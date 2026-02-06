Qatar Green Data Center Market Report 2025-2030: Ooredoo Q.P.S.C., Vodafone P.Q.S.C., MEEZA Q.P.S.C., and Hyperscalers Microsoft, Oracle, and Google Cloud Drive Expansion

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Green Data Center Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Qatar Green Data Center Market is currently assessed at USD 160 million, reflecting a steady growth trajectory over the past five years.

This surge in value is propelled by the burgeoning demand for sustainable storage solutions, the escalating adoption of cloud computing, and the Qatari government's firm commitment to fostering environmental sustainability. Furthermore, the market is bolstered by substantial investments in renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies, which are integral to modern data center operations.

Prominent players within the market include Doha, Al Rayyan, and Lusail, which lead due to their strategic positioning, cutting-edge infrastructure, and robust governmental backing for technology advancements. These areas also host major telecommunications and IT corporations, nurturing a flourishing environment for the growth of data centers and technological innovation.

In 2023, a significant legislative step was taken with the implementation of the "Qatar Energy Efficiency Labeling and Standards for Electrical Appliances and Equipment, 2023" by the Ministry of Municipality and Environment. This regulation enforces that new data centers adhere to a stringent energy efficiency standard, underscoring the adoption of renewable energies. This initiative is pivotal in curtailing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable operations, aligning seamlessly with Qatar's National Vision 2030 for a greener economy.

Competitive Landscape

The market is a competitive blend of regional and international firms like Ooredoo Q.P.S.C., Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C., MEEZA Q.P.S.C., Gulf Data Hub, Gulf Bridge International, Qatar National Broadband Network (Qnbn), Qatar Data Center, Microsoft, Oracle, and Google Cloud in Qatar. These players drive innovation, geographical expansion, and service enhancement.

Industry Analysis and Growth Drivers

Demand for Sustainable Solutions: Increased environmental awareness is fueling the demand for sustainable data solutions. With Qatar's renewable capacity expecting a boost to 800 MW, the country underscores its sustainability commitment.

Increased environmental awareness is fueling the demand for sustainable data solutions. With Qatar's renewable capacity expecting a boost to 800 MW, the country underscores its sustainability commitment. Government Green Energy Initiatives: Investments exceeding USD 1 billion in renewables further the market, with initiatives aiming for a 20% renewable share in the national grid, shaping a favorable regulatory environment.

Investments exceeding USD 1 billion in renewables further the market, with initiatives aiming for a 20% renewable share in the national grid, shaping a favorable regulatory environment. Data Consumption and Cloud Services Growth: Data consumption is anticipated to rise by 25%, with a 15% annual rise in cloud services adoption, pushing the need for efficient, green data centers.

Challenges

High Initial Investment Costs: Establishing green data centers requires substantial capital, potentially limiting new entrants.

Establishing green data centers requires substantial capital, potentially limiting new entrants. Limited Awareness: Many businesses remain unaware of the long-term benefits of green data centers, opting instead for traditional setups due to misconceptions about cost.

Future Outlook and Opportunities

The sector's future is promising, with government backing and a focus on sustainability. The push for renewable energy is expected to accelerate, positioning Qatar as a leader in sustainable data center solutions. Opportunities abound in renewable energy expansion and tech-provider partnerships, offering paths to advanced, energy-efficient operations.

Qatar Green Data Center Market Segmentation

By Type: The sector is segmented into Colocation, Hyperscale, Enterprise, Edge, and Modular Data Centers. Colocation Data Centers currently dominate due to their flexibility and cost efficiency, offering businesses shared resource advantages while retaining control over their data. Hyperscale setups are also gaining traction, driven by the expansion of cloud service providers.

By End-User: The market serves Cloud Service Providers, BFSI, Government & Public Sector, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, among others. Cloud Service Providers lead the segment due to cloud adoption acceleration, necessitating scalable infrastructures. The BFSI sector plays a significant role too, demanding stringent data management and security solutions.

