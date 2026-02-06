Stellantis Reports Q4 2025 Estimated Consolidated Shipments of 1.5 Million Units, +9% y-o-y

North America Shipments Up 43%, with South America, Middle East & Africa and China and India & Asia Pacific Also Reporting Growth

AMSTERDAM, February 6, 2026 – Stellantis N.V. today released its consolidated shipment estimates. The term “shipments” describes the volume of vehicles delivered to dealers, distributors, or directly from the Company to retail and fleet customers, which drive revenue recognition.

Consolidated shipments for the three months ending December 31, 2025, were an estimated 1.5 million units, a 9% increase y-o-y. This increase was primarily driven by North America and further supported by year‑over‑year shipment growth in South America and in the Middle East & Africa. This was partially offset by a decline in Enlarged Europe due to a combination of a contracting LCV market and competitive pressures.

In North America, Q4 shipments grew by approximately 127 thousand units compared to the same period in 2024, representing a 43% y-o-y increase. This significant improvement reflects the benefits of normalized inventory dynamics, in comparison to the prior year’s inventory reduction initiative, as well as increased momentum in the region with Q4 ’25 orders up nearly 150% y-o-y, driven largely by new and refreshed offerings from Jeep ® , Ram and Dodge brands. Shipments of the refreshed Jeep ® Grand Cherokee and Ram LD HEMI® V8 accounted for over 30% of y-o-y growth, partially offset by a decrease in PHEV shipments.

Enlarged Europe reported a decrease of approximately 26 thousand units, or 4% y-o-y. PC and LCV shipments each contracted. Increased shipments of the four Smart Car platform nameplates (Citroën C3, C3 Aircross, Opel Frontera, Fiat Grande Panda), rose 61 thousand additional units, or 127% y-o-y, due to progress rolling out each of the products, in an expanding range of BEV, MHEV, and ICE powertrain variants. This was not sufficient to reverse an overall drop of 21 thousand units in PCs, or 4% y-o-y, primarily driven by Peugeot, whose shipments were down approximately 30 thousand units, due to declining volumes of Peugeot 208 and of Peugeot 308, ahead of its recent MCA. In addition, LCV volumes were down by 5 thousand units, or 3% y-o-y, against a market context of 7% y-o-y industry volume decline.

Across Stellantis’ other regions, shipments grew 24 thousand units net in aggregate, representing a 6% increase y-o-y, mainly driven by an 18 thousand units increase in South America (+7% y-o-y), and an increase of three thousand units each in both Middle East & Africa (+2% y-o-y) as well as China, India & Asia Pacific (+20% y-o-y). Stellantis maintained its leadership in South America, with a 7% increase y-o-y supported by solid demand in Brazil. Growth in the Middle East & Africa was primarily driven by positive developments in Türkiye, and to a lesser extent, by both the ramp‑up of local production in Algeria, and continued growth in Morocco.





NOTES

(1) Consolidated shipments only include shipments by Company’s consolidated subsidiaries, which represent new vehicles invoiced to third party (dealers/importers or final customers). Consolidated shipment volumes for Q4 2025 presented here are unaudited and may be adjusted.

(2) Middle East & Africa exclude Iran, Sudan and Syria. From 2025, this excludes Israel and Palestine (prior periods have not been restated). Enlarged Europe: From 2025, this includes Israel and Palestine (prior periods have not been restated).

