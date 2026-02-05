Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Annual Results and 2026 Annual Meeting Date

OTTAWA, Ill., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: OTTW), the holding company for OSB Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced net income of $0.3 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company announced net income of $1.7 million, or $0.71 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income of $0.8 million, or $0.31 per basic and diluted common share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The loan portfolio, net of allowance, increased to $305.8 million as of December 31, 2025 from $301.7 million as of December 31, 2024 as originations exceeded payments and payoffs. Non-performing loans decreased to $1.2 million at December 31, 2025 from $4.8 million at December 31, 2024. This was due to a large payment on a commercial relationship which was placed on non-performing status during the third quarter of 2023. Thus, the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans decreased from 1.58% at December 31, 2024 to 0.38% at December 31, 2025.

As previously announced, the Company completed its seventh stock repurchase program, which was approved on April 24, 2025, during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company repurchased a total of 120,996 shares of its common stock under the stock repurchase program at an average price of $15.01 per share. Through December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased a total of 1,202,370 shares of its common stock under all of its stock repurchase programs at an average price of $13.68 per share.

Craig M. Hepner, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “While fourth-quarter earnings were below the prior year period due to higher operating expenses, higher loan loss provision and lower other income, our core margin components continued to strengthen as our yield on earning-assets increased while our average cost of funds continued to decline during the quarter. We saw our net interest margin increase by 14.5% during the year reflecting our disciplined balance sheet management strategies and a focused effort to reduce our reliance on more costly wholesale funding sources.”

Mr. Hepner went on to say, “Although loan origination activity remained muted during the year, especially in the residential lending area as mortgage interest rates remained elevated and housing inventory levels in our primary markets remained relatively low, we did see meaningful increases in higher yielding commercial and commercial real estate loans during the year, and we are optimistic that this trend will continue as we progress through 2026. Our credit quality has remained consistently strong as a result of our sound loan underwriting practices, and it improved further during the fourth quarter as we were able to resolve a significant portion of a substandard commercial credit. In addition, we completed a number of initiatives throughout the year designed to improve operating efficiencies and increase non-interest income going forward.”

Mr. Hepner concluded by saying, “As always, our Board remains committed to improving performance and deploying sound capital management strategies designed to enhance shareholder value. We thank our shareholders for their continued investment in and support of the Company, and we look forward to continuing to serve the financial needs of our customers and communities in 2026.”

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $0.3 million compared to $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Total interest and dividend income was $4.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 due to an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 0.10% to 5.25%. Interest expense decreased to $1.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as our average cost of funds decreased to 2.29% from 2.42%. Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased by $0.1 million to $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 as compared to $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Total other income was $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Total other expenses were $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense accounted for most of this increase.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of approximately $120 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to a recovery of approximately $64 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans was $4.2 million, or 1.35% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2025 compared to $4.3 million, or 1.41% of gross loans, at December 31, 2024. Net recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2025 were approximately $1 thousand compared to net recoveries of $40 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2024. The current period adjustment to the ACL is the result of the quarterly calculation of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL). The required reserves on non-performing loans as of December 31, 2025 decreased by approximately $226 thousand compared to the required reserves as of December 31, 2024.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.2 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 as compared to income tax expense of $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

Net income was $1.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $0.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Total interest and dividend income was $17.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $16.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 as the average yield on interest-earning assets improved to 5.12% from 4.87%. Interest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was $0.3 million lower as a result of the reduction in short-term interest rates that began in late 2024 and a reduction in our higher-cost wholesale funding. This has resulted in a decrease in our average cost of funds from 2.36% to 2.22%. Due to the increase in yield on earning assets and lower interest expense, net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 increased to $10.3 million as compared to $8.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Total other income was $1.2 million for both the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Total other expenses were $0.1 million lower, decreasing to $9.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 as compared to $9.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

The Company recorded a recovery of about $44 thousand for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2025 to decrease the ACL position. This compares to a recovery of about $150 thousand for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 were approximately $38 thousand compared to net recoveries of approximately $40 thousand during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The current period adjustment to the ACL is the result of the quarterly calculation of CECL.

