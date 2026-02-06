5G Equipment Market Size to Exceed $264.76 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G Equipment Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The 5G Equipment Market Size was valued at USD 31.79 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.61% to reach USD 264.76 billion by 2035.”

Rising Tech Adoption and Government Support to Drive Market Expansion Globally

Demand for high-speed, low-latency communication is on the rise to support the usage of emerging technologies including IoT, augmented reality (AR), driverless vehicles, and smart cities, which is a primary driver of the worldwide 5G Equipment market. Telecom operator is updating the infrastructure swiftly with increased demand for data consumption and user expectations. Additionally, supportive government initiatives including spectrum auctions, R&D financing, and digital transformation initiatives are driving the expansion of 5G. Moreover, the evolution toward software-defined networking and virtualization is permitting more flexible, cost-effective 5G implementation.

Market Size and Growth Projections:

Market Size in 2025: USD 31.79 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 264.76 Billion

CAGR: 23.61 % from 2026 to 2035

By Frequency Band Motion: Sub-6 GHz held the largest share of 62.4% in 2025

In 2025, Asia Pacific dominates the global market with 37.5% share

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Huawei

Ericsson

Nokia

Samsung

ZTE

Cisco

NEC

Fujitsu

Qualcomm

Intel

CommScope

Mavenir

Airspan

Casa Systems

Sercomm

Keysight

VIAVI

Analog Devices

Qorvo

Infovista

5G Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Communication Infrastructure (Radio Access Network (RAN), Core Network, and Backhaul & Transport)

• By Equipment Type (Macro Cell Equipment, Small Cell Equipment, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Massive MIMO, and Beamforming Equipment)

• By Frequency Band (Sub-6 GHz, Above 6 GHz (mmWave), and Others (Unlicensed/Shared Spectrum))

• By End-Use Industry (Telecom Operators, Enterprises (Smart Manufacturing, Smart Cities), Defense & Government, Healthcare, Automotive, and Energy & Utilities)





Key Segmentation Analysis

By Communication Infrastructure

Radio Access Network (RAN) dominated the global 5G equipment market with a significant 60.4% share in 2025, driven by widespread deployment of macro and small cells, massive MIMO, and beamforming technologies. The Core Network segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2035, fueled by the transition from non-standalone to standalone 5G architecture.

By Equipment Type

Macro Cell Equipment held the dominant position in the 5G equipment market with a 32.3% share in 2025 due to its role in delivering wide-area coverage and supporting the early phases of 5G deployment. Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2033, driven by its ability to dramatically boost network capacity and spectral efficiency.

By Frequency Band

The Sub-6 GHz frequency band dominated the 5G equipment market with a 62.4% share in 2025, driven by its balanced capabilities in coverage and capacity. The Above 6 GHz (mmWave) segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2033, as demand grows for ultra-high-speed, low-latency communication in densely populated and high-traffic environments.

By End-Use Industry

Telecom operators led the global 5G equipment market with a 57.3% share in 2025, driven by large-scale investments in nationwide 5G infrastructure rollouts. Enterprises, especially those in smart manufacturing and smart cities, are expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2033, as they adopt private 5G networks to enable real-time automation, intelligent monitoring, and IoT integration.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the global 5G equipment market with a 37.5% share in 2025, supported by rapid infrastructure development, large-scale expenditures, and aggressive 5G rollouts by telecom operators.

North America is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR of 24.3% from 2026 to 2035 in the 5G equipment market, led by rapid advancements in telecommunications infrastructure, high enterprise adoption, and government-backed spectrum availability.

Integration Challenges and Spectrum Disparities May Impede Market Expansion Globally

The complexity of network integration and compatibility across different manufacturers and legacy systems (one of the primary limitations in the 5G Equipment Market) Maintaining performance, signaling handovers, and continuity when migrating between 4G and 5G is a major area of technical challenge for both capabilities. Furthermore, the discrepancy between global and domestic spectrum policies and practices can cause delays and inefficiencies in deployments, particularly in emerging nations.

Recent Developments:

In 2024 , Huawei announced plans to introduce a full suite of commercial 5.5G equipment in 2024, aiming for peak downlink speeds of 10 Gbps and support for up to 100 billion IoT connections.

, Huawei announced plans to introduce a full suite of commercial 5.5G equipment in 2024, aiming for peak downlink speeds of 10 Gbps and support for up to 100 billion IoT connections. In February 2025, Ericsson delivered 100,000 Massive MIMO 5G radios to Bharti Airtel across 12 Indian circles in just over 500 days, reinforcing its commitment to energy-efficient and scalable radio infrastructure.

