and other (20,266 ) (2,558 ) Accounts payable (4,327 ) (10,059 ) Accrued expenses and other (10,993 ) (25,440 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 145,656 203,455 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of available-for-sale securities (66,122 ) (115,334 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities 80,018 126,413 Capitalized internal-use software costs (29,597 ) (31,400 ) Purchases of property and equipment (5,313 ) (7,160 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash and funds held for clients acquired (278,001 ) — Other investing activities (1,951 ) (7 ) Net cash used in investing activities (300,966 ) (27,488 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in client fund obligations 545,384 2,804,340 Borrowings under credit facility 325,000 — Repayment of credit facility — (81,250 ) Repurchases of common shares (8,395 ) (300,000 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 10,561 9,534 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (37,005 ) (28,609 ) Other financing activities (20 ) (339 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 835,525 2,403,676 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 680,215 2,579,643 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 2,845,669 2,482,526 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 3,525,884 $ 5,062,169 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software, accrued but not paid $ 471 $ 2,941 Liabilities assumed for acquisitions $ 55,730 $ — Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 5,179 $ 3,451 Cash paid for income taxes $ 45,968 $ 15,330 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 482,364 $ 162,495 Funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 3,043,520 4,899,674 Total cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents $ 3,525,884 $ 5,062,169





Paylocity Holding Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31,

2024

2025 2024

2025

Reconciliation from Gross profit to Adjusted gross profit: Gross profit $ 252,435 $ 282,138 $ 500,431 $ 561,930 Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs 14,833 17,718 28,610 34,968 Amortization of certain acquired intangibles 4,749 4,519 6,813 9,120 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 6,007 5,294 10,930 9,841 Other items (1) 218 (133 ) 140 342 Adjusted gross profit $ 278,242 $ 309,536 $ 546,924 $ 616,201





Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Reconciliation from Operating income to Non-GAAP Operating income: Operating income $ 46,623 $ 70,381 $ 110,767 $ 144,592 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 44,910 43,184 80,570 83,108 Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,678 5,175 8,225 10,436 Other items (2) 3,934 352 6,462 2,116 Non-GAAP Operating income $ 101,145 $ 119,092 $ 206,024 $ 240,252





Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Reconciliation from Net income to Non-GAAP Net income: Net income $ 37,465 $ 50,197 $ 87,038 $ 98,188 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 44,910 43,184 80,570 83,108 Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,678 5,175 8,225 10,436 Other items (2) 3,934 352 6,462 2,116 Income tax effect on adjustments (3) (5,976 ) 2,164 (2,668 ) 4,884 Non-GAAP Net income $ 86,011 $ 101,072 $ 179,627 $ 198,732





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2024

2025

2024

2025

Calculation of Non-GAAP Net income per share: Non-GAAP Net income $ 86,011 $ 101,072 $ 179,627 $ 198,732 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares 56,740 54,773 56,536 55,342 Non-GAAP Net income per share $ 1.52 $ 1.85 $ 3.18 $ 3.59





Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Reconciliation from Net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients Net income $ 37,465 $ 50,197 $ 87,038 $ 98,188 Interest expense 4,846 1,215 5,246 3,570 Income tax expense 9,351 19,980 28,664 46,902 Depreciation and amortization expense 25,660 27,803 47,212 55,256 EBITDA 77,322 99,195 168,160 203,916 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 44,910 43,184 80,570 83,108 Other items (2) 3,934 352 6,462 2,116 Adjusted EBITDA $ 126,166 $ 142,731 $ 255,192 $ 289,140 Interest income on funds held for clients (29,266 ) (29,154 ) (59,117 ) (58,468 ) Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients $ 96,900 $ 113,577 $ 196,075 $ 230,672





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2024 2025

2024

2025

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP sales and marketing: Sales and marketing $ 93,133 $ 98,078 $ 181,564 $ 194,446 Less: Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 10,663 10,054 20,415 19,250 Less: Other items (2) 520 246 629 362 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 81,950 $ 87,778 $ 160,520 $ 174,834





