Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) to Announce Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results on February 18, 2026

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) (OTCQX: FTGFF) (“FTG” or the “Corporation”), a leading provider of electronic products and avionic sub-systems for the aerospace and defence markets, will release its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, after the market closes.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

FTG will host a live conference call on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the financial results. The call will be chaired by Mr. Brad Bourne, President and CEO of FTG. Participants can join the call by dialing 1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738 and using Conference ID 73581. A replay of the call will be available until March 19, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264, Playback Passcode 73581 #. The replay will also be available on the FTG website at www.ftgcorp.com .

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defence electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation and defence industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia, Minnetonka, Minnesota, Haverhill, Massachusetts and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace designs, certifies, manufactures and provides in-service support for illuminated cockpit products, electronic assemblies and avionics products for original equipment manufacturers and operators of aerospace and defence equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Calgary, Alberta, Chatsworth, California and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG, and on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol FTGFF.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO

Tel: (416) 299-4000 x 314

Firan Technology Group Corporation

bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

Drew Knight, Executive Vice President, CFO, and Corporate Secretary

Tel: (416) 299-4000 x 264

Firan Technology Group Corporation

drewknight@ftgcorp.com