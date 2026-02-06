|Company announcement no. 02
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Notice of extraordinary general meeting.
Notice of extraordinary general meeting.
No. 02 Notice of extraordinary general meeting.
Attachment
| Source: Spar Nord Bank A/S Spar Nord Bank A/S
|Company announcement no. 02
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Notice of extraordinary general meeting.
Notice of extraordinary general meeting.
No. 02 Notice of extraordinary general meeting.
Attachment
Company announcement no. 01 Profit after tax of DKK 1,727 million and return on equity of 11.8% In terms of financial performance, 2025 delivered a profit after tax of DKK 1,727 million,...Read More