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2024

2025

2024

2025

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP total research and development: Research and development $ 56,155 $ 57,739 $ 103,415 $ 113,346 Add: Capitalized internal-use software costs 14,387 15,940 29,597 31,400 Less: Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 11,861 10,295 22,172 20,182 Less: Other items (2) 890 52 1,011 638 Non-GAAP total research and development $ 57,791 $ 63,332 $ 109,829 $ 123,926





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2024

2025

2024

2025

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP general and administrative: General and administrative $ 56,524 $ 55,940 $ 104,685 $ 109,546 Less: Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 16,379 17,541 27,053 33,835 Less: Amortization of certain acquired intangibles 929 656 1,412 1,316 Less: Other items (2) 2,306 187 4,682 774 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 36,910 $ 37,556 $ 71,538 $ 73,621





Six Months Ended

December 31, Trailing

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Reconciliation of Free cash flow, Free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients and Adjusted free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 145,656 $ 203,455 $ 393,114 $ 476,025 Capitalized internal-use software costs (29,597 ) (31,400 ) (60,840 ) (64,205 ) Purchases of property and equipment (5,313 ) (7,160 ) (17,199 ) (14,920 ) Free cash flow $ 110,746 $ 164,895 $ 315,075 $ 396,900 Less: Interest income on funds held for clients (59,117 ) (58,468 ) (126,106 ) (122,771 ) Free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients $ 51,629 $ 106,427 $ 188,969 $ 274,129 Cash paid for other items (4) 5,073 5,215 Adjusted free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients $ 56,702 $ 111,642

(1) Represents acquisition-related costs and severance cost adjustments related to certain roles that have been eliminated. We exclude one-off severance costs that we incur as part of the normal course of our business operations.

(2) Represents acquisition and transaction-related costs and severance costs related to certain roles that have been eliminated. We exclude one-off severance costs that we incur as part of the normal course of our business operations.

(3) Includes the income tax effect on non-GAAP net income adjustments related to stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, amortization of acquired intangibles and other items, which include acquisition and transaction-related costs and severance costs related to certain roles that have been eliminated. We exclude one-off severance costs that we incur as part of the normal course of our business operations.

(4) Represents cash paid for acquisition and transaction-related costs and severance costs related to certain roles that have been eliminated.

Definitions of our Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Interest Income on Funds Held for Clients, and Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Interest Income on Funds Held for Clients Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described above in this release. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients is calculated in the same manner as Adjusted EBITDA and is further adjusted to eliminate interest income on funds held for clients. Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients margin is Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients divided by recurring and other revenue.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

Adjusted gross profit is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs and certain acquired intangibles and other items as described above in this release.

Adjusted gross profit margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit as described in the preceding sentence divided by total revenues.

Non-GAAP Operating Income, Non-GAAP Net Income, and Non-GAAP Income Per Share

Non-GAAP operating income is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described above in this release.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described above in this release, including the income tax effect on these items.

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Margin, Non-GAAP Total Research and Development, Non-GAAP Total Research and Development Margin, Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense, and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Margin

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described above in this release. Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP sales and marketing by total revenues.

Non-GAAP total research and development is adjusted for capitalized internal-use software costs paid and to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described above in this release. Non-GAAP total research and development margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP total research and development by total revenues.

Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of certain acquired intangibles and other items as described above in this release. Non-GAAP general and administrative margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP general and administrative expense by total revenues.

Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Margin, Free Cash Flow Excluding Interest on Funds Held for Clients, Free Cash Flow Excluding Interest on Funds Held for Clients Margin, Adjusted Free Cash Flow Excluding Interest Income on Funds Held for Clients and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Excluding Interest Income on Funds Held for Clients Margin

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs and purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated by dividing free cash flow by total revenues.

Free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients is defined in the same manner as free cash flow but also excludes interest income on funds held for clients. Free cash flow margin excluding interest income on funds held for clients is calculated by dividing free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients by recurring and other revenue.

Adjusted free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients is defined in the same manner as free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients plus cash paid for other items as described above in this release. Adjusted free cash flow margin excluding interest income on funds held for clients is calculated by dividing adjusted free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients by recurring and other revenue.