IVD Contract Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 43.79 Billion by 2033 Due to Surging Demand for In-Vitro Diagnostic Products Globally

Austin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The IVD Contract Manufacturing Market size was valued at USD 21.61 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 43.79 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.31% from 2026-2033. IVD Contract Manufacturing Market is growing due to increased demand for in vitro diagnostic products and the rising trend of outsourcing manufacturing to specialized manufacturers.

The U.S. IVD Contract Manufacturing Market size was valued at USD 8.09 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 16.05 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.01% from 2026-2033. Advancements in automation, quality standards, and rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases are further supporting market expansion.





Rising Demand for Diagnostic Tests and Increasing Outsourcing by IVD Companies to propel Market Expansion Globally

The global growth in demand for diagnostic testing notably for infectious diseases, chronic disorders, and preventative screening has pushed IVD makers to rely more heavily on outsourced partners. Contract manufacturing helps organizations cut operational expenses, expedite product development, and shorten regulatory deadlines. With increased need to launch new test kits and instruments swiftly, outsourcing offers scalability, access to specialist technologies, and efficient production capabilities. This collaborative model enables IVD developers to focus on core capabilities, such as R&D and commercialization while delegating high-precision manufacturing to specialized partners, driving global market growth.

IVD Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Reagents & Consumables segment dominated the IVD Contract Manufacturing Market with the highest revenue share of about 62% in 2025 due to their constant demand in diagnostic testing, high-volume clinical applications, and recurring replenishment needs. Software & Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 due to rising adoption of digital diagnostics, cloud-based data management, and laboratory automation.

By Service

Manufacturing Services segment dominated the IVD Contract Manufacturing Market with the highest revenue share of about 68% in 2025 due to strong outsourcing trends among diagnostic companies seeking scalable, cost-efficient production. Assay Development Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 due to increasing demand for customized biomarker-based tests, rapid disease screening solutions, and personalized medicine applications.

By Technology

Immunoassays segment dominated the IVD Contract Manufacturing Market with the highest revenue share of about 32% in 2025 due to their broad application across infectious diseases, oncology, autoimmune disorders, and chronic disease diagnostics. Molecular Diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 driven by increasing adoption of PCR, next-generation sequencing, and genetic testing for early disease detection and precision medicine.

By End-Use

Medical Device Companies segment dominated the IVD Contract Manufacturing Market with the highest revenue share of about 78% in 2025 due to large-scale outsourcing by major diagnostic manufacturers. Others (Startups/New Entrants) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 due to increasing outsourcing by research laboratories, biotech start-ups, and academic institutes.

IVD Contract Manufacturing Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the IVD Contract Manufacturing Market with a 43% share in 2025 due to the presence of prominent in vitro diagnostic manufacturers, modern healthcare infrastructure, and increasing use of outsourced manufacturing solutions.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the quickest CAGR of around 11.36% from 2026–2033, driven by rising need for inexpensive diagnostic solutions, developing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

IVD Contract Manufacturing Market Recent Developments

2024 , TCS Biosciences launched “TCS Rapid Path”, a CE-marked point-of-care immunoassay platform for infectious disease testing (including RSV, influenza, and SARS-CoV-2) that delivers lab-quality results in under 15 minutes using a single drop of whole blood.

, TCS Biosciences launched “TCS Rapid Path”, a CE-marked point-of-care immunoassay platform for infectious disease testing (including RSV, influenza, and SARS-CoV-2) that delivers lab-quality results in under 15 minutes using a single drop of whole blood. 2025, Invetech announced the launch of “Invetech Flex Cell”, a modular, GMP-compliant cell therapy manufacturing platform designed for decentralized production of CAR-T and regenerative medicines. The system supports closed, automated workflows for academic medical centers and biotech’s with limited cleanroom space.

IVD Contract Manufacturing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 21.61 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 43.79 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.31% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Software & Services)

• By Service (Manufacturing Services, Assay Development Services, Other Services)

• By Technology (Immunoassays, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Hematology, Microbiology, Coagulation, Others)

• By End-use (Medical Device Companies, Academic & Research Institutions, Others (Startups/New Entrants)) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

