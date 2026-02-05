ESCO Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

- Q1 Sales increase 35% to $290 Million - Q1 Entered Orders increase 143% to $557 Million - Q1 GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations increases 41% to $1.11 - Q1 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations increases 73% to $1.64 -

St. Louis, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) (ESCO, or the Company) today reported its operating results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q1 2026).    

Operating Highlights

  • Q1 2026 Sales increased $75 million (35.0 percent) to $290 million compared to $215 million in Q1 2025. Q1 2026 organic sales increased $24 million (11.4 percent) and Maritime contributed $51 million (23.6 percent) of revenue growth in the quarter.
  • Q1 2026 GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations increased 40.5 percent to $1.11 per share compared to $0.79 per share in Q1 2025. Q1 2026 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations increased 72.6 percent to $1.64 per share compared to $0.95 per share in Q1 2025.
  • Q1 2026 Entered Orders increased $328 million (143.0 percent) to $557 million (book-to-bill of 1.92x), resulting in record backlog of $1.4 billion.
  • Net Cash provided by Operating Activities from Continuing Operations was $69 million in Q1 2026, an increase of $40 million compared to the prior year period.

Bryan Sayler, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “Our fiscal year got off to an outstanding start as we delivered over $550 million in orders, 35 percent revenue growth, 320 basis points of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, and a 73 percent increase in Adjusted EPS compared to the prior year. We continue to see favorable end-market conditions, which is reflected in the excellent orders and sales performance. Organic orders increased by 39 percent as all three businesses continue to see a positive environment for growth.  

“Our solid operating results were driven by disciplined execution from our team.   This performance highlights the strength of our strategic positioning and our capacity to generate sustainable value in attractive markets. It was a great way to start the year, with continuing momentum across our businesses giving us the confidence to raise our full year earnings guidance.”

Segment Performance

Aerospace & Defense (A&D)

  • Q1 2026 sales increased $62 million (75.7 percent) to $144 million from $82 million in Q1 2025. Organic sales increased $11 million (13.9 percent) and Maritime added $51 million (61.8 percent) of revenue growth in the quarter. Quarterly sales growth was led by strong performance in Navy, along with military and commercial aerospace.
  • Q1 2026 EBIT increased $20.5 million to $38.0 million from $17.5 million in Q1 2025. Adjusted EBIT increased $20.6 million in Q1 2026 to $38.1 million (26.5 percent margin) from $17.5 million (21.3 percent margin) in Q1 2025. The 118 percent increase in Adjusted EBIT was driven by the addition of Maritime as well as leverage on higher volume, price increases, and favorable mix, partially offset by inflationary pressures.
  • Q1 2026 entered orders increased $307 million (410.8 percent) to $382.3 million (book-to-bill of 2.66), resulting in record backlog of over $1.0 billion. This orders strength was broad based, including $238 million at Maritime, Virginia Class Block VI funding at Globe, and robust commercial and defense aerospace demand.

Utility Solutions Group (USG)

  • Q1 2026 sales increased $1 million (1.0 percent) to $87 million from $86 million in Q1 2025. Doble sales increased by $4 million (5.8 percent) while NRG sales decreased by $3 million (22.4 percent).   Sales growth in the quarter was driven by higher condition monitoring, offline test equipment, and services revenue at Doble, partially offset by lower renewables revenue at NRG.
  • Q1 2026 EBIT decreased $1.0 million to $19.5 million from $20.5 million in Q1 2025. Adjusted EBIT decreased $0.9 million in Q1 2026 to $19.6 million (22.4 percent margin) from $20.5 million (23.6 percent margin) in Q1 2025. The decrease in Adjusted EBIT was driven by deleverage on lower renewables volume, unfavorable mix, and inflationary pressures, partially offset by price increases and leverage on higher volume at Doble.  
  • Q1 2026 entered orders increased $9 million (10.3 percent) to $99 million (book-to-bill of 1.13), resulting in backlog of $155 million. Doble orders increased $11 million (14.8 percent) to $84 million due to strength in services, condition monitoring and offline test equipment orders. NRG orders decreased $2 million (10.2 percent) to $15 million compared to Q1 2025, primarily due to lower wind orders in the U.S. and China, partially offset by higher solar orders.

