Q4 and FY 2025 strong financial results: delivering on the roadmap and confirming PowerUp 2026 targets

2025 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE OF EUR 996 MILLION, UP 45.7% VS. EUR 684 MILLION IN 2024

FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS1

Leasing and Services margins at EUR 2,944 million, up 9.1% vs. 2024

Underlying margins2 at 565 bps of average earning assets vs. 532 bps in 2024

Net used car sales (UCS) result3 at EUR 411 million up 29.6% vs. 2024. Net UCS result per unit at 1,075 EUR, at the high end of the guidance

Synergies4 at EUR 357 million, in line with guidance

Cost to income ratio5 at 56.1% better than guidance and down 7.1 points vs. 63.2% in 2024

Return on Tangible Equity6 (ROTE) at 12.9% vs. 8.6% in 2024

Earning assets7 at EUR 53.0 billion, down 1.0% vs. 2024

Total proposed distribution for 2025 of EUR 1,150 million8

CET1 ratio at 13.2% as at end 2025

Q4 2025 RESULTS

Leasing and Services margins at EUR 747 million, up 10.7% vs. Q4 2024

Underlying margins at 567 bps of average earning assets vs. 541 bps in Q4 2024

Net used car sales (UCS) result at EUR 83 million x2.2 vs. Q4 2024

Cost to income ratio at 56.2% down 4 points vs. 60.2% in Q4 2024

Net income group share at EUR 232 million up 45.2% vs. Q4 2024

Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) at 12.3% vs. 7.8% in Q4 2024

On 6 February 2026, Philippe de Rovira, CEO of Ayvens, commenting on the 2025 Group results, stated:

“Since my appointment as CEO of Ayvens on 1 December 2025, I have been positively impressed by the expertise and passion of Ayvens’ teams. Their commitment and focus over the last two years have strongly contributed to the delivery of strong financial results for 2025.

2025 has been marked by key milestones, notably on IT migrations in overlapping countries, with 17 countries and 90% of the Group’s fleet now operating on the targeted IT platform of each country. The Group has engaged into a leaner and more efficient operating model.

These actions have translated in growing synergies, higher margins and a lower cost base. The strengthening of Ayvens’ asset management capabilities and the strict monitoring of residual values have allowed the Group to anticipate effectively the impacts of the ongoing normalization of used-car markets which is expected to continue going forward.

In 2025 Ayvens has delivered a cost to income ratio better than guidance and a sharp increase in the Group’s ROTE. On the back of these achievements, I am pleased to confirm the PowerUp 2026 financial targets on cost to income and ROTE. For 2026, Ayvens will continue to prioritize profitability and asset risk management and enhance further its focus on customer satisfaction and operational excellence.”

POWERUP 2026 CORE TARGETS CONFIRMED

Pre-tax annual gross synergies of EUR 440 million

Cost/Income ratio excl. UCS and non-recurring items at c. 52%

CET1 ratio of c. 12%

Dividend payout of 50%

ROTE in the range 13% - 15%

Earning assets growth of 6% CAGR over 2023-2026 is not being targeted any longer in the context of a strategic shift towards profitability and strict residual value setting

2026 GUIDANCE

Gross UCS result per unit EUR 200-600

Costs to achieve (CTA) less than EUR 30 million

Q4 2025 AND FY 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Fleet and earning assets

Earning assets stood at EUR 53.0 billion, a decrease of 1.0% compared to Q4 2024 and an increase of 0.8% compared to Q3 2025.

This decrease results notably from the reduction in the fleet in the United Kingdom and the subscription activity in Germany, both being under restructuring following the portfolio review undertaken in 2024, and in Turkey where the economy is still undergoing a hyperinflation phase. Excluding these three perimeters, Ayvens’ earning assets increased year-on-year by 1.1% and by 1.2% vs. Q3 2025.

Ayvens’ total fleet amounted to 3.175 million units, down 3.2%9 year-on-year reflecting the continued impacts of the portfolio review that was conducted throughout 2024, the proactive actions taken to restore profitability in the backdrop of an overall sluggish environment. Compared to end September 2025, total fleet is decreasing by 0.6%, showing signs of stabilization of the Group’s fleet.

Full-service leasing contracts reached 2,525 thousand vehicles, down 3.2%8 year-on-year and 0.5% vs. end September 2025.

Fleet management contracts reached 650 thousand vehicles, a decrease of 3.3% vs. end December 2024 and 0.7% vs. end September 2025.

