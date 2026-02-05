Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports a Passenger Traffic Decrease in January 2026 of 2.2% Compared to 2025

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for January 2026, compared with January 2025.

During January 2026, the 12 Mexican airports operated by GAP recorded a 1.2% increase in total passenger traffic compared to January 2025. The Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta airports reported growth of 3.6% and 2.6%, respectively. In contrast, Tijuana and Los Cabos airports reported a decrease of 4.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

With respect to GAP’s airports in Jamaica, Montego Bay and Kingston recorded decreases of 37.7% and 6.9%, respectively, as a result of disruptions caused by Hurricane Melissa.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jan-25 Jan-26 % Change Guadalajara 1,006.2 1,066.3 6.0% Tijuana* 702.1 698.4 (0.5%) Los Cabos 232.2 219.1 (5.6%) Puerto Vallarta 229.5 242.5 5.7% Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 176.8 180.9 2.3% Hermosillo 169.3 160.3 (5.3%) Kingston 0.0 0.5 1725.0% Morelia 65.2 73.1 12.1% La Paz 96.6 105.7 9.4% Mexicali 100.2 99.1 (1.1%) Aguascalientes 51.9 49.2 (5.2%) Los Mochis 57.0 58.7 3.0% Manzanillo 12.0 11.3 (5.4%) Total 2,899.1 2,965.3 2.3%

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jan-25 Jan-26 % Change Guadalajara 600.8 598.1 (0.5%) Tijuana* 380.0 338.7 (10.9%) Los Cabos 426.7 437.9 2.6% Puerto Vallarta 483.8 489.2 1.1% Montego Bay 456.2 284.2 (37.7%) Guanajuato 107.4 109.6 2.0% Hermosillo 8.5 8.7 2.2% Kingston 167.0 155.0 (7.2%) Morelia 67.8 85.2 25.6% La Paz 2.7 4.3 57.0% Mexicali 0.5 0.6 22.7% Aguascalientes 29.1 30.3 4.0% Los Mochis 0.8 0.7 (7.3%) Manzanillo 15.6 13.9 (11.1%) Total 2,747.0 2,556.4 (6.9%)

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jan-25 Jan-26 % Change Guadalajara 1,607.1 1,664.3 3.6% Tijuana* 1,082.1 1,037.1 (4.2%) Los Cabos 658.9 657.0 (0.3%) Puerto Vallarta 713.3 731.7 2.6% Montego Bay 456.2 284.2 (37.7%) Guanajuato 284.3 290.5 2.2% Hermosillo 177.8 169.0 (4.9%) Kingston 167.0 155.5 (6.9%) Morelia 133.1 158.4 19.0% La Paz 99.4 110.0 10.7% Mexicali 100.7 99.7 (1.0%) Aguascalientes 81.0 79.5 (1.9%) Los Mochis 57.8 59.4 2.9% Manzanillo 27.6 25.2 (8.6%) Total 5,646.1 5,521.7 (2.2%)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Jan-25 Jan-26 % Change Tijuana 373.2 334.1 (10.5%)

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors

The seats available during January 2026 increased by 3.0%, compared to January 2025. The load factors for the month went from 83.9% in January 2025 to 79.7% in January 2026.

