The Future of Cybersecurity is in Tampa Bay

Tampa, Fla., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. (Wave), a leading nonprofit technology accelerator, proudly announces the selection of 15 high-growth cybersecurity startups for the 2026 CyberTech|X Accelerator program. This year’s cohort includes companies from the Tampa Bay region, across the United States, and internationally, showcasing a broad spectrum of cybersecurity innovation.

“Our CyberTech|X Accelerator is designed to meet founders where they are in their business development journey and help them grow with intention,” said Tampa Bay Wave president and CEO Linda Olson. “This year’s cohort brings together founders with extensive experience in cybersecurity, software engineering, AI, and enterprise technology, positioning the cohort to tackle today’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges.”

Collectively, the companies include former executives, serial entrepreneurs, technologists, and cybersecurity practitioners who have worked across leading organizations in the public and private sectors. Their combined expertise spans threat detection, secure systems design, risk management, and innovative technology development.

2026 CyberTech|X Accelerator Accepted Companies:

ANCILE – Durham, NC – https://www.ancile.ai

ARMAI Technologies – Charlotte, NC – https://armai.ai

BestDefense, Inc. – Clearwater, FL – https://bestdefense.io

Confidencial – Menlo Park, CA – https://www.confidencial.io/

Flowchestra – Chicago, IL – https://flowchestra.com

Fr0ntierX – Brooklyn, NY – https://www.fr0ntierx.com/

ProSentra, Inc – Gulfport, MS – https://prosentra.com/

RangersAI – Boca Raton, FL – https://www.rangersai.com/

RevEng.AI – London, UK – https://reveng.ai

RTScale AI. – Pinecrest, FL – rtscale.ai

SafeHill – Chicago, IL – www.safehill.com

Signet– London, UK – https://getsignet.xyz/

ThreatMate- Tampa, FL – https://www.threatmate.com

Zecurity Technology Corporation – Houston, TX – https://zecuritytech.com

Zepo Intelligence – New York, NY– https://zepo.app/

About the 2026 CyberTech|X Accelerator Program

Participants gain access to over 220 subject matter experts, networking events, pitch opportunities, and exclusive resources valued at more than $100,000 annually per company. The program emphasizes collaboration and community engagement, preparing startups to navigate the rapidly evolving cyber landscape.

After the program concludes, companies continue to receive support through Tampa Bay Wave’s CORE membership, which provides year-round mentorship, strategic connections, and access to a collaborative ecosystem designed to foster sustained growth.

The program is supported by key funding partners, including A-LIGN, Thoropass, and Potomac Law Group. Additionally, the cohort gains insights from the CyberTech|X Advisory Council, featuring cybersecurity experts and representatives from program funding partners plus industry specialists from organizations such as Bank of America, Rapid7, A-LIGN, JP Morgan Chase, Accenture, PwC, Sophos, Raymond James, Cyber Florida, and more.

“The 2026 CyberTech|X cohort of cybersecurity startups from the local area, United States and abroad is led by tremendous founders with deep subject matter expertise and validated solutions solving some of the most difficult problems in cybersecurity,” explains Dr. Richard Munassi, Accelerator Managing Director. “The strong founders leading the companies come from accomplished backgrounds, including American Express, IBM, Bank of America, Coca-Cola, PWC, Dell, Tech Data, DTCC, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Microsoft, Visa, Techstars, RSA, DARPA, Sophos, Accenture, Arthur Anderson, and McKinsey & Associates. They are serial entrepreneurs with previous exits, military veterans, lawyers, and more. Founder backgrounds also include time at premier academic institutions, including University of California, Purdue, Arizona State University, New York University, The Ohio State University, the University of London, Yale University, Brown University, Pepperdine University, Florida International University, Israel Institute of Technology, Georgetown University, University of Virginia, Rice University, University of Pennsylvania, and Harvard University. Top to bottom, they are world-class founders leading companies solving critical problems, and we are proud to have them join the Tampa Bay Wave portfolio.”

To learn more about the CyberTech|X Accelerator, visit https://www.tampabaywave.org/cybertech/.

ABOUT TAMPA BAY WAVE:

Tampa Bay Wave, Florida’s #1 Accelerator, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to accelerate Florida’s Innovation Ecosystem by helping entrepreneurs transform innovative ideas into real-world solutions and scalable businesses. Since 2013, we’ve nurtured more than 630 startups that have raised more than $1.7 billion in investor capital and created more than 7,000 jobs. We are building a dynamic innovation ecosystem of startups, mentors, and investors. Our efforts have been a catalyst for economic prosperity, impacting local, national and global communities. Bolstered by a robust network of community partners, and sustained through sponsorships, grants and passionate community backing, we are “built for founders, fueled by community”. Tampa Bay Wave also receives financial support from our economic development partners: the U.S. Economic Development Administration, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hillsborough County, and the City of Tampa, as well as from academia, corporations and foundations, including: A-LIGN, Appspace, Bank of America, Celestar, Clifton Larson, Allen, Delta Air Lines/Virgin Atlantic Airlines, Florida High Tech Corridor, Foley & Lardner, Kuducom, Nielsen Foundation, NextPath Career Partners, Regions Bank Foundation, TECO, and the University of South Florida, among others. Learn more at tampabaywave.org.

