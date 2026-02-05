ESCO Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

St. Louis, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) (ESCO, or the Company) today reported its operating results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q1 2026).

Operating Highlights



Q1 2026 Sales increased $75 million (35.0 percent) to $290 million compared to $215 million in Q1 2025. Q1 2026 organic sales increased $24 million (11.4 percent) and Maritime contributed $51 million (23.6 percent) of revenue growth in the quarter.

Q1 2026 GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations increased 40.5 percent to $1.11 per share compared to $0.79 per share in Q1 2025. Q1 2026 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations increased 72.6 percent to $1.64 per share compared to $0.95 per share in Q1 2025.

Q1 2026 Entered Orders increased $328 million (143.0 percent) to $557 million (book-to-bill of 1.92x), resulting in record backlog of $1.4 billion.

Net Cash provided by Operating Activities from Continuing Operations was $69 million in Q1 2026, an increase of $40 million compared to the prior year period.

Bryan Sayler, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “Our fiscal year got off to an outstanding start as we delivered over $550 million in orders, 35 percent revenue growth, 320 basis points of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, and a 73 percent increase in Adjusted EPS compared to the prior year. We continue to see favorable end-market conditions, which is reflected in the excellent orders and sales performance. Organic orders increased by 39 percent as all three businesses continue to see a positive environment for growth.

“Our solid operating results were driven by disciplined execution from our team. This performance highlights the strength of our strategic positioning and our capacity to generate sustainable value in attractive markets. It was a great way to start the year, with continuing momentum across our businesses giving us the confidence to raise our full year earnings guidance.”

Segment Performance



Aerospace & Defense (A&D)

Q1 2026 sales increased $62 million (75.7 percent) to $144 million from $82 million in Q1 2025. Organic sales increased $11 million (13.9 percent) and Maritime added $51 million (61.8 percent) of revenue growth in the quarter. Quarterly sales growth was led by strong performance in Navy, along with military and commercial aerospace.

Q1 2026 EBIT increased $20.5 million to $38.0 million from $17.5 million in Q1 2025. Adjusted EBIT increased $20.6 million in Q1 2026 to $38.1 million (26.5 percent margin) from $17.5 million (21.3 percent margin) in Q1 2025. The 118 percent increase in Adjusted EBIT was driven by the addition of Maritime as well as leverage on higher volume, price increases, and favorable mix, partially offset by inflationary pressures.

Q1 2026 entered orders increased $307 million (410.8 percent) to $382.3 million (book-to-bill of 2.66), resulting in record backlog of over $1.0 billion. This orders strength was broad based, including $238 million at Maritime, Virginia Class Block VI funding at Globe, and robust commercial and defense aerospace demand.





Utility Solutions Group (USG)

Q1 2026 sales increased $1 million (1.0 percent) to $87 million from $86 million in Q1 2025. Doble sales increased by $4 million (5.8 percent) while NRG sales decreased by $3 million (22.4 percent). Sales growth in the quarter was driven by higher condition monitoring, offline test equipment, and services revenue at Doble, partially offset by lower renewables revenue at NRG.

Q1 2026 EBIT decreased $1.0 million to $19.5 million from $20.5 million in Q1 2025. Adjusted EBIT decreased $0.9 million in Q1 2026 to $19.6 million (22.4 percent margin) from $20.5 million (23.6 percent margin) in Q1 2025. The decrease in Adjusted EBIT was driven by deleverage on lower renewables volume, unfavorable mix, and inflationary pressures, partially offset by price increases and leverage on higher volume at Doble.

Q1 2026 entered orders increased $9 million (10.3 percent) to $99 million (book-to-bill of 1.13), resulting in backlog of $155 million. Doble orders increased $11 million (14.8 percent) to $84 million due to strength in services, condition monitoring and offline test equipment orders. NRG orders decreased $2 million (10.2 percent) to $15 million compared to Q1 2025, primarily due to lower wind orders in the U.S. and China, partially offset by higher solar orders.





RF Test & Measurement (Test)

Q1 2026 sales increased $12 million (26.7 percent) to $58 million from $46 million in Q1 2025. Sales growth in the quarter was largely driven by higher U.S. and European Test & Measurement (EMC) and filters volume.

