CSG Strengthens Leadership Following IPO: Board Expanded and First Head of Investor Relations Appointed

Czechoslovak Group (CSG), a leading European industrial and defence group, has bolsteredits leadership following its recent listing on Euronext Amsterdam, which took place on 23 January this year. The Group has expanded its Board with four independent Directors and has also newly established the position of Head of Investor Relations. This step supports CSG’s commitment to growth, transparency and responsible governance as a publicly listed company.

“Going public marked the beginning of a new chapter for CSG. Strengthening the Board with outstanding independent personalities and establishing the Investor Relations function are key steps in ensuring that we remain a trusted long-term partner for investors, customers, and the countries and communities in which we operate,” said Michal Strnad, Chairman of the Board and CEO of CSG.

Following its IPO, CSG operates under a one-tier board structure governed by Dutch law, combining executive and supervisory responsibilities within a single Board. The Board consists of an executive component (Executive Directors), responsible for the day-to-day management of the Group, and an independent non-executive component (Non-Executive Directors), whose role is to oversee strategy, leadership performance, risk management and long-term value creation. The Board is the governing body of CSG N.V., the Dutch issuer of the CSG Group headquartered in Amsterdam, whose shares have been admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam.

The executive leadership of CSG comprises Chairman and CEO Michal Strnad, David Chour (COO), Ladislav Štorek (General Counsel), Petr Formánek (Director of Acquisitions) and Zdeněk Jurák (CFO). These Board members are also the Group’s key senior executives and are responsible for the daily management of CSG across its defence and industrial portfolio.

The independent Board Directors are General (Ret.) John Nicholson (Senior Independent Director), Lynn Fordham, Susanne Wiegand and Virginie Banet. These non-executive members represent an exceptional pool of experience and international relationships across industry and the global security community: General Nicholson brings lifelong leadership experience from NATO and the U.S. Army; Susanne Wiegand is one of Europe’s prominent defence industry leaders with senior experience at Rheinmetall and RENK; Virginie Banet contributes deep expertise from investment banking and the governance of listed companies; and Lynn Fordham brings decades of experience across capital markets, private equity and investment leadership.

As part of the strengthened leadership structure, CSG has also created a new Head of Investor Relations role, responsible for structuring communications with capital markets and deepening relationships with international investors and analysts. Peter Russell takes on this position.

New Board Members and Leadership

General (Ret.) John Nicholson – Senior Independent Director

General (Ret.) John Nicholson brings more than three decades of leadership experience from senior roles within the U.S. Armed Forces and NATO. During his career, he commanded NATO forces in Afghanistan and also served as CEO of Lockheed Martin Middle East. On the CSG Board, he will provide strategic and operational insight into the security environment, NATO requirements and the importance of resilient supply chains.

“CSG is an impressive European defence group with strong industrial capabilities and clear ambition. Accepting this role now—at a time when the company is becoming publicly listed—is an opportunity to be part of something dynamic and strategically important,” said John Nicholson.

Lynn Fordham – Independent Non-Executive Director

Lynn Fordham has more than 40 years of experience in investment, finance and corporate governance. She previously served as CEO of SVG Capital plc and has held numerous board roles across listed companies and private equity structures. At CSG, she will strengthen financial oversight, strategic governance and investor engagement.

“CSG is entering the capital markets at a moment when it has exceptionally strong industrial foundations and a clear strategic role in European security. As an independent board member, I want to help the company build long-term investor trust through transparency, discipline and responsible growth,” said Lynn Fordham.

Susanne Wiegand – Independent Non-Executive Director

Susanne Wiegand is among Europe’s most experienced leaders in the defence and industrial sector. She previously led Rheinmetall Electronics and RENK Group and currently holds supervisory board roles at Volkswagen AG and Brenntag SE, among others. At CSG, she brings deep expertise in scalable manufacturing, resilient supply chains and industrial governance.

“CSG is one of the fastest-growing defence companies. With its technologies, it is a key player for security in Europe,” said Susanne Wiegand.

Virginie Banet – Independent Non-Executive Director

Virginie Banet has more than 35 years of experience in investment banking, M&A and the governance of publicly listed companies. She has held senior roles at Nomura, Deutsche Bank, Airbus and Natixis and served in boards of major European companies including Vallourec or Lagardere. At CSG, she will support governance during the IPO phase and long-term capital allocation strategy.

“Strong financial governance is built on clear and transparent communication. Capital markets need consistency and react very negatively to surprises,” said Virginie Banet.

Peter Russell – Head of Investor Relations

Peter Russell joined CSG as its first Head of Investor Relations, reporting directly to CFO Zdeněk Jurák. He brings more than 20 years of capital markets experience, including senior IR roles at Rentokil Initial and Avast, as well as investment banking experience at J.P. Morgan.

His role will be to build investor confidence, establish a regular market dialogue, and support CSG’s long-term growth as a publicly listed company.

“The first phase after an IPO is about credibility and consistency. Markets don’t expect perfection, but they do expect clear communication and alignment between words and actions,” said Peter Russell.

About CSG

CSG N.V. (“CSG”) is a Dutch company and a leading European defence industrial group, with its top management headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. CSG develops and delivers defence and industrial technologies that contribute to a safer and more stable future. The Group focuses on the development and manufacturing of strategically important products, systems and technologies in the fields of defence and ammunition, as well as in related sectors such as aerospace. CSG operates key manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia and India, and exports its products worldwide. The Group continues to invest in the growth of its portfolio companies and the expansion of its core business activities. Key companies within the Group include Excalibur Army (Czech Republic, land systems), Tatra Trucks (Czech Republic, vehicles), MSM Group (Slovakia, artillery ammunition) and The Kinetic Group (United States, small-calibre ammunition). CSG employs more than 14,000 people across its integrated and affiliated companies. In 2024, the Group reported annual revenues of EUR 4.0 billion. CSG shares are traded on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker CSG.

