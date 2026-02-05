Applied Optoelectronics Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) (“AOI”), a leading provider of advanced optical and HFC networking products that power the internet, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

AOI will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and outlook for its first quarter 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Central Time the same day. To participate in the call, please dial 844-890-1794 and ask to be joined to the AOI call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and supplemental financials will be accessible from the company's Investor Relations website at investors.ao-inc.com . Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will be available until March 5, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:59 p.m. Central Time and may be accessed by dialing 855-669-9658 and entering passcode 9932656.

