Biorefinery Products and Applications Global Markets Report 2025-2030 - Agricultural Expansion, Non-Energetic Bioproduct Demand, and Biomass Utilization Spurs Expansion

The global market for biorefinery products and applications is expected to grow from $582 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $887.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report analyzes the global market for biorefinery products and applications, and segments the market by source, product, application and region. The market size is provided in U.S. millions of dollars. The chapter on competitive intelligence estimates the market shares of leading companies based on their product offerings and revenues generated from biorefinery products. The report also discusses market dynamics, emerging technologies and global developments. The scope of the report is limited to biorefinery products and their applications; the revenue generated from technologies used in biorefineries is excluded.







Biorefinery products, including biofuels, biomaterials and biochemicals, are crucial for the transition to renewable energy. This is mainly attributed to the ecological damage caused by the use of conventional energy sources, such as coal and fossil fuels, for energy generation, transportation and other industrial and non-industrial applications. Bio-based products can be used as a carbon-free substitute for fossil fuels.

In recent years, the global focus on sustainability has resulted in a significant increase in government and regulatory support for the biorefinery industry, encouraging both producers and consumers to adopt bio-based products despite higher initial investments. This regulatory push can be witnessed in terms of subsidies for projects supporting bio-based products, penalties for noncompliance with blending mandates and production credits. Such regulations include the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and the EU's Renewable Energy Directive III (RED III).



Also discussed are emerging trends, technological advances, macroeconomic forces and technical standards. The report also discusses the technical and commercial aspects of different sources of biorefinery products and their utilization in different end-use applications. The report outlines the regulations and policies in different countries governing biorefineries to ensure environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance. Porter's Five Forces and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors are also analyzed.