EV penetration reached 43%10 of new passenger car registrations for 2025 vs. 39% in 2024. Ayvens’ BEV11 and PHEV11 penetration stood at 32% and 11% respectively in 2025.

Income statement

Ayvens net income group share stood at EUR 232 million, marking a 45.2% increase vs. Q4 2024. For 2025, net income group share stood at EUR 996 million, an increase of 45.7% compared to 2024. This strong performance resulted from the combined effects of increasing margins, a higher net used car sales result and lower operating expenses, highlighting the strength of Ayvens’ business model through the cycle and the growing benefits of the LeasePlan acquisition.

Gross operating income

In Q4 2025, gross operating income reached EUR 830 million, up 16.5% compared to Q4 2024, supported both by higher margins and a higher net used car sales result. For 2025, gross operating income stood at EUR 3,355 million, an increase of 11.3% vs. 2024, driven by the same effects.

Thanks to the continued successful execution of LeasePlan’s integration, Q4 2025 gross revenue synergies on procurement, insurance and remarketing reached EUR 65 million compared to EUR 41 million in Q4 2024. For 2025, gross revenue synergies totalled EUR 231 million.

As indicated in Q3 2025 results press release, Ayvens reached an agreement with the Lincoln consortium on 27 October 2025 on the contingent consideration and related matters, the outcome of which had a positive impact of EUR 40 million on Ayvens operating result, of which EUR 47 million in leasing and services margins and EUR -7 million in other expenses.

Leasing contract and Services margins

Leasing and Services margins reached EUR 747 million, an increase of 10.7% compared to Q4 2024, and a decrease of 3.7% compared to the high point of Q3 2025. For 2025, total margins reached EUR 2,944 million, an increase of 9.1% compared to 2024.

Underlying margins increased by 3.8% compared to Q4 2024, at EUR 749 million and stood at 567 bps vs. 541 bps in Q4. For 2025, underlying margins stood at EUR 3,014 million or 565 bps of average earning assets, an increase of 7.2% or 33 bps compared to 2024.

Non-recurring items totalled EUR -2 million vs. EUR -46 million in Q4 2024, consisting mostly of EUR 47 million of exceptional revenues linked to the agreement with Lincoln consortium offset by hyperinflation impact in Turkey for EUR -27 million vs. EUR -40 million in Q4 2024, breakage costs for EUR -16 million, and Mark-to-market (MtM) of derivatives for EUR -1 million.

Used car sales result and Depreciation adjustments

Net UCS result reached EUR 83 million, up 120% vs. Q4 2024 which stood at EUR 38 million. This results from a lower Gross UCS result which continued to normalize in 2025 to reach EUR 99 million vs. EUR 200 million in Q4 2024, that was more than offset by a strong reduction in depreciation adjustments down to EUR -16 million vs. EUR -162 million in Q4 2024. As a reminder, Q4 2024 included EUR-75 million of PPA amortisation and EUR -87 million of net prospective depreciation.

The normalization of the Gross UCS result, which was very gradual over the first nine months of 2025, accelerated in the fourth quarter, with Gross UCS result per unit at EUR 702 per unit vs. EUR 1,110 in Q3 2025 and EUR 1,267 in Q4 2024. In the backdrop of the usual end-of-year seasonality, the overall lower result per unit was mostly driven by a marked decline on result per unit on ICE cars, combined with an increase of the volume of BEVs sold whose result per unit was stable compared to Q3 2025.

Conversely, thanks to the lower depreciation adjustments, net UCS result per unit stood at EUR 589 per unit, up vs. Q3 2025 at EUR 536 and Q4 2024 at EUR 239.

Total volume of cars sold was stable vs. Q3 2025, at 141k units and down vs. Q4 2024 at 158k units, reflecting the lower number of new vehicles which were delivered in 2021 and 2022 in the context of supply chain disruptions at the time.

For 2025, gross UCS result per unit reached EUR 1,075, landing at the high end of the Group’s 2025 guidance ranging between EUR 700 and EUR 1,100 per unit. Net UCS result per unit stood at EUR 703 vs. EUR 508 in 2024.

As from Q4 2025, the Group’s net stock of prospective depreciation costs yet to be reversed is EUR 82 million.

Operating expenses

In Q4 2025, operating expenses amounted to EUR 477 million, flat compared to Q4 2024. For 2025, expenses amounted to EUR 1,826 million, a decrease of -3.9% compared to 2024.

