Yimutian Announces Preliminary Acquisition Agreement with Premium Camellia Oil Producer Jiufeng Agriculture

BEIJING, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yimutian Group (“Yimutian” or the “Company”), a leading digital agriculture platform in China, announced that it has entered into a preliminary acquisition agreement with Hunan Jiufeng Agriculture Co., Ltd. (“Jiufeng Agriculture”), a well-established producer of premium camellia oil products.

The proposed transaction represents a strategic shift for Yimutian as it builds an integrated agricultural ecosystem spanning production, circulation, and consumer markets. By integrating Jiufeng Agriculture’s origin-based resources with its existing digital infrastructure, the Company seeks to enhance product standardization, traceability, and commercialization efficiency. This move allows Yimutian to extend its capabilities beyond B2B services and further into consumer-facing segments.

Founded in 2012, Jiufeng Agriculture operates a vertically integrated camellia oil business covering oil-tea cultivation, raw material processing, oil pressing, refining, and branded product sales. The company has invested approximately RMB 110 million in high-standard oil-tea plantations totaling nearly 30,000 mu (approximately 2,000 hectares) and participated in an agricultural consortium managing more than 150,000 mu of oil-tea farmland.

Jiufeng Agriculture is located in Yueyang County, Hunan Province, one of China’s nationally designated key camellia oil production regions, known for its favorable climate conditions and long-standing cultivation heritage. The region provides stable access to high-quality raw materials, supporting product consistency and long-term supply reliability.

Yimutian plans to deploy its digital and AI-enabled technologies across multiple stages of the camellia oil value chain. Data-driven tools will support planting optimization at the production level, while intelligent manufacturing systems will enhance efficiency and quality control during processing. On the consumer side, the Company intends to leverage digital distribution channels and AI-powered marketing to broaden market reach domestically and internationally.

“Our long-term vision is to create a technology-driven agricultural ecosystem that connects production with consumption,” said Jinhong Deng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yimutian Group. “By applying AI and data throughout the value chain, we aim to improve production efficiency, strengthen quality assurance, and unlock greater commercial value for agricultural products. Ultimately, our goal is to make every acre of farmland more valuable.”

The proposed transaction is subject to further due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, and customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all.

About Yimutian Inc:

Yimutian Inc, is a leading agricultural B2B platform in mainland China. Over a decade, the company has been dedicated to digitalizing China’s agricultural product supply chain infrastructure to streamline the agricultural product transaction process, and making it efficient, transparent, secure, and convenient.

For more information, please visit https://ir.ymt.com/

About Jiufeng Agriculture:

Hunan Jiufeng Agricultural Development Co., Ltd., founded in 2012, is an edible oil processing and sales enterprise integrating camellia oil planting, camellia fruit processing, as well as the pressing and refining of camellia seed oil and rapeseed oil. With an investment of 110 million yuan, the company has planted nearly 30,000 mu of high-standard camellia oleifera forests, and has joined hands with nearly 150,000 mu of camellia oleifera forests under 13 specialized camellia oil cooperatives to form a Hunan agricultural industrial consortium.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

