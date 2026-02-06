To Nasdaq Copenhagen





Convening of annual general meeting of Nykredit Bank A/S

Nykredit Bank A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Monday, 23 February 2026 at 8.30 at the Company's offices at Sundkrogsgade 25, DK-2150 Nordhavn.

-o0o-

Agenda:

1. The Directors' report on the Company's activities in the past year.

2. Presentation of the Annual Report 2025 for approval and resolution on the discharge of the Executive Board and the Board of Directors.

3. Proposal for the appropriation of profit according to the approved Annual Report.

4. Remuneration matters, including the Remuneration Policy and remuneration report for approval.

5. Election of members of the Board of Directors.

6. Appointment of auditors.

7. Any other business.

The agenda of the Company's general meeting, the updated Remuneration Policy, the Remuneration Report as well as the Company's Annual Report will be available for inspection by the shareholders at the Company's address prior to the general meeting.

Item 5 on the agenda proposes re-election of Michael Rasmussen, Anders Jensen, Tonny Thierry Andersen and David Hellemann and Pernille Sindby for the Board of Directors.

As item 6 on the agenda the Board of Directors proposes re-appointment of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as auditors of the Company.

Admittance to the General Meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the General Meeting.

It should be noted that Nykredit Realkredit A/S holds all the shares in the Company.

Copenhagen, 6 February 2026

Nykredit Bank A/S

Board of Directors

Contact:

Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 2182 0165.

Attachment