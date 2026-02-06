N4XT Experiences and SAP Announce Partnership to Power New Digital and Retail Infrastructure for New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N4XT Experiences announced today a multi-season partnership with SAP to advance the digital, retail, and experiential infrastructure supporting New York Fashion Week and N4XT’s newly launched NYFW Collections. As the global fashion industry continues to explore how to integrate technology and AI-enabled innovation in ways that deliver real value to designers, N4XT Experiences is taking a tangible step in delivering that next chapter. This February and for the upcoming seasons, the partnership with SAP will introduce a suite of enterprise-grade capabilities spanning business software, omnichannel commerce, in-store technology, AI-enabled innovation, and physical retail activations. Together, these solutions are designed to support designers, brands, and partners while strengthening the broader Fashion Week ecosystem at scale.

N4XT Experiences builds and operates large-scale fashion IP, including NYFW Collections and LA Fashion Week, serving as the connector between designers, venues, partners, and the broader fashion industry. Through its designer-first approach, N4XT provides the venues, infrastructure, and operational support required to present collections at the highest level, allowing designers to remain focused on their craft.

As N4XT continues to scale NYFW Collections, SAP will serve as the official go-to technology and co-innovation partner, ideating, defining, and delivering together with N4XT to implement technology that will expand how designers, editors, buyers, and attendees engage during fashion week and beyond. The partnership will debut at NYFW this February, marking the first phase of a broader, multi-season rollout.

“This partnership with SAP marks a long-term commitment to building the infrastructure and solutions for the fashion industry needs to grow sustainably. At N4XT, our focus is on removing the operational and logistical barriers that hold designers back, while SAP brings advanced technology to help scale those systems over time. What we are launching this February is the foundation for a strong future, one that supports creativity and innovation and expands season over season,” said Imad Izemrane, Co-Founder and CEO of N4XT Experiences.

SAP is a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, bringing over 50 years of deep industry and technology expertise, investment, and operational leadership to enable innovation across New York Fashion Week. More than a traditional sponsor, SAP works alongside N4XT, designers, and industry partners to explore how next-generation retail and experience-driven technologies can be applied in culturally relevant, real-world fashion contexts, transforming ideas into live moments that connect creativity, commerce, technology activations, and designer-first tools.

Through N4XT, SAP gains a highly credible, industry-embedded environment to showcase real-world applications of its technology within fashion and retail. At the same time, the partnership equips designers and brands with enterprise-grade tools, data, and infrastructure designed to support growth, efficiency, and long-term scalability.

For the upcoming seasons, N4XT and SAP are working toward the development of .FW, a digital platform envisioned to bring together NYFW Collections’ designers, partners, and audiences in one connected environment. The platform is being developed in phases, with the intent to support designer discovery, audience engagement, and commerce over time for independent designers of all sizes.

Planned capabilities include curated access to designers and collections, tools to support Fashion Week navigation and scheduling, and features designed to connect physical retail activations with digital experiences across the NYFW calendar.

Altuzarra will serve as an early design partner, piloting select capabilities. Additional designers and features are expected to be introduced on a phased basis as the platform continues to evolve.

“Strong digital infrastructure is what allows creativity to scale responsibly. Partnering with N4XT x SAP gives Altuzarra a powerful foundation for growth, while preserving the integrity, craft, and point of view that define the brand,” said Joseph Altuzarra.

In February, N4XT will open the Retail Innovation Lab by NYFW Collections and SAP. The experience was co-developed with Public School’s co-founders Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne and will feature a self-guided, immersive retail environment showcasing SAP’s AI-enabled technology solutions for the retail space.

Developed in collaboration with Public School, the experience will support the relaunch of the brand and introduce a new, innovation-driven approach to retail that reimagines how New York Fashion Week can function as a platform for commerce. Open from February 12–14 at the Highline Nine in West Chelsea, the activation will be accessible to the public during designated hours, with exclusive preview moments planned for press and industry.

“Our return to New York Fashion Week is rooted in building something lasting,” said Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne, co-founders of Public School. “The Retail Innovation Lab by NYFW Collections and SAP gives us access to real infrastructure — tools that connect creativity, retail, and technology in a way that’s actionable, not theoretical.”

Additional details on future activations, programs, and platform developments will be shared on a dedicated landing page as the partnership continues to roll out.

To learn more about N4XT Experiences, visit n4xtexperiences.com .

To learn more about SAP, visit sap.com

About N4XT

N4XT Experiences is an experiential live events company specializing in creative direction, production, brand strategy, and fashion programming. The company acquired LA Fashion Week in 2022 and delivers scalable, sustainable fashion experiences grounded in operational expertise and cultural insight.