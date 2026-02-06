USA Facility Management in Data Centers Industry Research 2025: New York, San Francisco, and Dallas Lead Through Dense Infrastructure, Enterprise Proximity, and Skilled Talent Pools - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USA Facility Management in Data Centers Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The USA Facility Management in Data Centers Market is valued at USD 30 billion, based on a five-year historical analysis. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for data storage and processing capabilities, coupled with the rise of cloud computing and digital transformation initiatives across various industries. The need for efficient facility management services to ensure operational continuity and energy efficiency has further propelled market expansion.



Key players in this market are concentrated in major metropolitan areas such as New York, San Francisco, and Dallas. These cities dominate due to their robust technological infrastructure, high concentration of data centers, and proximity to major corporate clients. The presence of leading tech companies and a skilled workforce in these regions also contribute to their market leadership.

USA Facility Management in Data Centers Market Competitive Landscape



The USA Facility Management in Data Centers Market is characterized by a dynamic mix of regional and international players. Leading participants such as CBRE Group, Inc., JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle), ISS Facility Services, Cushman & Wakefield, Aramark, GDI Integrated Facility Services, ABM Industries Incorporated, EMCOR Group, Inc., Sodexo, Mitie Group plc, Serco Group plc, C&W Services, Vantage Data Centers, Digital Realty, Equinix, Inc. contribute to innovation, geographic expansion, and service delivery in this space.



USA Facility Management in Data Centers Market Industry Analysis

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Data Storage and Processing:



The USA data center market is projected to handle over 200 zettabytes of data in future, driven by the exponential growth in data generation. This surge is fueled by the proliferation of IoT devices, which are expected to reach 30 billion units in future. Consequently, facility management services are essential to ensure efficient data storage and processing capabilities, meeting the needs of businesses across various sectors.



Rising Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability:



In future, energy consumption in data centers is anticipated to exceed 200 terawatt-hours (TWh) in the USA. This has prompted facility management to prioritize energy-efficient solutions, such as advanced cooling systems and renewable energy sources. The U.S. government aims for a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in future, further driving the demand for sustainable practices in facility management within data centers.



Growth in Cloud Computing and Digital Transformation:



The cloud computing market in the USA is expected to reach $600 billion in future, with a significant portion attributed to data center operations. As businesses increasingly migrate to cloud-based solutions, the demand for facility management services that support these infrastructures will rise. This trend is further accelerated by the digital transformation initiatives across industries, necessitating robust data center management.



Market Challenges

High Operational Costs:



The operational costs for data centers in the USA are projected to exceed $100 billion in future, driven by rising energy prices and maintenance expenses. These high costs pose a significant challenge for facility management, as companies must balance efficiency with budget constraints. The need for cost-effective solutions is critical to ensure profitability while maintaining high service standards in data center operations.



Skilled Labor Shortages:



The facility management sector is facing a shortage of skilled labor, with an estimated 1.5 million positions unfilled in the USA in future. This shortage is exacerbated by the rapid technological advancements in data center operations, requiring specialized training and expertise. The lack of qualified personnel can hinder the effective management of data centers, impacting service delivery and operational efficiency.



USA Facility Management in Data Centers Market Future Outlook



The future of facility management in data centers is poised for significant transformation, driven by technological advancements and evolving market demands. As organizations increasingly adopt integrated facility management solutions, the focus will shift towards predictive maintenance and smart building technologies. Additionally, sustainability initiatives will gain momentum, aligning with regulatory pressures and corporate responsibility goals. This evolving landscape presents opportunities for innovation and efficiency, ensuring that facility management adapts to the dynamic needs of the data center industry.



Market Opportunities

Expansion of Edge Computing Facilities:



The edge computing market is expected to grow significantly, with investments projected to reach $15 billion in future. This expansion presents opportunities for facility management to develop localized data centers that enhance processing speed and reduce latency, catering to the increasing demand for real-time data processing.



Adoption of AI and Automation in Facility Management:



The integration of AI technologies in facility management is anticipated to streamline operations, with a projected market value of $5 billion in future. This trend will enable data centers to optimize resource allocation, enhance predictive maintenance, and improve overall operational efficiency, creating a competitive advantage in the market.

USA Facility Management in Data Centers Market Segmentation

By Type:



The market is segmented into various types of facility management services, including Facility Maintenance Services, Energy Management Services, Security Management Services, Cleaning and Janitorial Services, IT Asset Management Services, and Others. Among these, Facility Maintenance Services are the most dominant, driven by the necessity for regular upkeep and operational efficiency in data centers. The increasing complexity of data center operations has led to a higher demand for specialized maintenance services to ensure optimal performance and reliability.



By End-User:



The end-user segmentation includes Colocation Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises, Government Agencies, and Others. Colocation Providers are leading this segment, as they require comprehensive facility management services to maintain their data centers efficiently. The growing trend of outsourcing data center operations to colocation facilities has significantly increased the demand for specialized management services tailored to their unique operational needs.

Companies Featured

