MEREO LAWSUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Mereo (MREO) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Mereo American Depositary Shares ("ADS") between June 5, 2023, and December 26, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mereo BioPharma Group plc (“Mereo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MREO) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Mereo American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) between June 5, 2023, and December 26, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 6, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning their expected results for the Phase 3 ORBIT and COSMIC studies for setrusumab in Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI). Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in setrusumab’s ability to ultimately reduce the annualized fracture rates of the tested patients and in the study itself to put setrusumab in an opportunity to succeed in reaching statistical significance of this key endpoint. The complaint continues that defendants provided these positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and materially misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of the Phase 3 ORBIT and COSMIC programs; neither of which hit its primary endpoints of reducing annualized clinical fracture rate compared to the placebo or bisphosphonate control groups, respectively. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Mereo’s ADS at artificially inflated prices.





The complaint alleges that on December 29, 2025, Mereo issued a press release announcing that neither the ORBIT nor the COSMIC Phase 3 studies met its primary endpoint of reduction in annualized clinical fracture rate (“AFR”) compared to placebo or bisphosphonates, respectively, despite improved bone mineral density (“BMD”). On this news, the price of Mereo’s ADS declined from $2.31 per share on December 26, 2025, to $0.29 per share on December 29, 2025, a decline of more than 87.7%.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Mereo shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



