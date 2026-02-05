East Texas A&M Receives $8 Million Gift from Rene’ Griffin, Largest in University History

Commerce, TX, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- East Texas A&M University is proud to announce a historic $8 million gift from alumnus Rene’ Griffin, marking the largest single philanthropic contribution in the history of the university and to Lion Athletics.

In recognition of this transformational gift, the new event center, currently under construction on the campus of East Texas A&M, will be named the Rene’ Griffin Event Center. The naming was approved by The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents earlier today. The gift from Griffin is now the largest naming rights gift in the Southland Conference's 63-year history.

“For more than half a century, Rene’ has poured his heart into East Texas A&M and its people, and his latest gift represents the culmination of a lifetime of extraordinary generosity to our university,” said East Texas A&M President Mark Rudin. “Rene’ truly embodies the Lion spirit, and it is both fitting and deeply meaningful that the new event center will bear his name.”

A 1975 graduate of East Texas A&M University and native of Commerce, Griffin has been an unwavering supporter of the university and the athletics department since moving here as a child in 1960. He has proudly attended every Lion Football homecoming game over the past 65 years. Griffin has supported countless university initiatives and has been a member of numerous university boards, including his current service on the Alumni Association Board of Directors and as president of the Delta Tau Delta Education Foundation.

“I hope this gift inspires others whose lives have been positively impacted by their time at East Texas to invest in the future of this great university,” said Griffin. “By giving back, we support similar opportunities for the next generation of students and continue building upon the extraordinary legacy of East Texas.”

Construction of the Rene’ Griffin Event Center is expected to be completed in early 2027 and when it opens, the center will instantly become the premier multi-use event space across all of Northeast Texas. In addition to being the home of Lion basketball, the new facility will also serve as a central hub for student life and community engagement, and as a catalyst for economic growth throughout the region.

“Rene’ has been a mainstay of this community and this university for over 65 years, and it’s only fitting that his name adorns the new event center at East Texas A&M,” said Director of Athletics Jim Curry. “The impact of this transformative and historic gift cannot be overstated. We are grateful for his decades of support and for believing in the unbounded vision of East Texas A&M and Lion Athletics.”

The new event center will bear Griffin’s name for the next 20 years, and his commitment will support multiple new projects and programs across the university. The gift will primarily support the establishment of a new athletics unrestricted fund benefitting student-athletes and competitive excellence initiatives. It will also create an endowment for the operations and maintenance of the Griffin Event Center and kickstart a new fund to support students’ academic and social experiences on campus.

“It is a joy to work with Rene’ and witness firsthand his love for the Lion family, especially our students and student-athletes. He gives to others with a spirit of joy, enthusiasm, and a genuine desire to make a difference,” said Vice President for Philanthropy and Engagement Devin Girod. “This investment will make a lasting impact on East Texas A&M and Lion Athletics, and we are inspired by his generosity. We hope that our alumni and partners will be inspired to step forward and join our Lion donors in educating and preparing the next generation of leaders for our region and beyond.”

Read more about Griffin’s journey at East Texas A&M and his longtime support of the university on East Texas A&M’s news page.

