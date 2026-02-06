REMINDER: Fermi Inc. Investors With Significant Losses Must Act By March 6, 2026 - Kirby McInerney

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Fermi Inc. (“Fermi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FRMI) investors of the March 6, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action. Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of September 28, 2025 through December 11, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that (1) the Company overstated its tenant demand for its Project Matador campus; (2) the extent to which Project Matador would rely on a single tenant’s funding commitment to finance the construction of Project Matador; and (3) there was a significant risk that that tenant would terminate its funding commitment.

On October 1, 2025, Fermi began trading on the NASDAQ at $21.00 per share following its Initial Public Offering. Then, on December 12, 2025, Fermi revealed that the first tenant for the Company’s anticipated Project Matador AI campus had terminated its $150 million Advance in Aid of Construction Agreement, which would have supplied construction costs for the facility. On this news, the price of Fermi shares declined by $5.16 per share, or approximately 33.8%, from $15.25 per share on December 11, 2025 to close at $10.09 on December 12, 2025.

What Should I Do?

