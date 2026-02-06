Organic Peroxide Market Size to Worth USD 3.90 Billion by 2035

Ottawa, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organic peroxide market size was estimated at USD 2.65 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 2.75 billion in 2026 to USD 3.90 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.95%. The Asia Pacific dominated organic peroxide market with the largest volume share of 52.11% in 2025. The increasing demand for durable polymers has accelerated the industry's growth in recent years. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

High Return Ventures Through Organic Peroxide

The chemical compound that contains the oxygen-to-oxygen bond and organic groups is called an organic peroxide. Moreover, the emergence of the critical component to chemical reactions, specifically in rubber, plastics, and polymer manufacturing, the organic peroxide, has enabled the high return ventures for manufacturers in the past few years.

Organic Peroxide Market Report Highlights

The Organic Peroxide market in Asia Pacific dominated the global industry with a revenue share of 52.11% in 2025

By type, the diacyl peroxides – benzoyl peroxide segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 28.23% in 2025.

By function, the initiator segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 35.19% in 2025.

By end use, the polymer & plastic – polyethylene segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.78% in 2025.

By form, the liquid organic peroxide segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 55.95% in 2025.





Organic Peroxide Market Report Scope

Attributes Details Market Size in 2026 USD 2.75 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.90 Billion Growth rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR 3.95% Base Year of Estimation 2025 Forecast Period 2026 - 2035 Dominant Region Asia Pacific Segment Covered By Type, By Function/Application, By End-Use Industry, By Form, By Region Key Companies Profiled Arkema S.A., Akzo Nobel N.V. (now Nouryon) , United Initiators GmbH , Pergan GmbH , NOF Corporation , Chinasun Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd., MPI Chemie B.V., Vanderbilts Chemicals, LLC, Novichem , Kawaguchi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. , Plasti Pigments Pvt. Ltd. , LANXESS AG, Reaxis Inc., Atul Ltd. ,Shandong Liyang New Material Co., Ltd. , Riddhi Siddhi Chemicals, Promox S.p.A., Haike Chemical Group , Zibo Zhenghua Auxiliary Co., Ltd., Hubei XINTE Polymer Materials Co., Ltd.

Private Industry Investments for Organic Peroxide:

Nouryon Ningbo Expansion (China): Nouryon doubled its capacity at the Ningbo site for key organic peroxide brands to meet surging local demand for polymer modifiers. Arkema Changshu Mega-Investment (China): Arkema invested roughly €50 million to increase production 2.5-fold at its Changshu plant, specifically targeting the solar energy and polymer markets. Evonik-Fuhua Joint Venture (China): This 2025 partnership focuses on producing specialty peroxide grades required for high-tech applications like semiconductor manufacturing. Nouryon Tianjin Innovation Center (China): Nouryon is establishing a dedicated R&D hub in Tianjin to develop next-generation peroxide formulations for specific customer polymer needs. Arkema India Capacity Growth (India): Arkema expanded its Indian production footprint by 70% to leverage the country's rapid growth in chemical manufacturing and renewable energy infrastructure.





What Are the Major Trends in the Organic Peroxide Market?

Usage of Plastic and Polymer: The expanded usage of plastic and polymer manufacturing is generating value-added opportunities for industry participants in the current period. Also, the organic peroxide controls the polymerisation reactions and helps to smooth the start of the reaction.

The expanded usage of plastic and polymer manufacturing is generating value-added opportunities for industry participants in the current period. Also, the organic peroxide controls the polymerisation reactions and helps to smooth the start of the reaction. Elastomers and Rubber Processing: The increasing demand from the elastomers and rubber processing sector is likely to boost the revenue potential across the manufacturing sector in the coming years.

The increasing demand from the elastomers and rubber processing sector is likely to boost the revenue potential across the manufacturing sector in the coming years. Safer Formulations: The industries have been heavily shifting towards controlled and safer formulations in the past few years. The traditional organic peroxide is seen as unstable as compare current formulations, where manufacturers have been focusing on stabilized and more diluted products in the current period.





Organic Peroxide Market Dynamics

Driver

Improved Polymers Enable Industry Integration

The greater expansion of the composites and polymer materials has stimulated demand led growth in manufacturing in recent years. Also, by improving the performance and polymer structure, the organic peroxide has enabled backward and forward integration for manufacturing in recent years, as per the recent industry survey.

Restraint

Safety Barriers Restraint Market Growth

Safety and storage challenges are anticipated to hinder industry expansion in the upcoming years. Also, the organic peroxide is sensitive to heat, friction, and contamination. Improper handling can cause decomposition. This increases storage and transportation costs. Industries must follow strict safety regulations. Small manufacturers may avoid organic peroxide due to risk concerns.

