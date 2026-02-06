Saudi Arabia Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market Report 2025: Opportunities in AI/machine learning, edge computing expansion, and tailored cloud solutions Demand - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market is valued at USD 2.1 billion, based on a five-year historical analysis. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for cloud services, government-led digital transformation initiatives under Vision 2030, and the rise of e-commerce and AI adoption in the region. The market is further supported by significant investments in technology infrastructure, robust data localization requirements, and the growing need for scalable data storage and processing capabilities.



Key cities dominating this market include Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. Riyadh serves as the capital and a major business hub, attracting significant investments in technology and data centers. Jeddah, with its strategic port, facilitates international connectivity, while Dammam is a key industrial center, making these cities pivotal for data center operations and cloud infrastructure development.



In 2023, the Saudi government implemented the Cloud Computing Regulatory Framework issued by the Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST), aimed at enhancing data security and privacy in cloud services. This regulation mandates that all cloud service providers operating in the country comply with strict data protection standards, including requirements for data residency, security controls, and incident reporting, ensuring that sensitive information is stored and processed securely within the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market Industry Analysis

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Cloud Services:



The demand for cloud services in Saudi Arabia is projected to reach 20 million users in the future, driven by the rapid digital transformation across various sectors. The Saudi government's Vision 2030 initiative aims to enhance the digital economy, contributing to a forecasted increase in cloud service revenues to approximately $1.5 billion. This growth is supported by the rising adoption of Software as a Service (SaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solutions, which are becoming essential for businesses.



Government Initiatives for Digital Transformation:



The Saudi government has allocated approximately $1 billion for digital transformation projects as part of its Vision 2030 strategy. This funding is aimed at enhancing the country's digital infrastructure, including data centers and cloud services. The National Digital Transformation Program is expected to create over 100,000 jobs in the tech sector in the future, fostering an environment conducive to the growth of data centers and cloud infrastructure, thereby attracting global tech investments.



Rising Data Consumption and IoT Adoption:



Data consumption in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach 20 exabytes in the future, fueled by the increasing use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, which are projected to exceed 50 million units. This surge in data generation necessitates robust data center capabilities to manage and process the information efficiently. The growing reliance on IoT across sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and smart cities is driving the demand for scalable cloud solutions and data storage.



Market Challenges

High Operational Costs:



Operating data centers in Saudi Arabia incurs significant costs, with estimates indicating that energy expenses can account for up to 30% of total operational costs. The reliance on traditional energy sources, coupled with the need for advanced cooling systems, exacerbates these expenses. As the market evolves, companies must find ways to optimize energy efficiency and reduce costs to remain competitive in the growing cloud services landscape.



Regulatory Compliance Complexities:



Navigating the regulatory landscape in Saudi Arabia poses challenges for data center operators. Compliance with the Saudi Data Protection Law, which mandates strict data handling and storage protocols, can be resource-intensive. Additionally, the need to align with international standards, such as GDPR, complicates operations for global firms. This regulatory complexity can deter investment and slow down the growth of the data center market.



Saudi Arabia Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market Future Outlook



The future of the Saudi Arabia data centers and cloud infrastructure market appears promising, driven by ongoing government support and technological advancements. As the country continues to embrace digital transformation, investments in renewable energy and AI technologies are expected to enhance operational efficiencies. Furthermore, the shift towards hybrid cloud solutions will likely gain momentum, enabling businesses to leverage both on-premises and cloud resources effectively, thus fostering innovation and competitiveness in the region.



Market Opportunities

Growth in AI and Machine Learning Applications:



The increasing integration of AI and machine learning in various sectors presents a significant opportunity for data centers. In the future, the AI market in Saudi Arabia is projected to reach approximately $1 billion, driving demand for advanced data processing capabilities. This trend will necessitate the development of specialized data centers equipped to handle complex algorithms and large datasets, creating a competitive edge for early adopters.



Expansion of Edge Computing:



The rise of edge computing is set to transform the data center landscape in Saudi Arabia. With an expected increase in edge computing deployments in the future, businesses will require localized data processing to reduce latency and enhance performance. This shift will create opportunities for data centers to offer edge solutions, catering to industries such as telecommunications, healthcare, and smart cities, thereby driving further growth.

Saudi Arabia Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market Segmentation

By Type:



The market is segmented into various types, including Colocation Services, Managed Hosting, Cloud Services, Disaster Recovery Services, Network Services, Edge Data Centers, and Hyperscale Data Centers. Each of these segments plays a crucial role in meeting the diverse needs of businesses and organizations in Saudi Arabia. Colocation and cloud services are particularly prominent, driven by enterprise demand for scalable, secure, and cost-effective infrastructure solutions. Hyperscale and edge data centers are gaining traction due to increased adoption of AI, IoT, and latency-sensitive applications.



By End-User:



The end-user segmentation includes IT & Telecommunications, Government, Healthcare, Financial Services, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Others. Each sector has unique requirements for data management and cloud services, driving the demand for tailored solutions. The IT & Telecommunications and Government sectors are leading adopters, propelled by digital transformation, e-government initiatives, and the expansion of 5G and AI-driven services.



Saudi Arabia Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market Competitive Landscape

STC Group (Saudi Telecom Company)

Mobily (Etihad Etisalat Company)

Zain KSA

NTT Communications

Equinix

Gulf Data Hub

Khazna Data Centers

Saudi Aramco

Microsoft Azure

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google Cloud

Oracle Cloud

IBM Cloud

Digital Realty

Alibaba Cloud

