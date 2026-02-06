Toobit Launchpad Announces Presale for Future Warriors X (FWX)





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the presale of Future Warriors X (FWX) on Toobit Launchpad.

The presale will take place from February 9, 2026 8:00 AM (UTC) to February 10, 2026 6:00 AM (UTC), featuring Launchpad's 72-hour price protection policy. This safety mechanism ensures that participants are protected from immediate post-listing volatility, offering a 3-day window where the project must meet specific stability benchmarks or risk mitigation protocols.

"Our mission is to bridge the gap between emerging high-potential assets and retail security," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "Future Warriors X represents a fusion of cultural power and tangible decentralized utility. By hosting FWX on our Launchpad, we are providing our global traders with early-stage access under the most secure conditions available in the market."

To celebrate this listing, Toobit is launching a 10 million FWX campaign. Starting February 10, traders can win up to 5,000 FWX daily for trades of 100 USDT or more. Additionally, 2 million FWX is reserved for new traders who complete their first FWX/USDT trade.

Future Warriors X is a hybrid ecosystem where community participation drives real-world value through the FWX utility token. The token facilitates exclusive staking rewards, decentralized governance for key developmental milestones, and frontline access to gated digital assets and community events.

Toobit's Launchpad has built a proven track record as a high-velocity springboard for breakthrough projects. FWX follows the success of Punchimals (PUNCHI), which sold out in just 10 minutes and achieved a 104% peak price increase. This momentum continues a pattern of high-demand launches, including FDS, which saw historical returns of 841%, and other sold-out events like ITE and MCQ.

In 2026, the market share for launchpad-vetted projects has solidified at over 20%, as investors increasingly prioritize exchange-vetted allocations over unverified listings.

This trend is driven by a clear performance gap: top-performing launchpad-backed projects have delivered an average ROI of 150% over their baseline, providing a stable foundation in a more disciplined era of digital assets.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with the tools to navigate the digital asset markets through a fair, secure, and transparent experience. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Toobit. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fac23ab-a51e-4507-9be0-ae3ed50d4cb9