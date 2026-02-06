VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

January 31, 2026

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: Îlot Saint-Joseph Bureaux Convergence – Bât. A, 12 ter Quai Perrache – 69002 Lyon

Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: February 6, 2026

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**



173,877,420



ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 189,607,235 Double voting rights granted on 890 ordinary shares







Transfer into bearer form of 159,714 shares with double voting rights







Exercise of stock options resulting in the issuance of 337,675 new ordinary shares Between January 8 & January 30, 2026







On January 9, 2026







Between January 12 & January 30, 2026 189,482,913

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment