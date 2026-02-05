Astanza Laser Appointed Sole Distributor for Dermalosophy USA Professional Skincare

Dallas, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astanza Laser, an award-winning and trusted provider of aesthetic laser technology, service, marketing support, and training, has been appointed the exclusive U.S. distributor for Dermalosophy, a professional dermocosmetics brand praised by skincare experts, aesthetic physicians, and wellness clinics worldwide. Founded, formulated, and manufactured in Israel, Dermalosophy is a professional skincare line rooted in skin health science, delivering clinically driven formulations engineered to support comprehensive, results-oriented treatment plans.

The launch of Dermalosophy marks Astanza’s unification of two industry powerhouses in the United States, Quanta System and Dermalosophy, into a comprehensive aesthetic solutions and service platform under the “Amplified by Astanza” framework. By aligning advanced clinical laser technologies with protocol-driven skincare, Astanza empowers practices to enhance clinical outcomes, support skin recovery, and unlock recurring revenue across key treatment categories.

Science Meets Skin Health for U.S. Clinics and Med Spas

Dermalosophy brings a “Science Meets Skin Health” positioning to the Astanza portfolio, with clinically driven formulas designed for professional use to treat concerns such as oily and blemish-prone skin, a variety of pigmentation concerns, and visible signs of aging. Dermalosophy’s skincare formulations integrate seamlessly into established clinical treatment protocols, enabling providers to extend outcomes beyond the treatment room while maintaining a rigorous focus on safety and skin-health–first practices.

A Unified Platform, Amplified by Astanza

“Our vision is to give clients complete solutions, not just single devices or products,” said David Murrell, President and CEO of Astanza Laser. “By pairing Quanta’s laser systems with Dermalosophy’s protocol-based skincare, we’re helping practices deliver more complete treatment journeys, boosting patient satisfaction while unlocking new sources of recurring revenue.”

With Dermalosophy integrated into the Astanza ecosystem, clinics can access lasers, post-procedure care, and business-building support through a single partner. This expansion further strengthens Astanza’s solutions-first approach, making it easier for practices to build cohesive treatment journeys from consultation through maintenance.

“We are honored to join Astanza in this collaboration and expand Dermalosophy’s footprint in the United States,” said Itay Novali, CEO at Dermalosophy. “Astanza’s focus on education, service, and business support mirrors our own commitment to equipping skincare experts with professional products that deliver visible, consistent results.”

About Astanza Laser

Astanza Laser is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, skin resurfacing, and additional aesthetic procedures. As the U.S. distributor for Quanta System, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made up of a 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Support, and customizable Business Builder System. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in the aesthetics industry. Astanza aims to change lives through the machines, service, training, and support they provide to each and every client. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything, as well as certifications through Great Place to Work and Fortune's Best Workplaces.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers across the U.S. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.