Covalent Organic Framework (COF) Market to Reach USD 2.79 Billion by 2035, Driven by Advances in High-Performance and Sustainable Materials | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Covalent Organic Framework (COF) Market was valued at USD 169.53 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2786.18 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR 32.32% over 2026-2035.

The market for covalent organic framework (COF) is expanding quickly due to the material's chemical stability, tunable porosity, and large surface area. COFs are being used in gas storage, separation, energy storage, catalysis, environmental remediation, and sensing applications.





The U.S. Covalent Organic Framework (COF) Market is projected to grow from USD 37.65 Million in 2025 to USD 542.37 Million by 2035, at a CAGR of 30.58%.

Growth is fueled by increased usage in energy storage, gas separation, and catalysis, robust R&D, government support, industry collaborations, and expanding demand for sustainable, high-performance materials.

Expansion of Energy Storage, Gas Separation, and Catalysis Applications to Boost Market Growth Globally

Rising demand for COFs in energy storage, gas separation, and catalytic applications is a primary driver of the market. COFs’ high surface area, variable porosity, and chemical stability make them excellent for batteries, supercapacitors, carbon capture, and selective gas separation. Increasing industrial usage and research activities are propelling the development and commercialization of COF-based materials, stimulating investments in scalable synthesis and functionalization processes to fulfill expanding performance needs across diverse industries.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2025, 2D COFs dominated with 65% share due to their high crystallinity, large surface area, and relatively simpler synthesis routes. 3D COFs are the fastest-growing segment, driven by their interconnected pore networks, superior mechanical stability, and enhanced mass transport properties.

By Linkage Chemistry

In 2025, Imine-based COFs dominated with 35% share owing to their synthetic versatility, mild reaction conditions, and compatibility with a wide range of functional monomers. β-Ketoenamine COFs represent the fastest-growing linkage type, supported by their exceptional chemical, thermal, and hydrolytic stability.

By Application

In 2025, Gas Storage & Separation dominated with 40% share due to the materials’ ultra-high surface area, controllable pore size, and strong affinity for gases, such as hydrogen, methane, and carbon dioxide. Energy storage, including batteries and supercapacitors, is the fastest-growing application segment. The rapid growth is driven by rising demand for advanced electrode materials with high conductivity, ion transport efficiency, and structural tunability.

By End-User

In 2025, Research Institutes & Universities dominated with 45% share as COFs remain heavily research-driven materials with extensive exploration in synthesis, functionalization, and application development. Chemical & Material Manufacturers fastest growing segment during 2026-2035 supported by increasing commercialization efforts, pilot-scale production, and integration of COFs into industrial processes.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share of approximately 42%, making it both the dominant and fastest-growing region in the Covalent Organic Framework (COF) market, with an expected CAGR of 35.43% during 2026-2035. The region’s leadership is supported by strong academic research, government funding, and early industrial adoption across China, Japan, and South Korea.

North America is a key region in the Covalent Organic Framework (COF) market, driven by strong research and development activities, advanced material manufacturing capabilities, and collaborations between universities and industry.

Key Players:

BASF SE

Arkema Group

Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich)

Evonik Industries AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Cabot Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Solvay S.A.

W. R. Grace & Co.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

AGC Inc.

Clariant AG

Nanografi Nano Technology

ACS Material, LLC

Tokyo Chemical Industry (TCI)

Strem Chemicals (Ascensus Specialties)

Jiangsu XFNANO Materials Tech Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In April 2025: BASF SE strengthened its advanced porous materials portfolio by advancing COF-based solutions for carbon capture and gas separation applications, emphasizing improved chemical stability, scalable synthesis routes, and integration into industrial separation systems.

In May 2025: Arkema Group expanded its research initiatives in covalent organic frameworks by developing COF-enhanced membrane materials aimed at improving gas selectivity and permeability, targeting applications in hydrogen purification and carbon dioxide separation.

