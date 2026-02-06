Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority approved the merger of AS Inbank and Inbank Ventures OÜ

The Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority (FSA) has granted approval for AS Inbank, as the acquiring company, to merge with Inbank Ventures OÜ, a 100% owned subsidiary of AS Inbank. With the FSA’s approval, AS Inbank may now complete the merger with Inbank Ventures OÜ as agreed on 20 June 2025. Earlier information published by AS Inbank about the merger is available here .

As a result of the merger, Inbank Ventures OÜ will be dissolved and AS Inbank will become its legal successor. As this is an intragroup merger, it will not affect the consolidated financial position of AS Inbank group or its consolidated rights and obligations. The merger is planned to be completed by no later than March 2026.

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 5,900 merchants, Inbank has 915,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Styv Solovjov

AS Inbank

Head of Investor Relations

+372 5645 9738

styv.solovjov@inbank.ee