RF Test & Measurement (Test)

  • Q1 2026 sales increased $12 million (26.7 percent) to $58 million from $46 million in Q1 2025. Sales growth in the quarter was largely driven by higher U.S. and European Test & Measurement (EMC) and filters volume.
  • Q1 2026 EBIT increased $3.6 million to $8.0 million from $4.4 million in Q1 2025.   Q1 2026 Adjusted EBIT increased $3.1 million to $8.0 million (13.8 percent margin) from $4.9 million (10.6 percent margin) in Q1 2025. The 65 percent increase in Adjusted EBIT margin was driven by leverage on higher volume and price increases, partially offset by inflationary pressures.
  • Q1 2026 entered orders increased $11 million (17.3 percent) to $76 million (book-to-bill of 1.30), resulting in ending backlog of $205 million.   Orders strength in the quarter was primarily driven by higher Test & Measurement (EMC), industrial shielding, and medical shielding orders in the U.S and a large Test and Measurement (EMC) chamber order in Japan.

Business Outlook – FY 2026

FY 2026 Sales and Adjusted EPS Guidance Update:

  • FY 2026 full year revenue guidance is being increased by $20 million and is now expected to be in the range of $1.29 to $1.33 billion (18 to 21 percent sales growth over the prior year).
    • A&D revenue guidance is being increased and is expected to grow 34 to 39 percent (from 33 to 38 percent) including 7 to 9 percent organic growth (from 6 to 8 percent) plus Maritime revenue of $230 to $245 million
    • Maintaining USG revenue growth expectation of 4 to 6 percent
    • Increasing Test revenue growth expectation to 9 to 11 percent (from 3 to 5 percent)
  • Adjusting the effective income tax rate to be in the range of 23.0 to 23.5 percent (from 23.7 to 24.1 percent) in 2026.
  • Raising full year Adjusted EPS guidance to be in the range of $7.90 - $8.15 per share (31 to 35 percent growth), which reflects a midpoint increase of $0.38 from initial November guidance of $7.50 - $7.80 per share.
  • Q2’26 Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.75 - 1.85 per share (50 to 58 percent growth compared to Q2’25 Adjusted EPS).

Dividend Payment
The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on April 17, 2026 to stockholders of record on April 2, 2026.  

Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today, February 5, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, to discuss the Company’s Q1 2026 results. A live audio webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available in the Investor Center of ESCO’s website. Participants may also access the webcast using this registration link. For those unable to participate, a webcast replay will be available after the call in the Investor Center of ESCO’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding Management’s intentions, expectations and guidance for fiscal 2026, including restructuring and cost reduction actions, sales, orders, revenues, margin, earnings, Adjusted EPS, acquisition related amortization, and any other statements which are not strictly historical, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. securities laws.

