Direct Air Capture (DAC) Market Report 2025-2035 - Collaborations, New Clusters, and Upcoming Projects Accelerate Market Expansion Across Key Regions

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct Air Capture (DAC) Market Report 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for the Direct Air Capture (DAC) Market will surpass US$130.8 million in 2025



This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Policy Signals That Pay for Verified, Permanent Removal



Powerful new policy instruments are turning DAC from an R&D project into a bankable asset class. In the United States, the Inflation Reduction Act lifted the 45Q credit for DAC to as much as $180 per tonne for projects meeting labor rules, with updated IRS guidance in 2024-2025 clarifying utilization pathways and administration; that materially improves modeled cash flows for plants that achieve geological storage or durable utilization and meet prevailing wage/apprenticeship requirements. These credits are inflation-adjusted and apply for 12 years from commissioning, creating a predictable revenue spine for sponsors and lenders structuring project finance around first-of-a-kind assets.



Europe is complementing U.S. tax credits with market design. The EU's Carbon Removal Certification Framework (CRCF), adopted in 2024, establishes a voluntary, EU-wide certification scheme for removals-including permanent geological storage-backed by verification and registry rules now being operationalized through 2024-2025 acts and workshops. This sits alongside ReFuelEU Aviation, which sets a SAF mandate beginning in 2025 and an explicit e-fuels sub-target from 2030, indirectly creating future pull for DAC-derived CO,CC as a feedstock to synthetic kerosene. These frameworks make 'high-integrity, permanent removals' a definable product with recognized verification-exactly what capital markets and corporate buyers require.



Cost, Energy Intensity and the 'Counterfactual Power' Problem



DAC remains expensive on a per-tonne basis, and it is energy-hungry. Even as modules scale, plants must source low-carbon electricity and heat; otherwise, net removals and credit quality erode. Iceland illustrates one solution-pairing with geothermal and in-situ mineralization-but such ideal geologies and energy mixes are geographically limited, forcing most projects to solve for clean power procurement, grid interconnection and process heat at competitive prices. Until costs migrate toward low-hundreds and eventually sub-$100/t, addressable demand outside premium buyers will be constrained.



The pressure to demonstrate operational performance is real. Media scrutiny in 2025 highlighted the gap between nameplate and early-ramp net removals at new plants and the sensitivity of DAC economics to utilization and energy pricing. While developers report upgrades and learning-curve improvements, underperformance headlines can spook financiers and buyers unfamiliar with first-of-a-kind dynamics. The result is a higher bar for technical due diligence, contingency budgets and performance-linked offtake structures in early projects.



Key Questions Answered

How is the direct air capture (DAC) market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the direct air capture (DAC) market?

How will each direct air capture (DAC) submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2035?

How will the market shares for each direct air capture (DAC) submarket develop from 2025 to 2035?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2025 to 2035?

Will leading direct air capture (DAC) markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2035 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2035?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the direct air capture (DAC) projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2025 and 2035? What are the implications of direct air capture (DAC) projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the direct air capture (DAC) market?

Where is the direct air capture (DAC) market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Growing Industrial and Energy Sector Emissions Driving the Market Growth

Strong Funding and Incentives by Government Driving the Market Growth

Increasing Investment in Carbon Capture and Sequestration Technologies Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors

High Energy Consumption & Costs Hinder the Market Growth

The Lack of Mature Infrastructure for Transporting, Storing, or Utilizing Captured CO,CC is a Critical Restraint

Market Opportunities

Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships Fueling Market Growth

Emerging Regional Hubs & Clusters Opportunities for Market Growth

Surge in Upcoming Projects Across Key Regions Driving Market Expansion

U.S. Tariffs: What's the Impact on Global Direct Air Capture (DAC) Market?

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis



Companies Featured

AirCapture LLC

Avnos, Inc.

Carbon Collect Limited

Carbon Engineering Ltd

CarbonCapture Inc.

Climeworks AG

Heirloom Carbon Technologies

LanzaTech Global Inc

Mission Zero Technologies

NOYA PBC

Prometheus Fuels Inc.

Repair Carbon

SKYTREE

Soletair Power

Zero Carbon Systems

Air Liquide

Aker Carbon Capture

Aramco

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

Arup

Baker Hughes

BASF

BP (British Petroleum)

Carbon Clean

C-Capture

Chevron

Climeworks

Drax Group

Eni

Equinor

Eramet

Esso Australia

ExxonMobil

Fluor Corporation

Fortum

Global Thermostat

Harbour Energy

Heidelberg Materials

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell UOP

INEOS

Ion Clean Energy

LanzaTech

Linde

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)

NET Power

Occidental Petroleum (Oxy)

Petrofac

Santos Ltd

Shell

SLB (Schlumberger)

Svante

Talos Low Carbon Solutions

TDA Research

TotalEnergies

Twence

Valaris

Woodside Energy

Segments Covered in the Report

By Capture Capacity

Small/ Medium-Scale (1,000-100,000 tCO?/year)

Large-Scale (>100,000 tCO?/year)

By Business Model

DAC-as-a-Service

Integrated DAC + Utilization

Partnerships with Oil & Gas

By Energy Source

Renewable Energy Powered DAC

Waste Heat/Industrial Heat Integration

Fossil Fuel-Powered DAC with CCS

Hybrid Systems

By Technology Type

Liquid Solvent-Based DAC

Solid Sorbent-Based DAC

Hybrid / Membrane-Based DAC

Emerging Electrochemical DAC

Other Technology Types

By Utilization Pathway

Carbon Sequestration & Storage (CCS)

Carbon Utilization in Fuels

Carbon Utilization in Chemicals

Carbon Utilization in Building Materials

Carbon Utilization in Agriculture

Other Pathways

Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

MEA

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l6xyns

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.