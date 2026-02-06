Festi hf.: Presentation of Q4 and 12M 2025 results

 | Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

Festi hf. published its Q4 2025 and 12M 2025 results after market closing on 5 February 2026.

Please find attached the Q4 and 12M 2025 investor presentation for investor meeting held today, Friday 6 February 2026 at 8:30.

Attachment


Attachments

Festi hf. - Presentation of Q4 2025 results

