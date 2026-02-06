SATO Corporation's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report 2025 published

SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 6 February 2026 at 9:15 am

SATO has published its Annual Report for 2025 in both Finnish and English on the company's website. The report includes the Financial Statements and the Board of Directors' report for the financial year from 1 January to 31 December 2025.

The Financial Statements and the Board of Directors' report for 2025 have also been published in compliance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in XHTML format. The primary financial statements and notes have been tagged with XBRL. The audit firm Deloitte has issued an independent assurance report providing reasonable assurance regarding SATO's ESEF financial statements.

In addition, the company has published a Corporate Governance Statement and a Remuneration Statement for 2025. These are available both as part of the Annual Report and as separate documents in the Governance section of the company's website.

For more information, please contact:

Antti Aarnio, CEO, tel. +358 201 34 4200, firstname.lastname@sato.fi

Markku Honkasalo, CFO, tel. +358 201 34 4226, firstname.lastname@sato.fi

SATO Corporation

Attachments:

Annual Report 2025

Corporate Governance Statement 2025

Remuneration Statement 2025

ESEF report as an XHTML file



SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 27,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025, SATO celebrated its 85th anniversary. www.sato.fi/en

