reAlpha (NASDAQ: AIRE) Launches Homebuying Hub to Coordinate the Buy-Side Transaction Journey

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (“reAlpha” or the “Company”), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced the launch of the reAlpha Homebuying Hub, a live buyer-facing experience designed to coordinate the steps of the homebuying process from search through closing. The Homebuying Hub brings together key transaction activities into a single, connected flow, improving transparency around progress, responsibilities, and next steps as buyers move through the journey.

We believe the homebuying process has become increasingly difficult to navigate as transactions involve more parties, tools, and timelines than in the past. Fragmentation across listings, agents, lenders, documents, and closing requirements often creates confusion, delays, and execution risk, even for motivated buyers. The Homebuying Hub is designed to reduce this fragmentation by organizing buyer activity into a structured execution layer that keeps decisions, tasks, and handoffs connected throughout the transaction.

The Homebuying Hub supports the homebuying journey across major stages, including home search and saved listings, tour scheduling, digital buyer agreement execution, mortgage engagement facilitated through licensed loan officers, offer preparation with agent review, and closing-related task coordination. The estimated commission rebate associated with bundle serviced usage (where permitted by law and subject to transaction terms) remains visible throughout the process, helping buyers incorporate potential savings into their decision-making.

“Most homebuyers are juggling emails, texts, spreadsheets, and deadlines just to keep a deal moving,” said Mike Logozzo, Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha. “The Homebuying Hub pulls those pieces together so buyers can see the whole process in one place, understand what’s happening, and move forward with confidence, while maintaining access to their team of licensed experts who guide them through the biggest decisions.”

“The Homebuying Hub connects services, data, and AI into a coordinated experience that reflects how transactions actually progress,” said Vijay Rathna, Chief Technology Officer of reAlpha. ”By embedding guidance within the flow of execution, we are reducing uncertainty and improving continuity across the process.”

With the Homebuying Hub now live, reAlpha is giving buyers a clearer way to move from interest to ownership by bringing structure, transparency, and guidance to a process that reAlpha believes too often feels confusing and disjointed. The launch advances reAlpha’s platform strategy by bringing brokerage, mortgage, and title services within a single AI-driven buyer experience that supports a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership.

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company that aims to transform the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements.” Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including statements by reAlpha’s Chief Executive Officer, Mike Logozzo, and reAlpha’s Chief Technology Officer, Vijay Rathna, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “project”, “strive”, “budget”, “forecast”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: reAlpha’s ability to pay contractual obligations; reAlpha’s liquidity, operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; reAlpha’s limited operating history and that reAlpha has not yet fully developed its AI-based technologies; whether reAlpha’s technology and products will be accepted and adopted by its customers and intended users; reAlpha’s ability to commercialize its developing AI-based technologies; reAlpha’s ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; reAlpha’s ability to integrate the business of its acquired companies into its existing business and the anticipated demand for such acquired companies’ services; reAlpha’s ability to scale its operational capabilities to expand into additional geographic markets and nationally; the potential loss of key employees of reAlpha and of its subsidiaries; the outcome of certain outstanding legal proceedings against reAlpha; reAlpha’s ability to obtain, and maintain, the required licenses to operate in the U.S. states in which it, or its subsidiaries, operate in, or intend to operate in; the inability to maintain and strengthen reAlpha’s brand and reputation; reAlpha’s ability to improve data accuracy and boost engagement of its brand through its redesigned website and the integration of CRM platform across real estate and mortgage operations; reAlpha’s ability to enhance its operational efficiency, improve cross-functional coordination and support the reAlpha platform’s continued growth through the implementation of its new internal organizational structure; reAlpha’s ability to continue attracting loan officers and maintain its relationship with its REALTOR® affiliate to expand its operations nationally; any accidents or incidents involving cybersecurity breaches and incidents; the availability of rebates, which may be limited or restricted by state law; risks specific to AI-based technologies, including potential inaccuracies, bias, or regulatory restrictions; risks related to data privacy, including evolving laws and consumer expectations; the inability to accurately forecast demand for AI-based real estate-focused products; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain reAlpha’s growth; the inability of reAlpha’s customers to pay for reAlpha’s services; the inability of reAlpha to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that might be instituted against reAlpha; changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in reAlpha’s SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although reAlpha believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. reAlpha’s future results, level of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking statements. For more information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to reAlpha’s filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and reAlpha does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

