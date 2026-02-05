Kingfisher Metals Announces C$20 Million Bought Deal Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV: KFR) (FSE: 970) (OTCQB: KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") has announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, as sole bookrunner, under which the underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 5,300,000 non-critical charity flow-through common shares (the “Non-Critical Charity Flow-Through Shares”), at a price of C$0.94 per Non-Critical Charity Flow-Through Share, 9,700,000 critical charity flow-through common shares (the “Critical Charity Flow-Through Shares”), at a price of C$1.04 per Critical Charity Flow-Through Shares, and 7,600,000 hard dollar common shares (the “HD Shares”), at a price of C$0.65 per HD Share (collectively, the “Offered Securities”), for total gross proceeds of approximately C$20 million (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 25% of the Offering (approximately C$5 million).

The Offering is expected to close on or about March 3, 2026 and is subject to Kingfisher receiving all customary regulatory approvals.

The gross proceeds raised from the Non-Critical Charity Flow-Through Shares and Critical Charity Flow-Through Shares will be used to incur Qualifying Expenditures (defined below) as set forth below under Charity Flow-Through Income Tax Considerations. The net proceeds of the sale of the HD Shares will be used for exploration of the Company’s properties and general corporate purposes.

The Company shall use the gross proceeds raised from the Non-Critical Charity Flow-Through Shares and the Critical Charity Flow-Through Shares to incur, after the closing date and on or prior to December 31, 2026, “Canadian exploration expenses” (as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (“CEE”) and, in the case of Critical Charity Flow-Through Shares, such CEE shall also qualify as “flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures” (as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (together, the “Qualifying Expenditures”).

The Offered Securities will be offered for sale on a private placement basis in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The HD Shares may be offered in the United States pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (“U.S. Securities Act”) and internationally as permitted.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Through outright purchases and option earn in agreements (Orogen Royalties, Golden Ridge Resources, and Aben Gold) the Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the Golden Triangle region with the 933 km2 HWY 37 Project and 202 km2 Forrest Kerr Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km2. The Company currently has 91,872,852 shares outstanding.

