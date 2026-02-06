Notice of extraordinary general meeting

 | Source: Spar Nord Bank A/S Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 02
 

Spar Nord Bank A/S
Notice of extraordinary general meeting.

Notice of extraordinary general meeting.

No. 02 Notice of extraordinary general meeting.

Attachment


Attachments

No. 02 - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Spar Nord Bank AS

Recommended Reading