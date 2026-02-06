WINTOPAY and Shoplazza Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver Seamless Local Acquiring Solutions, Featured on the Nasdaq Tower

HONG KONG, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, WINTOPAY , a global digital payment solutions provider with over 13 years of expertise serving online stores worldwide, has received one of Shoplazza’s 2025 Partner of the Year awards for its exceptional service capabilities and outstanding performance in the cross-border payments sector.This honor was presented by Shoplazza, a leading global SaaS AI-commerce platform. Now in its fourth consecutive year, the award recognizes merchants and partners that have demonstrated excellence in global market expansion, technological innovation, and ecosystem collaboration.

As the digital economy expands rapidly, the smoothness and security of online payment experiences have become critical factors in determining e-commerce businesses’ ability to capture market share. Through its deep collaboration with Shoplazza, WINTOPAY has seamlessly integrated its payment solutions with Shoplazza's technology ecosystem, providing merchants with one‑stop, highly efficient, and high‑conversion acquiring services.





WINTOPAY & Shoplazza Shine Together on the Nasdaq Tower.

Following technical collaboration, Shoplazza and WINTOPAY are committed to supporting cross-border merchants' long-term growth by enhancing infrastructure and delivering tangible results.To highlight this partnership, the two companies have jointly appeared on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, New York. Using this iconic landmark, they showcase their strategic vision for ecosystem collaboration and long-term dedication, empowering partners with confidence and support for global expansion.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZ5rJvjswyE

Addressing Merchant Needs in the DTC Era

As cross-border e-commerce enters a development phase driven by standardization and compliance, DTC brands face an increasingly complex operating environment in their global expansion. Strengthening tax regulation, rising anti-money laundering and data security requirements, together with consumers’ growing expectations for localized payment experiences, are profoundly reshaping the entry barriers and competitive logic of global operations. Ecosystem collaboration based on openness and co-construction is emerging as a key driver for cross-border merchants to improve operational efficiency.

WINTOPAY and Shoplazza share a high degree of alignment in their service philosophy and technological aspirations. The two parties have achieved deep synergy and complementary strengths in ecosystem development, continuously enhancing payment success rates and commercial conversion efficiency to fully support cross-border merchants in their stable and long-term global growth. Through advanced technological integration, WINTOPAY has seamlessly integrated its payment solutions with Shoplazza’s technology ecosystem. With the WINTOPAY payment plugin, Shoplazza merchants can deploy access to major international card payments such as Visa and Mastercard with one click, allowing consumers to complete payments directly on-site. This shortens the payment process and time, significantly improving payment success rates and reducing cart abandonment rates.

Notably, this payment solution deeply integrates the core technological advantages of both parties: Shoplazza builds end-to-end system capabilities across website building, payments, fulfillment, and customer operations. By deeply embedding AI into its products and workflows, Shoplazza continuously improves front-end performance and operational efficiency, forming a controllable, stable, and scalable growth foundation for merchants expanding across markets. WINTOPAY, leveraging years of expertise in security, compliance, and risk control technologies in the global payment sector, provides merchants with more secure payment solutions, more convenient cross-border settlement channels, and a smarter risk management service system.





Collaborate Deeper, Empower Merchants for Greater Growth

Zhou Chaofu, Chief Executive Officer of WINTOPAY, said: "In our collaboration with Shoplazza, we are highly aligned in our core philosophy of 'merchant-centric growth'. As a cross-border payment partner, WINTOPAY goes beyond providing standardized payment services; we also offer industry-specific customized solutions and full-cycle operational support. We are committed to being a trusted partner for merchants expanding into international markets. Moving forward, we will continue to work with Shoplazza to add more payment methods and explore multi-dimensional, in-depth cooperation to form a positive cycle. We will continue to unleash the power of ecological synergy to build a more open, flexible, and mutually beneficial development ecosystem for the cross-border e-commerce industry, helping merchants achieve stable and long-term growth amid the wave of globalization."

As a partner in the cross-border payment sector, WINTOPAY has gained deep insights into the pain points of merchants and consistently upholds the philosophy of "Professionalism Creates Value, Trust Fosters Win-Win Cooperation." By leveraging its expertise in digital payment technology, it enhances service efficiency in new consumption scenarios, empowers cross-border merchants to serve customers across diverse contexts, and delivers a more secure and convenient payment experience for consumers.

Through technological innovation and ecological synergy, Shoplazza and WINTOPAY have not only delivered tangible business growth for merchants but also explored a new path for sustainable development in the industry. In the future, WINTOPAY will continue to take technological innovation as its core driving force and payment as the central link. The company will join hands with more high-quality partners to build an innovative ecological network and a cross-border ecosystem community, collectively empowering more global brands to grow rapidly and expand worldwide.

About WINTOPAY

Founded in 2013, WINTOPAY is a global digital payment solution provider dedicated to delivering secure, intelligent, and efficient global acquiring solutions for cross-border e-commerce online stores. Holding Hong Kong MSO licenses, U.S. MSB Registration and PCI DSS certification, WINTOPAY leverages strong R&D capabilities and premium resources to build a fully compliant global payment network. Partnering with international card schemes such as Visa and Mastercard, along with over 200 global local payment partners, the company empowers independent DTC brands to streamline global payment processing, break through growth bottlenecks, and achieve sustainable global expansion—earning wide recognition from merchants worldwide.