Q1 2026 EBIT increased $3.6 million to $8.0 million from $4.4 million in Q1 2025. Q1 2026 Adjusted EBIT increased $3.1 million to $8.0 million (13.8 percent margin) from $4.9 million (10.6 percent margin) in Q1 2025. The 65 percent increase in Adjusted EBIT margin was driven by leverage on higher volume and price increases, partially offset by inflationary pressures.

Q1 2026 entered orders increased $11 million (17.3 percent) to $76 million (book-to-bill of 1.30), resulting in ending backlog of $205 million. Orders strength in the quarter was primarily driven by higher Test & Measurement (EMC), industrial shielding, and medical shielding orders in the U.S and a large Test and Measurement (EMC) chamber order in Japan.





Business Outlook – FY 2026



FY 2026 Sales and Adjusted EPS Guidance Update:

FY 2026 full year revenue guidance is being increased by $20 million and is now expected to be in the range of $1.29 to $1.33 billion (18 to 21 percent sales growth over the prior year). A&D revenue guidance is being increased and is expected to grow 34 to 39 percent (from 33 to 38 percent) including 7 to 9 percent organic growth (from 6 to 8 percent) plus Maritime revenue of $230 to $245 million Maintaining USG revenue growth expectation of 4 to 6 percent Increasing Test revenue growth expectation to 9 to 11 percent (from 3 to 5 percent)

Adjusting the effective income tax rate to be in the range of 23.0 to 23.5 percent (from 23.7 to 24.1 percent) in 2026.

Raising full year Adjusted EPS guidance to be in the range of $7.90 - $8.15 per share (31 to 35 percent growth), which reflects a midpoint increase of $0.38 from initial November guidance of $7.50 - $7.80 per share.

Q2’26 Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.75 - 1.85 per share (50 to 58 percent growth compared to Q2’25 Adjusted EPS).





Dividend Payment

The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on April 17, 2026 to stockholders of record on April 2, 2026.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today, February 5, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, to discuss the Company’s Q1 2026 results. A live audio webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available in the Investor Center of ESCO’s website. Participants may also access the webcast using this registration link. For those unable to participate, a webcast replay will be available after the call in the Investor Center of ESCO’s website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial measures EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are presented in this press release. The Company defines “EBIT” as earnings before interest and taxes, “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, “Adjusted EBIT” and “Adjusted EBITDA” as excluding the net impact of the items described in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, and “Adjusted EPS” as GAAP earnings per share excluding the net impact of the items described and reconciled in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Management believes EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in assessing the operational profitability of the Company’s business segments because they exclude interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, which are generally accounted for across the entire Company on a consolidated basis. EBIT is also one of the measures used by Management in determining resource allocations within the Company as well as incentive compensation. The presentation of EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS provides important supplemental information to investors by facilitating comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2025 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2024 Net Sales $ 289,659 214,593 Cost and Expenses: Cost of sales 169,740 124,214 Selling, general and administrative expenses 61,207 54,969 Amortization of intangible assets 20,324 7,993 Interest expense 2,880 2,257 Other expenses (income), net 30 (637 ) Total costs and expenses 254,181 188,796 Earnings before income taxes 35,478 25,797 Income tax expense 6,787 5,490 Net earnings from continuing operations 28,691 20,307 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax expense of $978 - 3,166 Net earnings from discontinued operations - 3,166 Net earnings $ 28,691 23,473 Diluted - GAAP Continuing operations $ 1.11 0.79 Discontinued operations 0.00 0.12 Net earnings $ 1.11 0.91 Diluted - As Adjusted Basis Continuing Operations $ 1.64 (1 ) 0.95 (2 ) Diluted average common shares O/S: 25,882 25,834 (1 ) Q1 2026 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.53 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.01 of restructuring charges primarily within the A&D segment and $0.52 of acquisition related amortization. (2 ) Q1 2025 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $0.16 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.01 of restructuring charges within the Test segment and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.





ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited) - Continuing Operations Basis (Dollars in thousands) GAAP As Adjusted Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Net Sales Aerospace & Defense $ 143,829 81,868 143,829 81,868 USG 87,484 86,660 87,484 86,660 Test 58,346 46,065 58,346 46,065 Totals $ 289,659 214,593 289,659 214,593 EBIT Aerospace & Defense $ 37,987 17,452 38,133 17,478 USG 19,529 20,489 19,579 20,489 Test 8,042 4,422 8,042 4,887 Corporate (27,200 ) (14,309 ) (9,633 ) (9,310 ) Consolidated EBIT 38,358 28,054 56,121 33,544 Less: Interest expense (2,880 ) (2,257 ) (2,880 ) (2,257 ) Less: Income tax expense (6,787 ) (5,490 ) (10,872 ) (6,752 ) Net earnings $ 28,691 20,307 42,369 24,535 Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $42.4 million in Q1 2026 exclude $13.7 million (or $0.53 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.01 of restructuring charges primarily within the A&D segment and $0.52 of acquisition related amortization. Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $24.5 million in Q1 2025 exclude $4.2 million (or $0.16 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of $0.01 of restructuring charges within the Test segment and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization. EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings: Q1 2026 - Q1 2025 - Q1 2026 Q1 2025 As Adj As Adj Consolidated EBITDA $ 64,851 41,025 65,047 41,518 Less: Depr & Amort (26,493 ) (12,971 ) (8,926 ) (7,974 ) Consolidated EBIT 38,358 28,054 56,121 33,544 Less: Interest expense (2,880 ) (2,257 ) (2,880 ) (2,257 ) Less: Income tax expense (6,787 ) (5,490 ) (10,872 ) (6,752 ) Net earnings $ 28,691 20,307 42,369 24,535





ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,824 101,350 Accounts receivable, net 245,328 253,554 Contract assets 88,662 90,730 Inventories 227,153 217,807 Other current assets 24,686 25,065 Total current assets 689,653 688,506 Property, plant and equipment, net 171,810 172,493 Intangible assets, net 706,383 723,973 Goodwill 767,375 761,931 Operating lease assets 46,592 47,707 Other assets 17,186 15,778 $ 2,398,999 2,410,388 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings $ 20,511 20,000 Accounts payable 92,291 96,534 Contract liabilities 252,360 216,590 Current income tax payable 60,478 62,007 Other current liabilities 92,753 113,017 Total current liabilities 518,393 508,148 Deferred tax liabilities 115,776 112,390 Non-current operating lease liabilities 43,466 44,403 Other liabilities 35,500 38,576 Long-term debt 125,000 166,000 Shareholders' equity 1,560,864 1,540,871 $ 2,398,999 2,410,388





ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2025 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 28,691 23,473 (Earnings) loss from discontinued operations - (3,166 ) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,493 12,971 Stock compensation expense 3,233 2,524 Changes in assets and liabilities 7,056 (8,171 ) Effect of deferred taxes 3,388 1,521 Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 68,861 29,152 Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations - 5,022 Net cash provided by operating activities 68,861 34,174 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (5,134 ) - Capital expenditures (5,902 ) (5,124 ) Additions to capitalized software and other (2,196 ) (2,587 ) Net cash used by investing activities - continuing operations (13,232 ) (7,711 ) Net cash used by investing activities - discontinued operations - (84 ) Net cash used by investing activities (13,232 ) (7,795 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt and short-term borrowings 52,511 42,000 Principal payments on long-term debt and short-term borrowings (93,000 ) (52,000 ) Dividends paid (2,072 ) (2,064 ) Other (10,609 ) (6,031 ) Net cash provided by financing activities (53,170 ) (18,095 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 15 (2,963 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,474 5,321 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 101,350 65,963 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 103,824 71,284





ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Other Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Backlog And Entered Orders - Q1 2026 A&D USG Test Total Beginning Backlog - 10/1/25 $ 803,002 143,460 187,175 1,133,637 Entered Orders 382,341 98,796 76,034 557,171 Sales (143,829 ) (87,484 ) (58,346 ) (289,659 ) Ending Backlog - 12/31/25 $ 1,041,514 154,772 204,863 1,401,149





ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q1 2026 EPS – GAAP Basis – Q1 2026 $ 1.11 Adjustments (defined below) 0.53 EPS – As Adjusted Basis – Q1 2026 $ 1.64 Adjustments exclude $0.53 per share consisting primarily of: $0.01 of restructuring charges within the A&D segment and $0.52 of acquisition related amortization. EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q1 2025 EPS Continuing Operations– GAAP Basis – Q1 2025 $ 0.79 Adjustments (defined below) 0.16 EPS Continuing Operations– As Adjusted Basis – Q1 2025 $ 0.95 Adjustments exclude $0.16 per share consisting primarily of: $0.01 of restructuring charges within the Test segment and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.





