WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Do only older adults get vein disease, or can the condition begin earlier in life? A HelloNation article answers this important question by explaining how vein disease affects people of all ages. The article features Vein Treatment Expert Hratch Karamanoukian of Williamsville, NY, and explores how genetics, lifestyle, circulation, and other factors contribute to conditions like varicose veins and chronic venous insufficiency. The full discussion is available in a HelloNation article.

The HelloNation article clarifies that vein disease can start as early as a person’s twenties. Vein valves begin to weaken when blood struggles to flow back toward the heart, leading to increased pressure and swelling in the legs. Symptoms like aching, heaviness, or fatigue are often mistaken for temporary discomfort. The article explains that these are early signs of venous problems and should not be ignored.

Family history is a key contributor to vein disease, according to the HelloNation feature. If a parent or grandparent had varicose veins or related conditions, there is a greater chance of earlier onset for younger family members. The article emphasizes that this genetic risk increases when combined with long hours of sitting or standing, underscoring the importance of early screening and lifestyle adjustments.

Profession-related habits also influence vein health. The article highlights that careers that involve prolonged standing, such as teaching or retail, can place excessive strain on the vein walls. Conversely, office jobs that involve prolonged sitting reduce circulation. Both situations can increase the risk of chronic venous insufficiency. Vein Treatment Expert Hratch Karamanoukian emphasizes that simple steps, such as taking movement breaks or elevating the legs, can reduce daily pressure on the vein system.

Hormonal changes further complicate vein disease. The article notes that pregnancy is often when many women first notice visible veins, but the issue isn’t limited to that stage of life. Hormonal fluctuations caused by birth control or therapy can trigger early signs of vein disease. HelloNation’s coverage suggests that recognizing these early symptoms can help individuals take action sooner, such as using compression wear or modifying routines.

Excess weight is another factor that contributes to symptoms of vein disease. The HelloNation article explains that added pressure from body weight makes it more difficult for blood to circulate freely. People who are overweight may notice early signs such as swelling or skin changes. Maintaining a healthy weight is identified as one of the most important long-term strategies to reduce the risk of complications like leg ulcers or worsening circulation.

One of the most important messages in the article is that vein disease should not be viewed solely as cosmetic. The article explains that untreated vein conditions can lead to serious medical problems over time. What starts with spider veins or mild discomfort can evolve into varicose veins, CVI, or even leg ulcers. In more advanced cases, blood clots may form and lead to life-threatening outcomes. Vein Treatment Expert Hratch Karamanoukian encourages patients to take these conditions seriously before they progress.

The HelloNation article offers practical recommendations for preserving vein health. These include staying active, elevating the legs after prolonged standing or sitting, and wearing compression garments when needed. These steps help manage early symptoms and prevent long-term damage. The article reinforces that daily habits play a major role in managing symptoms of vein disease and preventing complications.

It also warns that if left untreated, vein problems can lead to skin discoloration, persistent swelling, and reduced mobility. The article recommends that even young adults consider evaluations if symptoms appear. Early detection and care can improve outcomes significantly and help maintain a better quality of life.

Myth vs. Fact: Only Older People Get Vein Disease features insights from Hratch Karamanoukian, Vein Treatment Expert of Williamsville, NY, in HelloNation.

