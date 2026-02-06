VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
January 31, 2026
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: Îlot Saint-Joseph Bureaux Convergence – Bât. A, 12 ter Quai Perrache – 69002 Lyon
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Declaration date: February 6, 2026
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
173,877,420
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
|189,607,235
|Double voting rights granted on 890 ordinary shares
Transfer into bearer form of 159,714 shares with double voting rights
Exercise of stock options resulting in the issuance of 337,675 new ordinary shares
|Between January 8 & January 30, 2026
On January 9, 2026
Between January 12 & January 30, 2026
|189,482,913
___________________________
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
