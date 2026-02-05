South Plains Financial, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Banks by Forbes

LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), announced that it has been named one of the best banks in the country, ranking 7th on Forbes 17th annual list of America’s Best Banks. The designation ranked City Bank as the top bank in Texas.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are truly honored to be included on this prestigious list. This ranking reflects the dedication and impact of our employees at every level of our organization. Their commitment strengthens our bank, supports our customers, and enriches the communities we serve. Our people are truly our greatest strength.”

The 200 largest publicly-traded banks and thrifts by assets were eligible for the list. Forbes ranked the top 100 banks based on an analysis of 11 equally-weighted metrics measuring credit quality, profitability, and stock performance from the last twelve months as of September 30, 2025.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust, and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