Market Opportunity

What is the Most Significant Opportunity for the Organic Peroxide Market?

The expanding electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors is likely to create significant opportunities in the coming years. These industries demand advanced polymer materials with high performance and durability. Organic peroxide enables efficient polymer curing and cross-linking. As clean energy adoption accelerates, material innovation becomes essential.

Controlled Activation Boosts Industrial Efficiency

The improved stability and controlled decomposition are expected to open profitable avenues for manufacturers during the forecast period. New formulations allow organic peroxide to activate only at specific temperatures. This improves process control and safety. Manufacturers' cars now achieve better reaction timing. This reduces waste and improves efficiency. Advanced chemical engineering improves product reliability.

Organic Peroxide Market Segmentation Insights

Type Insights

The diacyl peroxides – benzoyl peroxide segment dominates the organic peroxide market, owing to its easy-to-use and well-understood nature. Manufacturers trust it because it gives consistent results. It works well at moderate temperatures and is suitable for many plastic and rubber processes. Benzoyl peroxide is widely used as an initiator in polymer production.

The peroxyesters segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the projected period, due to the industry's need for better control and safety. These peroxides activate at higher temperatures and give precise reaction timing. This helps advanced polymer manufacturing. Modern industries want fewer defects and better quality. Peroxyesters support high-speed and high-performance processing.

Function Insights

The initiator segment dominates the organic peroxide market due to most organic peroxides being used to start chemical reactions. Polymer and plastic production depend on initiators. Without initiation, polymerization cannot begin. Organic peroxide is very effective in this role. It helps control reaction speed and product quality. Manufacturers use initiators daily in large volumes.

The crosslinking agent segment is expected to grow fastest during the projected period, owing to products that must last longer and perform better. Cross-linking improves strength, heat resistance, and durability. Organic peroxide helps create strong links between polymer chains. This is important for rubber, cables, and advanced plastics. Electric vehicles, renewable energy, and industrial equipment need durable materials.

End Use Insights

The polymer & plastic – polyethylene segment dominated the organic peroxide market, due to its being the most widely used plastic. It is used in packaging, pipes, films, and containers. Organic peroxide is essential in polyethylene polymerization. Large production volume creates constant demand. Manufacturers prefer polyethylene because it is low-cost and versatile. Organic peroxide helps control quality and strength.

The composites (UPR & fiberglass) segment offers significant growth during the forecast period, as industries want lightweight and strong materials. Organic peroxide is used to cure these resins. Construction, wind energy, marine, and automotive sectors use composites heavily. Electric vehicles and renewable energy projects increase demand. Composites replace metal in many applications.

Form Insights

The liquid organic peroxide segment dominated the organic peroxide market, due to its easy measurement and mic, which works well in automated manufacturing systems. Liquid form ensures uniform distribution in reactions. Manufacturers prefer liquids for consistent quality. Storage and handling are familiar and well-developed. Many polymer plants are designed for liquid peroxide use.

The paste/gel form segment offers significant growth during the forecast period, as safety is becoming more important. These forms reduce spill risk and dust formation. They allow better control during handling. Paste and gel are ideal for composite and construction applications. Workers can apply them more safely and accurately. As safety rules become stricter, industries prefer stable forms.

Distribution Insights

Direct sales segment dominates the organic peroxide market due to the product requiring technical support. Manufacturers prefer dealing directly with suppliers. Organic peroxide needs careful handling and storage guidance. Direct sales allow better communication and customization. Bulk buyers negotiate long-term contracts. Safety and quality control are easier with direct supply.

The online procurement channels segment is projected grow fastest during the projected period, owing to an increase in digital purchasing. Companies want faster sourcing and better price comparison. Online platforms offer detailed product data and safety documents. Smaller buyers prefer online access. Automation in supply chains supports digital ordering. As regulations standardize products, online sales become easier.

Regional Insights

How did Asia Pacific hold the Largest Share of the Organic Peroxide Market?

The Asia Pacific organic peroxide market size is projected to reach USD 1.38 billion by 2026. It is projected to reach USD 2.04 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.01%. The Asia Pacific region leads the global market because it has a very large plastic, rubber, and polymer production. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea produce huge volumes of plastic every day. Organic peroxide is needed to start and control polymer reactions. Manufacturing costs are lower in this region, so factories prefer local chemical suppliers. The rapid growth of the packaging, construction, and automotive industries also increased demand.