We recorded an income tax expense of approximately $0.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to an income tax expense of $0.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. This increase is due primarily to higher pre-tax earnings in 2025 as compared to 2024.

Comparison of Financial Condition at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

Total consolidated assets as of December 31, 2025 were $362.6 million, an increase of $8.9 million, or 2.5%, from $353.7 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to an increase of $7.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, a $4.0 million increase in loans, net of allowance, and an increase of $1.0 million in other assets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $1.2 million in federal funds sold, a decrease of $0.2 million in loans held for sale, a $0.8 million decrease in securities available for sale, a $0.1 million decrease in premises and equipment, net, a decrease of $0.4 million in deferred tax assets and a decrease in accrued interest receivable of $0.7 million

Cash and cash equivalents increased $7.4 million, or 59.1%, to $19.9 million at December 31, 2025 from $12.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily the result of cash provided by operating activities of $2.1 million and cash provided by financing activities of $6.1 million exceeding cash used in investing activities of $0.8 million.

Securities available for sale decreased $0.8 million, or 4.9%, to $16.0 million at December 31, 2025 from $16.8 million at December 31, 2024 as payments, calls and maturities during the period exceeded purchases and market value fluctuations.

Net loans increased $4.0 million, or 1.3%, to $305.8 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $301.7 million at December 31, 2024 primarily due to an increase of $10.2 million in non-residential real estate loans, and an increase of $6.0 million in commercial loans. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $6.2 million in one-to-four family residential loans, a decrease of $4.5 million in multi-family residential loans and a decrease of $1.6 million in consumer direct loans. The ACL on loans decreased by $0.1 million at December 31, 2025.

Total deposits increased $15.4 million, or 5.4%, to $298.2 million at December 31, 2025 from $282.9 million at December 31, 2024. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 certificate of deposit accounts increased by $9.5 million, interest bearing DDA accounts increased by $4.6 million, non-interest bearing DDA accounts increased by $0.5 million and money market accounts increased $1.6 million. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases in savings accounts of $0.8 million.

FHLB advances decreased $6.4 million, or 28.7%, to $15.9 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $22.3 million at December 31, 2024.

Stockholders’ equity decreased to $39.6 million at December 31, 2025 as compared to $40.2 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease reflects $1.8 million used to repurchase and retire 120,996 outstanding shares of Company common stock and $1.0 million in cash dividends. Net income was $1.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. In addition, there was a $0.9 million increase in other comprehensive income due to an increase in fair value of securities available for sale during the year.

Date of 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Company also announced today that the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit www.myosb.bank .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

Assets Cash and due from banks $ 13,198,098 $ 9,863,824 Interest bearing deposits 6,719,709 2,651,481 Total cash and cash equivalents 19,917,807 12,515,305 Federal funds sold 3,259,000 4,493,000 Securities available for sale, at fair value 16,002,114 16,821,297 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,190,141 and $4,276,409 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 305,758,205 301,741,977 Loans held for sale - 232,000 Premises and equipment, net 5,887,527 6,005,515 Accrued interest receivable 1,413,549 2,108,565 Deferred tax assets, net 2,133,620 2,553,346 Cash value of life insurance 528,464 528,129 Goodwill 649,869 649,869 Other assets 7,041,998 6,002,358 Total assets $ 362,592,153 $ 353,651,361 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 23,108,846 $ 22,663,274 Interest bearing 275,044,752 260,276,358 Total deposits 298,153,598 282,939,632 Accrued interest payable 545,766 853,122 FHLB advances 15,860,000 22,250,000 Long term debt 1,238,661 1,380,988 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 83,629 79,199 Other liabilities 5,007,164 4,365,113 Total liabilities 320,888,818 311,868,054 Commitments and contingencies ESOP Repurchase Obligation 2,101,581 1,583,522 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $.01 par value, 12,000,000 shares authorized; 2,292,784 and 2,419,911 shares issued at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 22,928 24,199 Additional paid-in-capital 21,060,890 22,898,558 Retained earnings 22,166,578 21,503,222 Unallocated ESOP shares (162,974 ) (358,737 ) Unallocated management recognition plan shares (46,375 ) (70,193 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,337,712 ) (2,213,742 ) 41,703,335 41,783,307 Less: ESOP Owned Shares (2,101,581 ) (1,583,522 ) Total stockholders' equity 39,601,754 40,199,785 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 362,592,153 $ 353,651,361





Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 4,132,591 $ 4,001,163 $ 15,880,231 $ 15,222,823 Securities: Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 158,198 108,121 461,531 372,829 State and municipal securities 21,895 17,580 90,775 73,086 Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 37,322 36,900 129,384 131,615 Interest-bearing deposits 202,286 128,745 742,003 414,524 Total interest and dividend income 4,552,292 4,292,509 17,303,924 16,214,877 Interest expense: Deposits 1,701,778 1,672,535 6,297,496 6,424,177 Borrowings 147,516 206,874 674,030 858,772 Total interest expense 1,849,294 1,879,409 6,971,526 7,282,949 Net interest income 2,702,998 2,413,100 10,332,398 8,931,928 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans 120,100 (66,414 ) (48,462 ) (134,826 ) Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – off-balance sheet credit exposures - 1,942 4,430 (14,937 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,582,898 2,477,572 10,376,430 9,081,691 Other income: Gain on sale of loans 31,508 57,910 167,079 184,652 Loan origination and servicing income 127,430 159,383 565,352 596,315 Net origination (amortization) of mortgage servicing rights (3,824 ) 52,774 (65,067 ) (87,302 ) Customer service fees 129,131 117,823 478,097 467,832 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 28 11,671 335 51,159 Other 6,537 - 28,111 - Total other income 290,810 399,561 1,173,907 1,212,656 Other expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,403,314 1,189,539 5,212,670 4,728,765 Directors’ fees 39,000 45,000 174,000 175,000 Occupancy 160,213 156,952 639,214 622,292 Deposit insurance premium 38,795 48,213 156,295 160,317 Legal and professional services 101,820 87,882 381,120 391,989 Data processing 281,903 310,084 1,176,614 1,213,852 Loss on sale of securities - - - 600,408 Loan expense 64,223 72,208 276,086 305,919 Other 311,243 289,996 1,100,484 1,020,670 Total other expenses 2,400,511 2,199,874 9,116,483 9,219,212 Income before income tax 473,197 677,259 2,433,854 1,075,135 Income tax expense 159,491 181,232 753,084 317,654 Net income $ 313,706 $ 496,027 $ 1,680,770 $ 757,481 Basic earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 0.21 $ 0.71 $ 0.31 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 0.21 $ 0.71 $ 0.31 Dividends per share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.43 $ 0.44





Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Selected Financial Data and Ratios (Unaudited) At or for the At or for the Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (5) 0.34 % 0.56 % 0.47 % 0.21 % Return on average stockholders' equity (5) 3.18 4.88 4.22 1.85 Average stockholders' equity to average assets 10.83 11.47 11.18 11.57 Stockholders' equity to total assets at end of period 11.07 11.37 11.07 11.37 Net interest rate spread (1) (5) 2.96 2.72 2.90 2.52 Net interest margin (2) (5) 3.14 2.90 3.08 2.69 Other expense to average assets 0.66 0.62 2.56 2.61 Efficiency ratio (3) 80.19 78.21 79.23 90.88 Dividend payout ratio 78.85 52.38 60.80 137.08





At or for the At or for the Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

Regulatory Capital Ratios (4): Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 16.78 % 18.17 % Tier 1 core capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.52 16.92 Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) 15.52 16.92 Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted total assets) 11.49 12.06 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs to average gross loans outstanding 0.01 0.01 Allowance for credit losses on loans to gross loans outstanding 1.35 1.41 Non-performing loans to gross loans (6) 0.38 1.58 Non-performing assets to total assets (6) 0.33 1.37 Other Data: Book Value per common share $ 17.27 $ 16.61 Tangible Book Value per common share (7) $ 16.99 $ 16.34 Number of full-service offices 3 3 (1) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.

(3) Represents total other expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income.

(4) Ratios are for OSB Community Bank.

(5) Annualized.

(6) Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans, foreclosed real estate and other foreclosed assets. Non-performing loans consist of all loans 90 days or more past due and all loans no longer accruing interest.

(7) Non-GAAP measure. Excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.



