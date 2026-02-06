Melmed Law Group Welcomes Attorney Talia Shapiro to Its Employment Law Practice

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group is pleased to announce that Talia Shapiro has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney, where she represents employees in wage-and-hour class actions and individual employment disputes.

Talia brings a strong academic foundation and practical experience to Melmed Law Group, with a focused commitment to advancing workplace fairness and protecting employee rights. Her practice centers on wage-and-hour class actions and individual employment claims on behalf of workers throughout California.

Talia earned her Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where she studied Legal Studies and Consumer Behavior & Marketplace Studies. She received her Juris Doctor in 2025 from LMU Loyola Law School. While at Loyola, she served as Senior Research Editor of the Entertainment Law Review and as Vice President of the Women’s Law Association, reflecting her leadership and involvement in legal scholarship and student organizations.

During law school, Talia participated in Loyola’s Conciliation & Mediation Assistance Clinic, where she gained hands-on experience developing interviewing, problem assessment, case management, and negotiation skills through conciliations and mediations conducted under professional supervision. She also served as a research assistant to Professor Bornstein, where she researched pay transparency legislation and employment law in the United States, further strengthening her interest in workplace equity.

Raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, Talia brings a thoughtful, client-centered approach to her practice. She is a member of the State Bar of California and is dedicated to advocating for employee rights through both class actions and individual employment matters at Melmed Law Group.

To learn more about Talia Shapiro please visit: https://www.melmedlaw.com/team/talia-shapiro/

About Melmed Law Group

Melmed Law Group is a leading employment law firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm specializes in representing employees in cases involving workplace harassmen t, discrimination , wrongful termination , wage theft, and other employment-related matters. Founded by Jonathan Melmed , the firm is committed to protecting the rights of workers and achieving justice for those who have been wronged by their employers.