India Organic Peroxide Market Trends

India’s market is experiencing healthy growth, driven by expanding polymer, rubber, and plastics manufacturing industries across the country. Rising demand for organic peroxides as initiators, cross-linking agents, and curing agents is supporting increased usage in automotive, construction, packaging, and electrical applications.

Why is the Organic Peroxide Market Growing Rapidly in North America?

The North America region is the fastest-growing region, akin to industries' focus on high-performance and specialty materials. Manufacturers need precise chemical control for advanced polymers and composites. Organic peroxide with better safety and stability is preferred. The region is investing heavily in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and advanced plastics.

Canada Organic Peroxide Market Trends

Canada’s market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rising demand from polymer manufacturing, rubber processing, and composite applications. Increasing use of organic peroxides as initiators and curing agents in plastics and elastomers is supporting market expansion across industrial sectors.

What is Going Around the Globe in the Organic Peroxide Industry

In October 2025, Arkema introduced its latest product line of formulated organic peroxide granules called LuperoxR and NeatCureR. Also, these granules are specifically designed for the curing process of polymers and elastomers as per the company's claim.

Top Companies in the Organic Peroxide Market & Their Offerings:

Tier 1:

Arkema S.A. : Marketed under the Luperox® brand, their offering includes initiators and cross-linking agents for thermoplastics like LDPE and PVC, as well as solar panel components.

: Marketed under the brand, their offering includes initiators and cross-linking agents for thermoplastics like LDPE and PVC, as well as solar panel components. Akzo Nobel N.V. (now Nouryon) : Nouryon provides an extensive portfolio under brands like Trigonox® and Perkadox® for the thermoplastic, composite, and rubber industries.

: Nouryon provides an extensive portfolio under brands like and for the thermoplastic, composite, and rubber industries. United Initiators GmbH : A specialist manufacturer offering a comprehensive range of organic peroxides and persulfates for polymer manufacturing and chemical synthesis.

: A specialist manufacturer offering a comprehensive range of organic peroxides and persulfates for polymer manufacturing and chemical synthesis. Pergan GmbH : Known as "The Peroxide Company," they produce a wide variety of initiators and cross-linking agents under the PEROXAN brand.

: Known as "The Peroxide Company," they produce a wide variety of initiators and cross-linking agents under the brand. NOF Corporation : A leading Japanese manufacturer providing organic peroxides as polymerisation initiators and cross-linking agents for elastomers.

: A leading Japanese manufacturer providing organic peroxides as polymerisation initiators and cross-linking agents for elastomers. Chinasun Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd. : This Chinese company specializes in organic peroxide initiators and curing agents for the plastics and coatings sectors.

: This Chinese company specializes in organic peroxide initiators and curing agents for the plastics and coatings sectors. MPI Chemie B.V.: A Netherlands-based provider offering tailored organic peroxide solutions for the polymer and composite industries.





Tier 2:

Vanderbilts Chemicals, LLC

Novichem

Kawaguchi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Plasti Pigments Pvt. Ltd.

LANXESS AG

Reaxis Inc.

Atul Ltd.

Shandong Liyang New Material Co., Ltd.

Riddhi Siddhi Chemicals

Promox S.p.A.

Haike Chemical Group

Zibo Zhenghua Auxiliary Co., Ltd.

Hubei XINTE Polymer Materials Co., Ltd.





Organic Peroxide Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2035. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Organic Peroxide Market

By Type

Diacyl Peroxides Benzoyl Peroxide (BPO) Lauroyl Peroxide (LPO) Others

Dialkyl Peroxides Di-tert-butyl Peroxide Di-cumyl Peroxide Others

Peroxyesters

Tert-butyl Peroxyacetate Tert-butyl Peroxybenzoate Others

Hydroperoxides

Cumene Hydroperoxide Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide

Ketone Peroxides Methyl Ethyl Ketone Peroxide (MEKP) Others

Peroxyketals

Others

Peroxydicarbonates Peroxymonocarbonates



By Function/Application

Initiator

Curing Agent

Crosslinking Agent

Polymerization Agent

Bleaching Agent

Oxidizing Agent

By End-Use Industry

Polymer & Plastic Polyethylene Polypropylene Polystyrene

Rubber Industry

Composite & Reinforced Plastics Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Fiberglass

Adhesives & Sealants

Paints & Coatings

Textile

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pulp & Paper

Others

Water Treatment Agrochemicals







By Form

Solid Organic Peroxide

Liquid Organic Peroxide

Paste/Gel Organic Peroxide





By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Distributors

Online Retail/Procurement Portals





By Region

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America:

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America





Europe:

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Netherlands

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Ireland

UK

Iceland

Switzerland

Poland

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe





Asia Pacific:

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA:

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

