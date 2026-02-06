HUTCHMED to Announce 2025 Final Results

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; SEHK:13) will be announcing its final results for the year ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 6:00 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) / 11:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) / 7:00 pm Hong Kong Time (HKT).

HUTCHMED management will host two webcast presentations for analysts and investors to discuss the final results, followed by Q&A sessions. The English webcast will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 8:00 am EST (1:00 pm GMT / 9:00 pm HKT). The Chinese (Putonghua) webcast will be held at 8:30 am HKT / 12:30 am GMT on Friday, March 6, 2026 (7:30 pm EST on Thursday, March 5, 2026).

Both webcasts will be available live via the website of the Company at www.hutch-med.com/event/. The presentation will be available to download shortly before the webcast begins. A replay will also be available on the website shortly after the event.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. Since inception it has focused on bringing drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with its first three medicines marketed in China, the first of which is also approved around the world including in the US, Europe and Japan. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

