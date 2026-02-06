Hair Brush Market Set to Brush Past US$ 4,720.3 Million by 2032 as Scalp Health Awareness, Salon Expansion, and Smart Styling Tools Drive Steady Global Demand | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global hair brush market was valued at US$ 3,481.6 million in 2023 and is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 4,720.3 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 3.44% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The growth of the hair brush market is fundamentally propelled by rising global disposable incomes and an increasing consumer focus on personal hygiene and scalp health. As individuals around the world experience improved economic conditions, they are more willing to invest in quality grooming tools that support regular hair care routines. This heightened emphasis on maintaining scalp health and overall cleanliness drives consistent demand for effective and reliable grooming implements, including a wide variety of hair brushes designed to meet diverse needs.

The strong demand for hair care maintenance tools is closely linked to the broader personal care sector, which continues to perform robustly on a global scale. For example, according to Cosmetics Europe, the European hair care market generated retail sales worth €18.1 billion in 2024. This impressive economic scale reflects not only consumer spending on shampoos, conditioners, and styling products but also supports the ongoing sales of ancillary tools such as hair brushes.

Personalization and Technology Transforming the Beauty Salon and Barbershop Industry

The integration of personalization and technology within the beauty salon and barbershop industry has become a defining trend, fundamentally reshaping how services are delivered and experienced in the global hair brush market. Moving away from traditional one-size-fits-all approaches, this shift emphasizes tailor-made experiences designed to meet the unique needs, preferences, and styles of individual clients.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven algorithms and augmented reality (AR) tools are at the forefront of this transformation. These technologies analyze a variety of factors, including customers’ facial features, hair types, and even personality traits, to recommend personalized hair treatments and styles that best suit each individual. For instance, AI can assess hair texture and scalp condition to suggest the ideal hair brush or styling product, while AR-powered virtual try-on applications allow clients to experiment with different hair colors or hairstyles in real time.

The availability of such personalized, interactive tools marks a significant advancement in the beauty industry. It provides a level of customization and engagement that was previously unattainable, transforming the customer journey from a passive service experience into an active and informed process. This blend of technology and personalization not only elevates the client experience but also strengthens brand loyalty and differentiation for salons and barbershops in a competitive market.

Technological Innovations Enhancing Precision and Personalization in Salon Treatments

Advanced tools and gadgets are revolutionizing the in-salon experience by enabling more precise and personalized hair care treatments. Modern technology, such as laser-guided hair cutting systems and sophisticated scalp analysis machines, is transforming the way salons and barbershops deliver services. These innovations allow professionals to achieve highly accurate results tailored to individual client needs, improving the overall quality and effectiveness of treatments.

This trend toward technology-enhanced personalization goes beyond improving service accuracy; it also significantly enhances the client experience. Customers today expect more than just routine treatments—they seek engagement, tailored recommendations, and visible results that justify their investment of time and money. Technology enables salons to meet these expectations by providing detailed insights and data-driven approaches that foster trust and confidence.

Moreover, the integration of technology in the beauty industry reflects its responsiveness to evolving consumer demands, including a greater focus on ethical considerations and transparency. For example, scalp analysis machines can detect underlying issues without invasive procedures, promoting a more holistic and ethical approach to hair care. By combining technological precision with the personal touch of skilled professionals, the industry is shaping a future where innovation and human connection coexist harmoniously.

Hair Brush Market Growth Driven by Expansion of Barber and Beauty Salon Industries

The hair brush market is experiencing a significant boost, largely fueled by the flourishing growth of the barber and beauty salon industries. These industries serve as key channels for hair care products, including a wide variety of hair brushes, which are essential tools for professional hairstylists and barbers. The increasing number of salons and barbershops reflects a rising consumer interest in grooming, personal care, and professional styling services, directly influencing the demand for high-quality hair brushes both within these establishments and among consumers seeking salon-like results at home.

Supporting this trend, data from the Small Business Development Center in May 2020 highlighted that the United States alone was home to over 77,000 beauty salons and approximately 4,500 barbershops. These businesses collectively generated an impressive annual revenue of around US$ 20 billion, marking a substantial increase compared to previous years. This growth is indicative of a broader cultural shift where personal grooming and appearance have become higher priorities for consumers across diverse demographic groups.

The thriving beauty and barber sectors also encourage innovation in hair brush design and technology, as professionals seek tools that enhance performance, efficiency, and versatility. The demand for brushes with features such as heat resistance, ionic technology, and ergonomic design is increasing, driven by the need to cater to a variety of hair types and styling preferences encountered in salon settings.

Dominance of the Human Usage Segment in the Global Hair Brush Market

The human usage segment has overwhelmingly dominated the global hair brush market, generating more than 90.6% of the total revenue share. This dominance is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, with the segment projected to grow at a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.53%. The vast majority of hair brushes are specifically designed and manufactured for human use, addressing a broad spectrum of hair care needs, including detangling, styling, scalp massage, and the even distribution of natural oils across hair strands.

One of the key reasons behind the sustained growth of the human usage segment is the diverse and evolving demands of the global population. Hair types, lengths, textures, and styling preferences vary widely across different regions and cultures, creating a rich market for hair brushes tailored to specific needs. For example, brushes designed for thick, curly hair differ significantly from those suited for fine or straight hair.

Moreover, consumers are increasingly aware of the importance of using the right tools to maintain hair health and achieve personalized styling goals. This heightened awareness fuels demand for a wide range of hair brushes, including those with unique bristle types, ergonomic handles, and additional features like ionic technology or heat resistance.

Robust Growth of the Hair Brush Market in North America

The hair brush market in North America has experienced robust growth, driven by several key factors that reflect the region’s strong culture of personal grooming and beauty care. A significant contributor to this growth is the widespread popularity of professional hairstyling, supported by the presence of numerous beauty salons and hairstyling studios across the region.

North America’s large market size is also underpinned by the region’s relatively high per capita income, which enables consumers to invest in quality hair care products without significant budget constraints. This financial capacity translates into a willingness among buyers to pay a premium for innovative and specialized hair brushes that offer enhanced performance and benefits. The consumer base here is increasingly discerning, often prioritizing products that combine functionality with advanced technology.

Innovations such as heat-resistant bristles, ionic technology, and ergonomic designs have successfully captured consumer interest in North America. Heat-resistant bristles protect hair from damage during styling with hot tools, while ionic technology helps reduce frizz and static, promoting healthier and shinier hair. Ergonomically designed brushes enhance user comfort and ease of use, appealing to both everyday consumers and professional stylists. The preference for these technologically advanced hair brushes highlights a broader trend in the market toward specialized, high-performance products that meet the evolving needs of modern consumers.

