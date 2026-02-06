Command Alkon Opens New Corporate Headquarters and Center of Hardware Excellence This Month in Hilliard, Ohio

HILLIARD, Ohio, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, will celebrate the opening of its new Center of Hardware Excellence and Corporate Headquarters with a ribbon cutting and open house on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, in Hilliard. The new facility marks a significant milestone as Command Alkon enters its 50th year of delivering technology and innovation to producers of concrete, asphalt, aggregates, and cement.

The Hilliard headquarters reflects the company’s continued investment in Ohio and its long-term commitment to supporting infrastructure, construction, and economic growth.

“Opening our new headquarters in Hilliard is both a celebration of our history and a statement about our future,” said Martin Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer at Command Alkon. “Ohio has been an important part of our story for decades, and this facility allows us to continue innovating while investing in our people, our customers, and the communities we serve.”

Command Alkon’s new headquarters will serve as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and hardware development, supporting customers across North America as well as globally. The company’s technology helps construction materials producers improve efficiency, profitability, and safety, playing a vital role in building and maintaining critical infrastructure.

In addition to the ribbon cutting and open house, Command Alkon will host a special celebration for employees at the new facility, recognizing the people behind the company’s five decades of innovation and growth. The event will bring team members together to commemorate this milestone, celebrate shared accomplishments, and look ahead to the future of collaboration and technology development at the new headquarters.

About Command Alkon

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate, and cement suppliers. With 50 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com