His Choice Health Announces Opening of New Charlotte Clinic, Expanding Access to Trusted, Patient-Centered Men’s Health Care

CHARLOTTE, NC, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- His Choice Health today announced the upcoming opening of its newest clinic in Charlotte, targeted late February 2026, bringing its highly regarded, patient-centered model of men’s health care closer to families across the region.

For more than a decade, men from across North Carolina and Virginia have traveled—often driving past multiple urology offices—to receive care from Dr. Charles Monteith and Dr. Matthew Zerden. The new Charlotte clinic brings that same trusted care directly to the community, eliminating the need for long-distance travel.

This expansion builds on His Choice Health’s recent unification of its Raleigh and Durham clinics under a single brand, strengthening its focus on clear communication, efficient care, and helping men step up for themselves, their partners, and their families.

“Our patients have consistently chosen to travel long distances because they value access, transparency, and quality,” said Dr. Monteith. “Opening in Charlotte allows us to deliver that same experience closer to home.”

Focused on No-Needle, No-Scalpel Vasectomy Care

The Charlotte location will initially focus on no-needle, no-scalpel vasectomy services—an approach designed to maximize comfort, efficiency, and recovery.

His Choice Health practices have a 5-star rating with nearly 1,000 reviews, a level of satisfaction that is uncommon in modern healthcare. Patients consistently highlight professionalism, compassion, and exceptional outcomes.

One patient shared:

“I only recommend getting a vasectomy once—but if you’re going to do it, this is the place. From start to finish, the experience was outstanding.”

Another wrote:

“I’ve had two vasectomies. My first was years ago at another practice. This one with Dr. Monteith was a world of difference—faster, easier, and far more comfortable.”

“These stories reflect what matters most to our patients,” said Dr. Monteith. “They want excellent care, honest answers, and a team that respects their time.”

Faster Access, Transparent Pricing

The Charlotte clinic was developed in response to growing demand for faster and simpler access to men’s health services.

At many traditional health systems, patients often wait months for a consultation and additional months for a procedure. At His Choice Health, most patients complete both their consultation and procedure within one to three weeks.

The practice operates on a transparent, cash-only model, with one all-inclusive price of $1,250 covering the consultation, procedure, and post-visit follow-up. In traditional healthcare settings, these services are often billed separately, contributing to confusion and unexpected costs.

“Our patients know exactly what they’re paying and exactly what they’re getting,” said company leadership. “That clarity is central to the experience we’ve built.”

Now Accepting Pre-Bookings

Patients can now book consultations and procedures ahead of the anticipated late-February opening through the company’s website at His Choice Health Charlotte.

About His Choice Health

His Choice Health is a physician-led men’s health organization focused on providing accessible, high-quality, and patient-centered care. With locations in Raleigh, Durham, and soon Charlotte, the organization serves thousands of patients each year through a model built on transparency, efficiency, and trust. By uniting leading providers under a single mission-driven brand, His Choice Health continues to make it easier for men to take responsibility for their health—for themselves, their partners, and their families. For more information please visit: https://hischoicehealth.com/

