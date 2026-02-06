Biorefinery Products and Applications Global Markets Report 2025-2030 - Agricultural Expansion, Non-Energetic Bioproduct Demand, and Biomass Utilization Spurs Expansion

The biorefinery market presents growth opportunities driven by increased sustainability focus and regulatory support. Key opportunities lie in developing biofuels, biomaterials, and biochemicals as carbon-free substitutes for fossil fuels. Market boosts come from global policies, technological advances, and rising eco-consciousness.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biorefinery Products and Applications: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for biorefinery products and applications is expected to grow from $582 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $887.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report analyzes the global market for biorefinery products and applications, and segments the market by source, product, application and region. The market size is provided in U.S. millions of dollars. The chapter on competitive intelligence estimates the market shares of leading companies based on their product offerings and revenues generated from biorefinery products. The report also discusses market dynamics, emerging technologies and global developments. The scope of the report is limited to biorefinery products and their applications; the revenue generated from technologies used in biorefineries is excluded.



Biorefinery products, including biofuels, biomaterials and biochemicals, are crucial for the transition to renewable energy. This is mainly attributed to the ecological damage caused by the use of conventional energy sources, such as coal and fossil fuels, for energy generation, transportation and other industrial and non-industrial applications. Bio-based products can be used as a carbon-free substitute for fossil fuels.

In recent years, the global focus on sustainability has resulted in a significant increase in government and regulatory support for the biorefinery industry, encouraging both producers and consumers to adopt bio-based products despite higher initial investments. This regulatory push can be witnessed in terms of subsidies for projects supporting bio-based products, penalties for noncompliance with blending mandates and production credits. Such regulations include the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and the EU's Renewable Energy Directive III (RED III).

Also discussed are emerging trends, technological advances, macroeconomic forces and technical standards. The report also discusses the technical and commercial aspects of different sources of biorefinery products and their utilization in different end-use applications. The report outlines the regulations and policies in different countries governing biorefineries to ensure environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance. Porter's Five Forces and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors are also analyzed.

Report Scope

  • 66 data tables and 56 additional tables
  • An overview of the global market for biorefinery products and applications
  • In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2029. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030
  • Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the biorefinery products and applications, accompanied by a market share analysis by source, product, application, and region
  • Analysis of current and future demand in the biorefinery products and applications market, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices
  • Analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth
  • Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market
  • Market share analysis of the key market participants in the industry, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and company competitive landscape
  • Profiles of major companies within the industry, including: ADM, BASF, Cargill, Chevron Renewable Energy Group, and Neste

Companies Featured

  • ADM
  • BASF
  • Borregaard AS
  • BP p.l.c.
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Chevron
  • Clariant
  • Neste
  • Novozymes A/S (Part of Novonesis Group)
  • Petrobras
  • POET LLC
  • Shell plc
  • UPM
  • Valero
  • Wilmar International Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages159
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$582 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$887.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

  • Market Outlook
  • Scope of Report
  • Market Summary
  • Market Dynamics
  • Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
  • Analysis by Segment
  • Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

  • Overview and Market Definition
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Conversion Methods

Chapter 3 Regulatory Landscape

  • Overview
  • Climate Target Policies
  • Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)
  • Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS)
  • European Green Deal
  • ReFuelEU Aviation
  • Australia's Fuel Quality Standards Act

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Dynamics Snapshot
  • Market Drivers
  • Agricultural Expansion Fuels Biorefinery Feedstock Resources
  • Demand for Non-Energetic Bioproducts
  • Market Challenges
  • Competition from Fossil Fuels
  • Cost-Competitiveness of Coal and Natural Gas
  • High Capital and Production Costs in the Biofuel Industry
  • Market Opportunities
  • Utilization of Agro-biomass and Non-food Feedstocks
  • Market Restraints
  • Fraudulent Trade Practices
  • Crude Oil Price Fluctuations

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

  • Overview
  • Combination of CCUS and BECCS
  • Enzyme-based CCUS
  • Cellulosic Ethanol
  • Ecofining

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Segmentation Breakdown
  • Market Analysis by Source
  • Primary Biomass
  • Secondary Biomass
  • Tertiary Biomass
  • Market Analysis by Product
  • Material-Driven Products
  • Energy-Driven Products
  • Market Analysis by Application
  • Biofuels
  • Bioenergy
  • Biochemicals
  • Biomaterials
  • Other Applications
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Market Analysis by Region
  • Takeaways
  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • Rest of World (RoW)

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Biorefinery Industry: An ESG Perspective

  • ESG in the Biorefinery Products and Applications Industry
  • ESG Practices
  • BASF
  • Borregaard AS
  • BP PLC
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Clariant
  • Neste
  • Shell PLC
  • UPM
  • Wilmar International
  • ESG Issues
  • Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
  • Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

  • Industry Structure
  • POET LLC
  • BASF
  • ADM
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Neste
  • Strategic Analysis

Chapter 9 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/msacjz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Biorefinery Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Advanced Biofuel
                            
                            
                                Bio Refinery
                            
                            
                                Biodiesel
                            
                            
                                Bioenergy
                            
                            
                                Biorefineries
                            
                            
                                Biorefinery
                            
                            
                                Biorefinery Products
                            
                            
                                Cellulosic Ethanol
                            
                            
                                Fuel Ethanol
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading