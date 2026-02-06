VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights: January 31, 2026

Declaration of shares and voting rights
January 31, 2026
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: Îlot Saint-Joseph Bureaux Convergence – Bât. A, 12 ter Quai Perrache – 69002 Lyon
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: February 6, 2026

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the change Date on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

173,877,420

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each		189,607,235Double voting rights granted on 890 ordinary shares

 

Transfer into bearer form of 159,714 shares with double voting rights

 

Exercise of stock options resulting in the issuance of 337,675 new ordinary shares		Between January 8 & January 30, 2026

 

On January 9, 2026

 

Between January 12 & January 30, 2026		189,482,913

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

2026_02_06 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS January 31, 2026 EN_GN