Q4 2025 cost to achieve12 (CTA) amounted to EUR 34 million compared to EUR 41 million in Q4 2024. Besides, as announced in Q3 2025 financial results press release, a EUR 23 million one-off impairment of IT assets was booked, partially offsetting the EUR 40 million income due to the agreement with Lincoln consortium. For the full year 2025, CTA reached EUR 112 million, slightly better than 2025 guidance range of EUR 115 million to EUR 125 million

Excluding CTA and the one-off impairment of IT assets, underlying operating expenses amounted to EUR 420 million, a decrease of -3.1% vs. Q4 2024, reflecting increasing cost synergies, at EUR 41 million vs. EUR 13 million in Q4 2024, and continued strict cost monitoring across the organization.

For 2025, underlying costs decreased EUR 87 million or -4.9% compared to 2024, supported by EUR 92 million incremental synergies and tight cost monitoring across the Group.

For Q4 2025, increased margins and lower underlying operating expenses resulted in an underlying Cost/Income ratio at 56.2%, a 4.0 point decrease compared to Q4 2024. For 2025, the underlying Cost/Income ratio stood at 56.1%, improving 7.1 points compared to 2024, and 0.9 point better than the low end of the guidance for 2025, ranging between 57% and 59%.

Cost of risk

Impairment charges on receivables came in at EUR 28 million compared to EUR 36 million in Q4 2024. The cost of risk13 stood at 21 bps vs. 27 bps in Q4 2024. For 2025, cost of risk stood at EUR 113 million or 21 bps of average earning assets, a decrease of EUR 16 million vs. 2024.

Net income

Q4 2025 income tax expense came in at EUR 86 million up from EUR 43 million in Q4 2024, as a result of a higher profit before tax at EUR 318 million vs. EUR 204 million in Q4 2024 and a higher effective tax rate of 26.9% vs. 20.9% in Q4 2024, which was impacted by favourable one-offs. For 2025, effective tax rate stood at 29.1% compared to 28.6% in 2024.

Ayvens’ net income group share reached EUR 232 million in Q4 2025, compared to EUR 160 million in Q4 2024. 2025 net income group share, supported by stronger performance across the board, stood at EUR 996 million, up 45.7% from EUR 684 million in 2024.

Diluted Earnings per share14 was EUR 1.11, up 52.1% vs. EUR 0.73 in 2024.

The Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) came in at 12.3% in Q4 2025 and 12.9% for 2025.

Shareholder distribution

The Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.59 per share in respect of the 2025 financial year, compared to EUR 0.37 the prior year. This amount corresponds to Ayvens’ PowerUP 2026 target of a 50% dividend payout ratio. Conditional on this approval, the dividend will be detached on 20 May 2026.

Combined with the exceptional dividend of EUR 0.42 per share already paid on 18 December 2025 and the share buyback of EUR 360 million completed in December 2025, Ayvens distributed a total of EUR 1,150 million for the 2025 financial year, reaffirming its commitment to deliver value to shareholders.

BALANCE SHEET AND REGULATORY CAPITAL

Financial structure

Group shareholders’ equity15 totalled EUR 10.3 billion down EUR 0.1 billion compared to EUR 10.4 billion as at 31 December 2024. Net asset value per share16 (NAV) was EUR 13.07 compared to EUR 12.70 as at 31 December 2024.

Net tangible asset value (NTAV) after dividend provision stood at EUR 7.0 billion vs. EUR 7.3 billion as at 31 December 2024. NTAV per share after dividend provision was EUR 8.98 as at 31 December 2025, and EUR 8.91 as at 31 December 2024.

Total balance sheet stood at EUR 70.9 billion, down EUR 4.3 billion vs. 31 December 2024. This variation is mainly on the back of the EUR 3.0 billion reduction in cash following the implementation of the Group’s treasury target operating model allowing the Group to use its excess cash reserves deposited at the DNB.

The Group continues to have access to ample short-term liquidity, with cash holdings at central bank of EUR 2.0 billion and an undrawn committed Revolving Credit Facility of EUR 3.5 billion in place.

Financial debt is down at EUR 36.4 billion compared to EUR 40.1 billion at the end of December 2024, while deposits are at EUR 14.3 billion slightly up compared to EUR 13.9 billion at the end of December 2024.

Ayvens has strong long-term debt credit ratings from Moody’s (A1), S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings (A-).

Regulatory capital

Ayvens’ risk-weighted assets (RWA) totalled EUR 53.7 billion as at 31 December 2025, with credit risk-weighted assets accounting for 93% of the total.

The EUR 0.5 billion decrease in total RWA compared to 30 September 2025 is mainly explained by EUR 400 million credit RWA Group alignment and reduction in cash & forward deposits for EUR 500 million, partially offset by an increase of EUR 500 million linked to the growth in earning assets.

Thanks to this reduction in RWA and the Group’s strong organic capital build-up throughout 2025, Ayvens’ Common Equity Tier 1 ratio reached 13.2% vs. 12.8% in Q3 2025 i.e. 383 basis points above the regulatory requirement of 9.38%. Total Capital ratio stood at 17.4% compared vs. 17.0% as at 30 September 2025.





CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS

Date: 6 February 2026, at 10.00 am Paris time – 9.00 am London time

6 February 2026, at 10.00 am Paris time – 9.00 am London time Speakers: Philippe de Rovira, CEO / Patrick Sommelet, Deputy CEO and CFO

AGENDA

30 April 2026: Q1 2026 results

Q1 2026 results 13 May 2026: Annual General Meeting

Annual General Meeting 20 May 2026: Dividend detachment

Dividend detachment 22 May 2026: Dividend payment

Dividend payment 30 July 2026: Q2 2026 results

Q2 2026 results 21 September 2026: Capital Markets Day

Capital Markets Day 29 October 2026: Q3 2026 results

Appendix

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

in EUR million Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Q Var. FY 2025 FY 2024 FY Var. Leasing revenues 2,823.7 2,871.5 -1.7% 11,293.6 11,016.8 2.5% Leasing costs - depreciation (1,995.5) (2,070.0) -3.6% (8,094.3) (8,085.7) 0.1% Leasing costs - financing (464.4) (505.9) -8.2% (1,879.3) (1,897.5) -1.0% Unrealised G/L on financial instruments17 (18.6) 2.2 n.a. (56.3) 37.1 n.a. Leasing margin 345.2 297.7 16.0% 1,263.7 1,070.7 18.0% Services revenues 1,304.3 1,320.7 -1.2% 5,222.9 5,451.0 -4.2% Cost of services revenues (902.1) (943.2) -4.4% (3,542.7) (3,824.5) -7.4% Services margin 402.1 377.5 6.5% 1,680.3 1,626.5 3.3% Leasing & Services margins 747.3 675.2 10.7% 2,944.0 2,697.2 9.1% Proceeds of cars sold 2,129.9 2,219.7 -4.0% 8,690.3 8,883.3 -2.2% Cost of cars sold (2,031.0) (2,020.1) 0.5% (8,062.2) (7,975.4) 1.1% Depreciation costs adjustments (16.0) (162.0) -90.1% (217.3) (590.9) -63.2% UCS result and depreciation adjustments 82.9 37.7 120.0% 410.9 317.1 29.6% Gross Operating Income 830.3 712.9 16.5% 3,354.9 3,014.3 11.3% Staff expenses (302.3) (290.6) 4.0% (1,120.8) (1,180.5) -5.1% General and administrative expenses (102.8) (135.5) -24.1% (505.1) (546.3) -7.5% Depreciation and amortisation (72.1) (48.5) 48.6% (200.2) (172.5) 16.0% Total operating expenses (477.2) (474.6) 0.5% (1,826.1) (1,899.3) -3.9% Impairment charges on receivables (27.5) (36.1) -23.8% (112.8) (128.5) -12.2% Other income / (expense) (8.6) (2.7) n.a. (12.6) (2.2) n.a. Operating result 317.0 199.6 58.8% 1,403.3 984.2 42.6% Share of profit from equity method 1.5 4.4 -66.0% 6.3 10.1 -38.2% Profit before tax 318.4 203.9 56.2% 1,409.6 994.3 41.8% Income tax expense (85.6) (42.7) 100.6% (410.0) (284.2) 44.3% Net income 232.8 161.3 44.3% 999.6 710.2 40.8% Non-controlling interests (1.0) (1.6) -38.7% (3.8) (26.6) -85.6% Net income group share 231.9 159.7 45.2% 995.8 683.6 45.7%





BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2025

in EUR million 31 December 2025 31 December 2024 Earning assets 53,045.3 53,565.0 o/w Rental fleet 51,168.9 51,550.0 o/w Finance lease receivables 1,877.4 2,014.9 Cash & Cash deposits with the ECB 2,045.0 5,023.2 Intangibles (incl. goodwill) 2,736.6 2,791.2 Operating lease and other receivables 8,393.6 8,785.7 Other 4,630.4 4,951.0 Total assets 70,851.0 75,115.8 Group shareholders' equity 11,010.6 11,135.3 o/w Group shareholders’ equity excl. AT1 10,260.6 10,385.3 o/w AT1 750.0 750.0 Tangible shareholders’ equity 7,499.1 7,571.8 Non-controlling interests 29.2 27.2 Total equity 11,039.9 11,162.5 Deposits 14,308.4 13,890.6 Financial debt 36,379.4 40,141.8 Trade and other payables 5,867.0 6,464.5 Other liabilities 3,256.3 3,456.4 Total liabilities and equity 70,851.0 75,115.8





EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)

Basic EPS FY 2025 FY 2024 Existing shares 783,862,091 816,960,428 Shares allocated to cover stock options and shares awarded to staff (567,562) (839,734) Treasury shares in liquidity contracts (115,372) (159,221) End of period number of shares 783,179,157 815,961,473 Weighted average number of shares used for EPS calculation18 (A) 813,361,289 815,826.507 in EUR million Net income group share 995.8 683.6 Deduction of interest on AT1 capital (73.3) (73.5) Net income group share after deduction of interest on AT1 capital (B) 922.5 610.1 Basic EPS (in EUR) (B/A) 1.13 0.75 Diluted EPS FY 2025 FY 2024 Existing shares 783,862,091 816,960,428 Shares issued for no consideration19 21,710,382 17,829,769 End of period number of shares 805,572,473 834,790,197 Weighted average number of shares used for EPS calculation (A) 833,972,309 834,983,672 Diluted EPS (in EUR) (B/A’) 1.11 0.73





Return on tangible equity (ROTE)

in EUR million Q4 2025 Q4 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 Group shareholders' equity 11,010.6 11,135.3 11,010.6 11,135.3 AT1 Capital (750.0) (750.0) (750.0) (750.0) Interest on AT1 capital (37.2) (37.6) (37.2) (37.6) Distribution provision20 (462.5) (302.3) (462.5) (302.3) OCI excluding conversion reserves 4.7 8.0 4.7 8.0 Equity base for ROE end of period 9,765.7 10,053.4 9,765.7 10,053.4 Goodwill 2,127.5 2,128.3 2,127.5 2,128.3 Intangible assets 609.2 662.9 609.2 662.9 Average equity base for ROE calculation 9,695.4 9,990.9 9,909.6 9,838.5 Average Goodwill 2,127.9 2,128.3 2,127.9 2,128.3 Average Intangible assets 643.8 663.1 636.0 654.4 Average tangible equity for ROTE calculation 6,923.7 7,199.5 7,145.7 7,055.8 Net income group share 231.9 159.7 995.8 683.6 Interest on AT1 capital (19.1) (18.5) (73.3) (73.5) Adjusted net income group share 212.8 141.2 922.5 610.1 ROTE 12.3% 7.8% 12.9% 8.6%





CRR3/CRD6 prudential capital ratios and Risk Weighted Assets

in EUR million 31 December 2025 30 September 2025 Group shareholders’ equity 11,011 11,459 AT1 capital (750) (750) Distribution provision21 & interest on AT1 capital (500) (1,092) Goodwill and intangible assets (2,737) (2,768) Deductions and regulatory adjustments 75 116 Common Equity Tier 1 capital 7,099 6,964 AT1 capital 750 750 Tier 1 capital 7,849 7,714 Tier 2 capital 1,500 1,500 Total capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) 9,349 9,214 Risk-Weighted Assets 53,745 54,250 Credit Risk Weighted Assets 49,889 50,314 Market Risk Weighted Assets 915 885 Operational Risk Weighted Assets 2,942 3,051 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 13.2% 12.8% Tier 1 ratio 14.6% 14.2% Total Capital ratio 17.4% 17.0%

Tangible book value per share

in EUR million 31 December 2025 31 December 2024 Group shareholders' equity 11,010.6 11,135.3 AT1 capital (750.0) (750.0) Interest on AT1 capital (37.2) (37.6) Book value of treasury shares 12.3 15.3 Net Asset Value (NAV) 10,235.8 10,363.0 Goodwill (2,127.5) (2,128.3) Intangible assets (609.2) (662.9) Net Tangible Asset Value (NTAV) 7,499.1 7,571.8 Distribution provision (462.5) (302.3) NTAV after dividend provision22 7,036.7 7,269.6 Number of shares23 783,179,157 815,961,473 NAV per share 13.07 12.70 NTAV per share 9.58 9.28 NTAV per share after distribution provision 8.98 8.91





Quarterly series

(in EUR million) Q4 202324 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Leasing margin25 25 77.6 281.2 260.2 231.7 297.7 265.1 307.7 345.8 345.2 Services margin 26 388.4 407.4 426.7 414.8 377.5 443.3 404.4 430.4 402.1 Leasing and Services margins 466.1 688.6 686.9 646.5 675.2 708.4 712.1 776.2 747.3 Used Car Sales (UCS) result 254.7 252.0 234.0 222.3 199.6 193.4 180.9 154.9 98.9 Depreciation adjustments (161.0) (147.5) (136.3) (145.2) (162.0) (82.7) (38.4) (80.2) (16.0) UCS result and Depreciation adjustments 25 93.7 104.5 97.7 77.2 37.7 110.6 142.5 74.8 82.9 Gross operating income 559.8 793.1 784.5 723.7 712.9 819.0 854.7 851.0 830.2 Total operating expenses (516.9) (489.6) (475.3) (459.9) (474.6) (472.8) (446.8) (429.2) (477.2) Impairment charges on receivables (24.4) (33.1) (30.5) (28.8) (36.1) (30.7) (27.2) (27.5) (27.5) Other income/(expense) (28.8) 9.0 (1.2) (7.3) (2.7) (1.0) 3.2 (6.3) (8.6) Net result from equity method 1.6 1.5 2.3 2.0 4.4 1.6 1.7 1.5 1.5 Profit before tax (8.7) 280.9 279.9 229.7 203.9 316.0 385.6 389.5 318.4 Income tax expense (0.8) (88.4) (71.4) (81.6) (42.7) (94.9) (113.7) (115.8) (85.6) Result from discontinued operations (0.2) - - - - - - - - Non-controlling interests (10.4) (11.1) (12.5) (1.4) (1.6) (1.2) (0.6) (1.1) (1.0) Net income group share (20.2) 181.3 195.9 146.7 159.7 219.9 271.3 272.7 231.9 (in '000) Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 202427 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Total Contracts 3,420 3,386 3,373 3,332 3,281 3,239 3,204 3,193 3,175 Full service leasing contracts 2,709 2,699 2,686 2,653 2,609 2,578 2,557 2,539 2,525 Fleet management contracts 710 686 686 680 672 662 648 654 650











1 The financial information presented for the financial year ending 31 December 2025 was approved by the Board of Directors on 5 February 2026 under the chairmanship of Pierre Palmieri and has been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted in the European Union and applicable at that date. The audit procedures carried out on the consolidated annual financial statements are in progress

2 Leasing and services margins excluding non-recurring items

3 Used car sales result including depreciation adjustments

4 Management information

5 Excluding UCS result and non-recurring items

6 Net income group share after deduction of interest on AT1 capital divided by average shareholder equity before non‑controlling interests, goodwill and intangible assets

7 Net carrying amount of rental fleet plus net receivables from finance leases

8 Subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 13 May 2026

9 Q4 2024 on a like-for-like perimeter: total fleet restated to exclude UAE classified as held-for-sale in Q4 2025

10 Management information, in EU+: European Union, UK, Norway, Switzerland

11 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and Plug-in Hybrids (PHEV)

12 Management information

13 Annualized impairment charges on receivables expressed as a percentage of arithmetic average of earning assets

14 Calculated according to IAS 33. Basic EPS at EUR 1.13. Under IAS 33, EPS is computed using the average number of shares weighted by time apportionment

15 Excluding Additional Tier 1 capital

16 Before dividend provision

17 Unrealised gains/losses on financial instruments

18 Average number of shares weighted by time apportionment for the share buyback completed in December 2025

19 Assuming exercise of warrants as per IAS 33

20 Assuming dividend payout ratio of 50% of adjusted net income group share

21 Assuming dividend payout ratio of 50% of net income group share after deduction of interest on AT1 capital ion

22 Assuming dividend payout ratio of 50% of adjusted net income group share

23 The number of shares considered is the number of ordinary shares outstanding at end of period, excluding treasury shares

24 Restated for the provision related to the UK motor finance commissions

25 Change in presentation of GOI components: prospective depreciation was reclassified from Leasing costs – depreciation in Leasing margin to Depreciation costs adjustments in Used car sales result and depreciation adjustments. This change is applied retrospectively to all periods.

26 Reclassification of depreciation costs for short-term rental vehicles from Leasing to Services margin applied retrospectively to all periods from 2023.

27 Q4 2024 to Q3 2025 total fleet restated to exclude UAE, classified as held-for-sale in Q4 2025





