Connected Aircraft Market Report 2026-2036: Vertiport Digitalization and Urban Air Mobility Corridors Drive Demand for Multi-Layer Connectivity Infrastructure

Vertiport Digitalization and Urban Air Mobility Corridors Drive Demand for Multi-Layer Connectivity Infrastructure



As cities prepare for the rollout of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) corridors, a new connectivity infrastructure segment is emerging around digitally enabled vertiports. In May 2025, the UK's NATS unveiled a suite of digital tools designed for future AAM networks, including real-time traffic-management layers, data-fusion services and connectivity architectures tailored specifically for vertiport operations. At the regional level, the Washington State Department of Transportation's AAM Aircraft Plan, also released in May 2025, evaluated vertiport feasibility, infrastructure needs and regulatory frameworks across prospective urban aerial corridors.



Across Europe, the EU-funded EUREKA initiative is advancing SESAR-grade solutions to standardize vertiport arrival and departure sequencing, collaborative flow management, contingency handling and network-wide capacity optimization. These programs highlight a shift toward highly digital vertiport environments built on continuous data exchange, automated operational workflows and integrated urban airspace coordination.



Together, these developments position vertiport connectivity as an emerging commercial ecosystem spanning sensor-fusion systems, environmental monitoring, command-and-control continuity, automated passenger processing, energy-system integration and real-time dispatch platforms. This momentum is creating new opportunities for connected-aircraft solution providers across hardware (edge-compute gateways, ground antennas, proximity sensors), software (vertiport operating systems, orchestration and scheduling APIs) and connectivity services (redundant 5Gsatellite hybrid networks), establishing digital vertiports as a fast-growing, multi-platform infrastructure market.



Fragmented Certification, STC Backlogs and Complex Airworthiness Rules Slow Retrofit Cycles and Inflate Program Costs



Certification delays and fragmented regulatory frameworks remain major restraints on the connected aircraft market, as new connectivity hardware and software often require Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs), avionics airworthiness approvals and, in some cases, modifications to wiring, labelling and aircraft systems. These processes can take months or even years, adding substantial downtime for operators.

In 2025, the FAA and other authorities continued updating airworthiness and special certification rules while working through a growing backlog of STC applications for new LEO antennas and digital avionics. Although essential for safety and standardization, this activity has created practical challenges: MROs and engineering centres face limited installation capacity, extended certification test cycles and higher engineering workload per aircraft type.



The operational impact is increasingly visible. Airlines undertaking fleetwide retrofits face multi-month schedule risks for certain airframe types, and the lack of standardized, plug-and-play upgrade paths slows service-provider revenue realization. In 2025, several operators postponed or slowed installations while waiting for STC revisions or resolving EMI issues identified during initial deployments. Certification complexity also fragments the supplier landscape, as each airframe typically requires a bespoke installation kit, raising per-unit hardware and labour costs. Business aviation, general aviation and UAV platforms face even slower uptake due to divergent national requirements and limited engineering resources among smaller operators.



To mitigate these constraints, vendors and OEMs should jointly develop unified certification roadmaps with regulators, engage early in the approvals process, and adopt modular installer kits or blanket STC strategies wherever feasible. Investments in shared test facilities can further accelerate validation. Operators, meanwhile, can reduce retrofit delays by prioritizing fleet homogeneity and budgeting realistic downtime, while industry associations should advocate for harmonized, reciprocal STC recognition frameworks to minimize redundant testing and approval cycles.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Connected Aircraft Market ?



U.S. trade tariffs are exerting significant pressure on the global connected aircraft market by raising component costs, disrupting supply chains, and accelerating regionalization strategies among OEMs and avionics manufacturers. Tariffs applied to semiconductors, electronic assemblies, composite structures, and SATCOM hardware imported from Asia particularly China are increasing production and integration costs for U.S.-based aircraft programs. As a result, airlines and manufacturers are renegotiating supplier contracts, delaying retrofit schedules, and redirecting procurement toward tariff-exempt regions such as Canada, Mexico, and parts of Europe.



For international suppliers, the impact is twofold: hardware imported into the U.S. becomes more expensive, while U.S.-manufactured avionics face reduced price competitiveness in countries imposing retaliatory tariffs. Because SATCOM terminals, antennas, software-defined radios (SDRs), and AI-enabled connectivity systems rely on deeply globalized value chains, tariff volatility complicates cost forecasting, pricing strategies, and certification timelines. Over time, these uncertainties are driving OEMs and tier-one suppliers to pursue nearshoring, diversify their vendor bases, and form localized satellite-network partnerships to minimize tariff exposure and safeguard long-term operational and commercial resilience.



Key Questions Answered

How is the connected aircraft market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the connected aircraft market?

How will each connected aircraft submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2036?

How will the market shares for each connected aircraft submarket develop from 2026 to 2036?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2026 to 2036?

Will leading connected aircraft markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2036, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2036?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the connected aircraft projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2026 and 2036? What are the implications of connected aircraft projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the connected aircraft market?

Where is the connected aircraft market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Modernized Air-Traffic Management and Trajectory-Based Operations Make Airborne Data Exchanges Mission-Critical

Expansion of LEO and HTS Satellite Capacity Revolutionizes Aircraft Bandwidth and Data Economics

Defence Modernization, Counter-Drone Programs and AAM/UAV Integration Policies Are Expanding Demand for Secure Tactical Connectivity and Hardened Software

Market Restraining Factors

Fragmented certification, STC Backlogs and Complex Airworthiness Requirements Significantly Slow Retrofit Throughput and Raise Program Costs

Spectrum Scarcity, Interference and Deliberate Jamming Reduce Reliability and Raise the Cost/Risk of Airborne Connectivity Services

Market Opportunities

AI-Enhanced Cabin Experience Platforms Unlock New Revenue Streams Through Hyper-Personalized Passenger Engagement

Vertiport Digitization and Urban Mobility Corridors Create New Multi-Platform Connectivity Infrastructure Demand

X Regulatory Push Toward Mandatory Digital Flight Data Monitoring Creates Multi-Platform Connectivity Demand

U.S. Tariffs: What's the Impact on Global Connected Aircraft Market?

V-Shaped Recovery Scenario

Why V-Shaped Recovery?

Impact from Tariffs

Market Dynamics and Demand Recovery

Policy and Funding Support

Timeframe for Recovery

U-Shaped Recovery Scenario

Why U-Shaped Recovery?

Impact from Tariffs

Market Dynamics and Demand Recovery

Policy and Funding Support

Timeframe for Recovery

L Shaped Recovery Scenario

Why L-Shaped Recovery?

Impact from Tariffs

Market Dynamics and Demand Recovery

Policy and Funding Support

Timeframe for Recovery

What Strategic Considerations Should Clients Factor into Their Near-term (2026-2031) and Long-term (2026-2036) Planning?

Impact of U.S. and China Trade War on Connected Aircraft Market

How Might the Most Impacted Countries Experience Positive and Negative Effects Resulting from These Policy Changes?

Regulatory Framework

Emerging Markets and Megatrends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis



Companies Featured

Anuvu

Astronics Corporation

BAE Systems

Raytheon

Garmin Ltd.

Gogo

Honeywell International

Irridium Communications

L3Harris Technologies

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

SITAONAIR (SITA)

TE Connectivity

Thales Group

Viasat, Inc.

Air Canada

Airbus

Aircraft Interiors Expo

AirFi

Aris Srl

Astronics Test Systems

Avio SpA

BBC Stuios

Bombardier Transportation

Deutsche Flugsicherung

Envoy Aerospace

GE Aerospace

Greenerwave

Inmarsat

Intellian

Intelsat

Korean Air

Leonardo

Lufthansa

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NAV CANADA

Platinum Equity

Rolls-Royce

Safran

SpaceX

The Boeing Company

Thoma Bravo

Turkish Aerospace Industries

Segments Covered in the report:

Component

Hardware

Software

Connectivity Services

Connectivity Services

In-Flight Entertainment

Flight Operations Connectivity Services

Crew & Cabin Connectivity Services

Aircraft Health & Maintenance Connectivity Services

Others

Platform

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Business and General Aviation

UAV

Advanced Air Mobility

Connectivity Type

Satellite Connectivity

Air-to-Ground (ATG)

Hybrid Connectivity

Frequency Band

Low Frequency (L-band)

Mid Frequency (Ku-band)

High Frequency (Ka-band)