Investors are cautioned that such statements are only predictions and speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update them except as may be required by applicable laws or regulations. The Company’s actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company’s operations and business environment including but not limited to those described in Item 1A, “Risk Factors”, of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and the following: the impacts of climate change and related regulation of greenhouse gases; the impacts of labor disputes, civil disorder, wars, elections, political changes, tariffs and trade disputes, terrorist activities, cyberattacks or natural disasters on the Company’s operations and those of the Company’s customers and suppliers; disruptions in manufacturing or delivery arrangements due to shortages or unavailability of materials or components or supply chain disruptions; inability to access work sites; the timing and content of future contract awards or customer orders; the timely appropriation, allocation and availability of Government funds; the termination for convenience of Government and other customer contracts or orders; weakening of economic conditions in served markets; the success of the Company’s competitors; changes in customer demands or customer insolvencies; competition; intellectual property rights; technical difficulties or data breaches; the availability of acquisitions; delivery delays or defaults by customers; performance issues with key customers, suppliers and subcontractors; material changes in the costs and availability of certain raw materials; material changes in the cost of credit; changes in laws and regulations including but not limited to changes in accounting standards and taxation; changes in interest, inflation and employment rates; costs relating to environmental matters arising from current or former facilities; uncertainty regarding the ultimate resolution of current disputes, claims, litigation or arbitration; and the integration and performance of acquired businesses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The financial measures EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are presented in this press release. The Company defines “EBIT” as earnings before interest and taxes, “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, “Adjusted EBIT” and “Adjusted EBITDA” as excluding the net impact of the items described in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, and “Adjusted EPS” as GAAP earnings per share excluding the net impact of the items described and reconciled in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Management believes EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in assessing the operational profitability of the Company’s business segments because they exclude interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, which are generally accounted for across the entire Company on a consolidated basis. EBIT is also one of the measures used by Management in determining resource allocations within the Company as well as incentive compensation. The presentation of EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS provides important supplemental information to investors by facilitating comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

About ESCO
ESCO Technologies is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products, advanced composites, as well as signature and power management solutions for aviation, Navy, and industrial customers. ESCO is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing RF test and measurement products and systems; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit ESCO’s website at www.escotechnologies.com.
  

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
   
     Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2025		 Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2024		 
         
Net Sales$289,659 214,593  
Cost and Expenses:     
 Cost of sales 169,740 124,214  
 Selling, general and administrative expenses 61,207 54,969  
 Amortization of intangible assets 20,324 7,993  
 Interest expense 2,880 2,257  
 Other expenses (income), net 30 (637) 
  Total costs and expenses 254,181 188,796  
         
Earnings before income taxes 35,478 25,797  
Income tax expense 6,787 5,490  
         
  Net earnings from continuing operations 28,691 20,307  
         
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax expense     
 of $978 - 3,166  
  Net earnings from discontinued operations - 3,166  
         
  Net earnings$28,691 23,473  
         
   Diluted - GAAP     
   Continuing operations$1.11 0.79  
   Discontinued operations 0.00 0.12  
   Net earnings$1.11 0.91  
         
   Diluted - As Adjusted Basis     
   Continuing Operations$1.64(1)0.95 (2)
         
   Diluted average common shares O/S: 25,882 25,834  
         
(1)Q1 2026 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.53 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.01 of restructuring charges primarily within the A&D segment and $0.52 of acquisition related amortization.
         
(2)Q1 2025 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $0.16 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.01 of restructuring charges within the Test segment and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited) - Continuing Operations Basis
(Dollars in thousands)
   
    GAAP As Adjusted 
    Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Q1 2026 Q1 2025 
Net Sales          
 Aerospace & Defense$143,829  81,868  143,829  81,868  
 USG 87,484  86,660  87,484  86,660  
 Test 58,346  46,065  58,346  46,065  
  Totals$289,659  214,593  289,659  214,593  
            
EBIT           
 Aerospace & Defense$37,987  17,452  38,133  17,478  
 USG 19,529  20,489  19,579  20,489  
 Test 8,042  4,422  8,042  4,887  
 Corporate (27,200) (14,309) (9,633) (9,310) 
  Consolidated EBIT 38,358  28,054  56,121  33,544  
  Less: Interest expense (2,880) (2,257) (2,880) (2,257) 
  Less: Income tax expense (6,787) (5,490) (10,872) (6,752) 
  Net earnings$28,691  20,307  42,369  24,535  
               
Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $42.4 million in Q1 2026 exclude $13.7 million (or $0.53 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.01 of restructuring charges primarily within the A&D segment and $0.52 of acquisition related amortization.
            
Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $24.5 million in Q1 2025 exclude $4.2 million (or $0.16 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of $0.01 of restructuring charges within the Test segment and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.
               
EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:    Q1 2026 - Q1 2025 - 
    Q1 2026 Q1 2025 As Adj As Adj 
Consolidated EBITDA$64,851  41,025  65,047  41,518  
Less: Depr & Amort (26,493) (12,971) (8,926) (7,974) 
Consolidated EBIT 38,358  28,054  56,121  33,544  
Less: Interest expense (2,880) (2,257) (2,880) (2,257) 
Less: Income tax expense (6,787) (5,490) (10,872) (6,752) 
Net earnings$28,691  20,307  42,369  24,535  
            

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
    December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025
       
Assets     
 Cash and cash equivalents$103,824 101,350
 Accounts receivable, net 245,328 253,554
 Contract assets 88,662 90,730
 Inventories 227,153 217,807
 Other current assets 24,686 25,065
  Total current assets 689,653 688,506
 Property, plant and equipment, net 171,810 172,493
 Intangible assets, net 706,383 723,973
 Goodwill 767,375 761,931
 Operating lease assets 46,592 47,707
 Other assets 17,186 15,778
   $2,398,999 2,410,388
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
 Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings$20,511 20,000
 Accounts payable 92,291 96,534
 Contract liabilities 252,360 216,590
 Current income tax payable 60,478 62,007
 Other current liabilities 92,753 113,017
  Total current liabilities 518,393 508,148
 Deferred tax liabilities 115,776 112,390
 Non-current operating lease liabilities 43,466 44,403
 Other liabilities 35,500 38,576
 Long-term debt 125,000 166,000
 Shareholders' equity 1,560,864 1,540,871
   $2,398,999 2,410,388

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
     
  Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2025		 Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net earnings$28,691  23,473 
(Earnings) loss from discontinued operations -  (3,166)
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash    
provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization 26,493  12,971 
Stock compensation expense 3,233  2,524 
Changes in assets and liabilities 7,056  (8,171)
Effect of deferred taxes 3,388  1,521 
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 68,861  29,152 
Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations -  5,022 
Net cash provided by operating activities 68,861  34,174 
     
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (5,134) - 
Capital expenditures (5,902) (5,124)
Additions to capitalized software and other (2,196) (2,587)
Net cash used by investing activities - continuing operations (13,232) (7,711)
Net cash used by investing activities - discontinued operations -  (84)
Net cash used by investing activities (13,232) (7,795)
     
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Proceeds from long-term debt and short-term borrowings 52,511  42,000 
Principal payments on long-term debt and short-term borrowings (93,000) (52,000)
Dividends paid (2,072) (2,064)
Other (10,609) (6,031)
Net cash provided by financing activities (53,170) (18,095)
     
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 15  (2,963)
     
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,474  5,321 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 101,350  65,963 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$103,824  71,284 

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Other Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
Backlog And Entered Orders - Q1 2026 A&D USG Test Total
 Beginning Backlog - 10/1/25$803,002  143,460  187,175  1,133,637 
 Entered Orders 382,341  98,796  76,034  557,171 
 Sales  (143,829) (87,484) (58,346) (289,659)
 Ending Backlog - 12/31/25$1,041,514  154,772  204,863  1,401,149 

   
   

   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
    
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q1 2026  
 EPS – GAAP Basis – Q1 2026$1.11
 Adjustments (defined below) 0.53
 EPS – As Adjusted Basis – Q1 2026$1.64
    
 Adjustments exclude $0.53 per share consisting primarily of: $0.01 of restructuring
 charges within the A&D segment and $0.52 of acquisition related amortization.
    
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q1 2025  
 EPS Continuing Operations– GAAP Basis – Q1 2025$0.79
 Adjustments (defined below) 0.16
 EPS Continuing Operations– As Adjusted Basis – Q1 2025$0.95
    
 Adjustments exclude $0.16 per share consisting primarily of: $0.01 of restructuring
 charges within the Test segment and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.

   
   
SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.
Kate Lowrey, Vice President of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277


