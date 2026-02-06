ORCL Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lawsuit on Behalf of Oracle Corporation Bondholders

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and/or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Senior Notes issued pursuant to the Shelf Registration Statement filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024, and as supplemented on September 25, 2025. Oracle is an Austin, Texas-based company that sells database software, enterprise applications, and cloud infrastructure and hardware.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Misled Investors Regarding its AI Buildout

According to the complaint, on September 10, 2025, Oracle and OpenAI OpCo, LLC announced a $300 billion, five-year cloud computing contract, to supply OpenAI with computing power. On September 25, 2025, Oracle issued Senior Notes, comprising of $18 billion in bonds, to fund its AI infrastructure expansion. Plaintiff alleges that the Offering did not disclose that further significant debt would be required to fund the Oracle–OpenAI agreement.

The complaint alleges that Oracle needed to raise a significant amount of additional debt to build the AI infrastructure. Specifically, on November 13, 2025 (just seven weeks after issuing the Senior Notes), reports emerged that Oracle was looking to raise an additional $38 billion in debt sales to help fund its AI buildout. The $38 billion would consist of $23 billion and $15 billion term loans led by various banks. Proceeds from the loan would fund two data centers developed by Vantage Data Centers in Wisconsin and Texas—data centers that would support the Oracle–Open AI agreement. On this news, Oracle's Senior Notes began to trade with yields and spreads similar to lower-rated issuers as investors began to demand higher yields due to perceived credit risk.

