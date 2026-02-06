Biobanking Research Report 2025: A $194 Billion Market by 2035 - Accelerated Growth Driven by Multi-Omics and AI Integration

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biobanking Market Report 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biobanking market-valued at US$83.1 billion in 2025 and projected to reach US$194.0 billion by 2035 is accelerating as the sector transitions from conventional sample storage to large-scale, data-rich, multi-omics and AI-enabled research infrastructure. Historically centred on limited academic repositories, biobanks have evolved into globally interconnected platforms managing millions of high-quality samples linked to clinical, genomic, and proteomic datasets.

This transformation reflects a broader industry shift toward the active utilisation of biospecimens in sequencing, biomarker discovery, drug development, and translational medicine. Large national and institutional initiatives-such as advanced proteomic mapping involving hundreds of thousands of samples demonstrate the sector's expanding role.

Notably, on 13 January 2025, Illumina announced a pilot proteomics programme analysing 50,000 UK Biobank samples alongside deCODE Genetics, Standard BioTools, Tecan, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis, leveraging its next-generation Illumina Protein Prep,N platform. Such collaborations highlight how modern biobanks are becoming critical engines for precision medicine, disease-risk analysis, and long-term population health research, driving robust market expansion.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Biobanking Market?



U.S. trade tariffs are exerting upward pressure on cost structures across the biobanking value chain, particularly for imported ultra-low-temperature freezers, cryogenic systems, automation modules, consumables, and LIMS-related hardware. These cost increases are prompting biobanks to reassess procurement and shift toward regional or tariff-exempt suppliers to maintain budget stability.

The tariffs are also slowing infrastructure upgrades, delaying expansion timelines, and constraining capital allocation for advanced automation and digitalisation projects. In response, global suppliers are restructuring manufacturing footprints, while service providers adjust pricing for storage and processing to offset rising costs. Overall, the tariff environment is accelerating trends toward localisation, multi-vendor sourcing, and financially disciplined operational planning across the biobanking sector.



Key Questions Answered

How is the Biobanking market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the Biobanking market?

How will each Biobanking submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2035?

How will the market shares for each Biobanking submarket develop from 2025 to 2035?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2025 to 2035?

Will leading Biobanking markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2035 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2035?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the Biobanking projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2025 and 2035? What are the implications of Biobanking projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the Biobanking market?

Where is the Biobanking market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Increased Focus on Precision Medicine and Genetic Testing

Growing Demand for Umbilical Cord Blood Banking

Evolution of Biobanks Rapidly Enabling Massive Collections of Biological Materials and Associated Information

Market Restraining Factors

Private Sponsorship Has Raised a Number of Ethical Issues

Issues Related to Biospecimen Sample Procurement

Long-term Sustainability of Biobanks

Market Opportunities

Human Biospecimens are Essential for Progress in Biomarker Discovery and Customised Treatment

Opportunities for Cardiovascular Research

Growing Focus on the R&D of Cell Therapies

U.S. Tariffs: What's the Impact on Global Biobanking Market?

Overview

V-Shaped Recovery Scenario

Why V-Shaped Recovery?

Impact from Tariffs

Market Dynamics and Demand Recovery

Policy and Funding Support

Timeframe for Recovery

U-Shaped Recovery Scenario

Why U-Shaped Recovery?

Impact from Tariffs

Market Dynamics and Demand Recovery

Policy and Funding Support

Timeframe for Recovery

L Shaped Recovery Scenario

Why L-Shaped Recovery?

Impact from Tariffs

Market Dynamics and Demand Recovery

Policy and Funding Support

Timeframe for Recovery

What Strategic Considerations Should Clients Factor into Their Near-term (2025-2030) and Long-term (2025-2035) Planning?

Impact of U.S. and China Trade War on Biobanking Market

How Might the Most Impacted Countries Experience Positive and Negative Effects Resulting from These Policy Changes?

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis



