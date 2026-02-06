Anti-Obesity Drugs Market to Reach US$195.99 Billion by 2036 as GLP-1 Therapies Drive a Structural Shift in Weight Management

Expanding clinical use, improved efficacy, and wider recognition of obesity as a chronic disease underpin sustained "double-digit" market growth

London, UK – 6 February 2026 –The global anti-obesity drugs market is estimated at US$22.52 billion in 2026 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% over the forecast period 2026-2036, reaching US$195.99 billion by 2036. Growth is driven by rising global obesity rates, improved clinical efficacy of newer therapies, and broader recognition of obesity as a chronic disease requiring long-term treatment.

Key Market Drivers

Rising global prevalence of obesity and related comorbidities

Strong clinical outcomes from GLP-1 and multi-agonist therapies

Increasing physician and patient awareness of pharmacological options

Ongoing innovation in drug formulation and delivery technologies





“Anti-obesity drugs are moving rapidly from niche therapies to core components of chronic disease management,” said Visiongain’s lead analyst.





Regulatory and Trade Impact

Regulatory recognition of obesity as a chronic condition is supporting wider adoption of drug therapies, although affordability and reimbursement remain uneven across regions. At the same time, US trade tariffs are adding cost pressure to complex pharmaceutical supply chains, particularly for biologics and injectable therapies. “Trade policy uncertainty is now a structural factor shaping sourcing strategies, pricing decisions, and long-term investment planning in this market,” said Visiongain’s lead analyst.

Competitive Highlights

The market is led by companies including Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Roche, Sanofi, GSK, Merck and Takeda, alongside a broader group of emerging and mid-cap biopharma companies active across the pipeline. Recent developments include U.S. FDA approvals that expand the clinical scope of leading GLP-1 therapies and significant manufacturing scale-up to meet accelerating global demand.

About the Report

The Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Report 2026-2036 provides detailed forecasts and analysis by drug type, molecule type, agonist class, action pathway, route of administration (oral, subcutaneous, and intravenous), distribution channel, and region, alongside leading national market analysis and competitive company profiling. The report also examines regulatory dynamics, trade impacts, and competitive strategies shaping the market over the next decade.

